U.S. markets open in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,893.25
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,844.00
    -28.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,288.75
    +41.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,759.50
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.40
    +0.79 (+1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.90
    -5.40 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.06
    +0.18 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0613
    +0.0029 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.49
    +2.76 (+11.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2065
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8360
    -0.5140 (-0.39%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,462.06
    -394.54 (-1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    544.76
    -12.47 (-2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,390.21
    +45.76 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,010.61
    -218.87 (-0.80%)
     

Global Aesthetic Injectables Market Size To Grow USD 37.5 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 9.34%

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
·6 min read
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

The Global Aesthetic Injectables Market Size was valued at USD 15.7 Billion in 2021 and the worldwide aesthetic injectables market size is expected to reach USD 37.5 Billion by 2030, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: USWM, LLC, Revance Therapeutics, Inc., Sinclair Pharma, Bioxis Pharmaceuticals, Allergan (AbbVie, Inc.), Merz Pharma, BIOPLUS CO., LTD., Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Ipsen Pharma, GALDERMA, Prollenium Medical Technologies, Nestle Skin Health, SciVision Biotech Inc., Bloomage BioTechnology Corporation Ltd., Suneva Medical, Inc., Teoxane SA, Huadong Medicine Co Ltd., Zimmer Biomet Pharmaceuticals, Medytox Inc. and among others.

New York, United States , March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aesthetic Injectables Market Size is to Grow from USD 15.7 billion in 2021 to USD 37.5 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.34% during the forecast period. The concentration of prominent industry leaders such as Allergan, Sinclair Pharma, and Galderma with a wide-ranging injectable fillers diversification treating a wide variety of dermatological indications such as wrinkles, pigmentation, lip plumping, scars, restoring facial fullness, and bolstering facial size and shape is expected to stimulate demand for aesthetic injectable market and thus elevate industry growth.

Global Economy: Recession Risk Rising Analysis and Russia-Ukraine Conflict War Impact we have added in the final premium report.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1571  

A rise in social media penetration increased efficacy and approvals for facial injectables, and an increased potential among the demographic to remain aesthetically appealing and young are projected to boost the market during the forecasting period. As their ideas about health, attractiveness, and good aging grow, consumers are becoming more conscious of and appreciative of aesthetics. As a result, demand has increased from new patient groups such as men and Generation Y. Furthermore, while males remain a minority of consumers in most countries, the proportion of men who use cosmetic treatments is rising, specifically in the United States and Europe, as well as within wealthier social groupings.

Upcoming developments, including such bio-stimulators and silk-based technological advances, are additionally on the agenda. In accordance with the survey, healthcare professionals are eager to deploy such technology in the coming years. Even though, the increased supply of filler treatments has increased significantly over the years, owing primarily to a desire for a more appealing look and the advent of novel fillers.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 100 market data tables and figures & charts from the report TOC on the "Global Aesthetic Injectables Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid, Botulinum Toxin, Polylactic Acid, Polymethyl-methacrylate Microspheres (PMMA), Calcium Hydroxylapatite, Fat Injections, Others), By Application (Facelift, Facial Line Correction, Acne Scar Treatment, Wrinkle Reduction, Lip Enhancement, Lipoatrophy Treatment, Others), By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Dermatology & Cosmetic Clinics, Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030" Get Detailed Report Description Here

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1571  

The hyaluronic acid segment dominated the market with the largest share over the forecast period.

Based on type, the Global Aesthetic Injectables Market is segmented into collagen, hyaluronic acid, botulinum toxin, polylactic acid, polymethyl-methacrylate microspheres, calcium hydroxylapatite, fat injections, and others. Because of the widespread use of these fillers and their widespread adoption, the hyaluronic acid sector dominated the market with the largest share.

The wrinkle reduction segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of applications, the Global Aesthetic Injectables Market is segmented into a facelift, facial line correction, acne scar treatment, wrinkle reduction, lip enhancement, lipoatrophy treatment, and others. Among these, the regenerative segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. The segments development can be attributed to competitive product introductions in these segments, in addition to lucrative investment initiatives to manufacture distinctive things in this domain.

The dermatology & cosmetic clinics segment is dominating the market with the largest market share of 45% over the forecast period.

Based on end user, the Global Aesthetic Injectables Market is segmented into hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers, dermatology & cosmetic clinics, and others. Among these, the dermatology & cosmetic clinics segment dominates the market with the largest market share of 45% over the forecast period.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1571  

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share of 54%.

Given factors such as increased knowledge and understanding of aesthetic surgical procedures, technological advancements in cosmetic procedures, the availability of major market participants, and an aging population, North America is expected to remain the industry's leading region during the forecast period, with a 54% market share. Asia Pacific is predicted to expand the quickest during the projection period. China, India, Australia, and South Korea are among the growing countries that are fuelling the expansion of the Asia Pacific aesthetics injectables market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Aesthetic Injectables Market include USWM, LLC, Revance Therapeutics, Inc., Sinclair Pharma, Bioxis Pharmaceuticals, Allergan (AbbVie, Inc.), Merz Pharma, BIOPLUS CO., LTD., Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Ipsen Pharma, GALDERMA, Prollenium Medical Technologies, Nestle Skin Health, SciVision Biotech Inc., Bloomage BioTechnology Corporation Ltd., Suneva Medical, Inc., Teoxane SA, Huadong Medicine Co Ltd., Zimmer Biomet Pharmaceuticals, Medytox Inc., and among others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1571 

Browse Related Reports

Global Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Anemia (Mild Anemia, Moderate Anemia, Severe Anemia, and Life-Threatening Anemia), By Drug Type (Androxy Oral, Epoetin Alfa Injection, Epogen Injection, Procrit Injection, Aranesp injection others), By End Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Multispecialty Clinics, Cancer Research Centres and Cancer Rehabilitation Centres) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/chemotherapy-induced-anemia-market

Global Epilepsy Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Condition (Epilepsy Drug Resistant/Intractable Epilepsy, Others), By Diagnosis & Treatment (Diagnosis & Treatment), By End-use (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/epilepsy-market

Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By COPD Type (Chronic Bronchitis, Emphysema), By Treatment-Type (Drugs, Oxygen Therapy), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/chronic-obstructive-pulmonary-disease-market

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:    

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Charles Schwab CEO says he took advantage of the recent dip. Here are 3 other bank stocks insiders are buying now

    ‘Buy the dip’ has not become the ubiquitous phrase it is for no reason. With bank stocks recently falling in unison whether they are in danger of meeting the same fate as SVB and Signature bank or not, there are plenty of ‘buy the dip’ opportunities investors can take advantage of right now. And that’s what one CEO has been doing. Having watched shares of his firm Charles Schwab drop by more than 30% since the crisis began, CEO Walter Bettinger said on Tuesday that he purchased 50,000 shares for

  • Silicon Valley Bank committed 'one of the most elementary errors in banking,' Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Silicon Valley Bank made an "elementary" mistake in banking that led to its collapse and takeover by federal regulators.

  • First Republic Bank and SVB Made the Same Flawed Bet. They’re Paying Now.

    Investors and customers fell in love with these two Silicon Valley banks and their CEOs. Then they fled as the crisis hit.

  • Berkshire Buys More Occidental Stock, Now Holds 23% Stake

    Berkshire Hathaway (Ticker BRK.A, BRK.A) bought the shares from Monday through Wednesday at prices ranging from $56 to $61 a share. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) stock fell 5.6% Wednesday to $56.80 because of a drop of more than $3 a barrel in oil prices to under $68 a barrel as measured by West Texas Intermediate. Berkshire now holds a stake in Occidental worth nearly $12 billion after buying about $475 million in recent days.

  • Crude Oil: Let's Get to the Bottom of Where Prices Are Headed

    Oil is breaking downward from a three-month sideways consolidation pattern. Here's what it means for the commodity and energy stocks.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Avoid Bank Stocks and Buy Energy Instead. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    In the wake of multiple bank collapses over the past week, many banking stocks’ valuations have fallen sharply and are trading at deep discounts right now. One investor, however, that definitely won’t be looking for any bargains amongst the carnage is ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary. With the government having stepped in to ensure depositors walk away unscathed from the SVB and Signature Bank debacles, O’Leary anticipates a flurry of tighter regulation around banks, regional or not, and that wil

  • Buy These 2 EV Charging Stocks, Needham Says, Forecasting Over 50% Upside

    While electric vehicles (EVs) are currently a small part of the world’s auto fleets, their numbers are growing. EVs are benefitting from a mix of tailwinds, including improved technologies, social approval, and political will, combining to give a strong impetus to the EV industry. The rapid expansion of EVs has opened up wide fields of opportunity for investors. While the car makers tend to soak up the headlines (think Elon Musk’s Tesla), there are also companies working on charging stations, ba

  • Report: 10 Banks Are Most Exposed To Uninsured Deposits

    High levels of uninsured deposits helped do in Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. But it turns out they're not alone.

  • Is It Time To Buy XOM Stock As Exxon Mobil Gets Beaten Down By Banking Crisis?

    XOM stock is down 15% from February's all-time high. Did XOM get unduly punished during the bank crisis, giving investors a chance to buy?

  • Credit Suisse shares leap 35% as markets cheer lifeline

    Credit Suisse shares soared by over 35% in premarket trading on Thursday, while the value of its bonds soared after the company secured a $54 billion lifeline from the Swiss National Bank to shore up liquidity and investor confidence. JPMorgan analysts said the loan from the SNB would not be enough to soothe investor concerns and "status quo was no longer an option", leaving a takeover for Credit Suisse as the most likely outcome. Credit Suisse shares were indicated at 2.3 Swiss francs ($2.48), up 35% from Wednesday's close.

  • Jack Welch's GE legacy ended last week: R.I.P.

    Jack Welch, the legendary long-time chief executive of General Electric, died on Mar. 1, 2020, almost two decades after he left the company. His corporate legacy died at GE’s recent Investor Day event: Mar. 9, 2023.

  • Was Berkshire Hathaway Buying Bank of America Stock? We’ll Find Out Soon.

    Berkshire Hathaway has been a steady seller of bank stocks in the past few years, eliminating holdings in JPMorgan Chase Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs Group while sharply reducing stakes in U.S. Bancorp and Bank of New York Mellon in 2022. B) CEO Warren Buffett has left alone is Bank of America (BAC). Berkshire owns just over one billion shares of the bank, which were worth about $28 billion with the stock down 2.7% to $27.98 on Wednesday.

  • Semiconductor Stocks Climb Yet Inventories Bedevil Chip Industry; A Reality Check May Be Coming

    Investors are profiting in semiconductor stocks this year, but analysts are wary. Here's what you should know about the chip industry right now.

  • JPMorgan Says Fed’s Loans Will Provide $2 Trillion of Liquidity

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s emergency loan program may inject as much as $2 trillion of funds into the US banking system and ease the liquidity crunch, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Traders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Among 39 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • Adobe Stock Rallies After Earnings Top Estimates

    Adobe said it still expects to close its Figma acquisition by the end of the year. The company also boosted its outlook for the full year.

  • Tyson Foods to shut two US chicken plants with nearly 1,700 workers

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc will close two U.S. chicken plants with almost 1,700 employees on May 12, the company said on Tuesday. The closures show the biggest U.S. meat company by sales is still trying to figure out how to improve its chicken business that has struggled for years. Tyson will shut a plant in Glen Allen, Virginia, with 692 employees and a plant in Van Buren, Arkansas, with 969 employees, according to a statement.

  • 10 high-dividend stocks and how to invest in them

    These 10 stocks can give your portfolio a boost of income.

  • Record gain for Credit Suisse shares as markets surge after central bank lifeline – latest news

    Stock markets have been boosted by a rebound in banking stocks after Credit Suisse said it would borrow funds from the Swiss central bank.

  • European Stocks Gain as Credit Suisse Shares Soar: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks staged a partial rebound on Thursday as bank shares rallied after Credit Suisse Group AG said it would borrow money from Switzerland’s central bank and seek to repurchase debt.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Traders Dash for Cover a