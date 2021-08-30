U.S. markets open in 2 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,510.00
    +4.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,425.00
    +22.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,451.75
    +25.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,282.70
    +7.40 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.45
    -0.29 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.60
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.60
    -2.24 (-11.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3751
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8350
    +0.0250 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,911.11
    -627.38 (-1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,204.87
    +36.97 (+3.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

Global Aesthetic Laser Market 2021 - 2026: Leading Companies Include Cynosure, Lumenis, Cutera and Sciton

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aesthetic Laser Market- Strategies and Market Share and Industry Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aesthetic laser market is primarily driven by the adoption of non-surgical aesthetic procedures (Hair Removal, Skin Tightening, and others).

According to International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, people are more inclined towards the non-surgical aesthetic procedures and this is evident by the fact that over a period of 2015-2016, 10% increment was observed in non-surgical procedures worldwide.

The number non-surgical procedures were estimated to be around 12,055,418 in 2015 that rose to 13,209,539 in 2016. While the surgical procedures showed an increment of only 8% over a period of 2015-2016. Total number of surgical procedures throughout the globe were recorded to be around 9,641,253 in 2015 and 10,417,370 in 2016. Hence, this signifies the shift of patients towards non-surgical procedures and this in turn drives the global aesthetic laser market.

The global aesthetic laser market has been segmented based on type, application, end user. The application segment is further sub segmented into hair removal, skin rejuvenation, vascular lesions, pigmented lesion & Tattoo removal and others. Hair removal leads the application segment in terms of revenue in the global aesthetic laser market with around 28% market. The high adoption of aesthetic lasers for hair removal is due to the fact that laser hair removal provides a long-term solution for hair removal compared to traditional methods of hair removal (waxing, tweezing and shaving) furthermore laser hair removal also aids to prevent and eliminate ingrown hairs.

Geographically, the global aesthetic laser market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World (ROW). North America leads the global aesthetic laser market by capturing largest market share in terms of revenue of around 32%. The aesthetic laser market in North America is driven primarily due to high disposable income per capita of the region coupled with high demand for non-invasive cosmetic surgeries in the countries of North America region.

The global aesthetic laser market is influenced by the presence of leading companies such as CYNOSURE INC., LUMENIS LTD., CUTERA INC., ALMA LASERS, SCITON INC. etc. Product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions are some of the crucial strategies adopted by the key market players in order to gain competitive advantage.

Global aesthetic laser market report covers segmentation analysis of type, applications, and end user. Report further covers segments of laser type which includes Standalone Lasers and Multiplatform Lasers. Standalone lasers are the leading segment due to the advantages offered by it has boosted the adoption of these lasers.

The application of aesthetic laser includes Hair Removal, Skin Rejuvenation Vascular Lesions, Pigmented Lesion & Tattoo Removal etc. Among these segments, laser hair removal has accounted for largest revenue income in 2019. The conventional hair removable were time consuming, expensive, and other inefficiencies had led to the increased demand for laser hair removal. Furthermore, the end users of aesthetic laser include Private Clinics, Hospitals, Medical Spa. The private clinics market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period due the increasing disposable income and adoption of new technologies in developed countries such as China, Japan etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Acknowledgment

2. Summary

3. Industry Outlook

4. Market Share Analysis

5. Analysing Aesthetic Laser

6. Analysing Aesthetic Laser Cross Borders

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiling

Companies Mentioned

  • Aerolase

  • Alma Lasers

  • Cutera Inc.

  • El.En. SpA

  • Hologic (Cynosure)

  • Sciton, Inc.

  • Sharplight Technologies

  • Solta Medical

  • Syneron Candela

  • XIO (Lumenis)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nv012

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Inexpensive Dividend Stocks to Consider

    Investing in stocks that pay dividends can be a good way to generate income. Additionally, companies that pay dividends tend to be more mature, offering stable earnings and cash flows -- features that can make an investment less risky. Target (NYSE: TGT) and eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) could be good candidates if you're looking for dividend stocks to add to your portfolio.

  • Why Americans will be paying for the cost of the war in Afghanistan for decades

    Taxpayers have already spent $925 billion in interest payments related to post 9/11 wars, according to a new analysis.

  • Taper Time Is on the Way, Maybe. Powell Sets the Stage With Plenty of Caveats.

    Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank may begin winding down its emergency bond-buying program this year. Interest-rate increases will be subject to more stringent conditions.

  • Indonesia’s J&T Express Eyes Shifting IPO From U.S. to Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- J&T Express, an Indonesian courier company, is considering shifting its planned U.S. initial public offering to Hong Kong in a debut that could raise about $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.The Jakarta-based company is working with Bank of America Corp., China International Capital Corp. and Morgan Stanley on the potential first-time share sale as soon as next year, the people said, asking not to be named as the matter is private.J&T had previously planned t

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Is Nikola A Buy Or A Sell Now? Here's What Fund Sponsorship, NKLA Stock Chart Show

    Relentless innovation in the long-haul transport space, the rise of investing with ESG principles in mind, and the allure of new companies going public have spurred big moves in NKLA stock and scores of others last year. Back in May, Nikola traversed above a 50-day moving average that later began to bend higher. The fuel cell and battery electric truck start-up also finished the second quarter up almost 30%.

  • Is Teladoc Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, TDOC Stock Chart Say

    According to MarketSmith, the number of mutual funds owning a piece of Teladoc stock has climbed steadily.

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • Is BlackBerry Stock A Buy? What Fundamentals, Fund Metrics, Chart Say

    Right now, short interest in BlackBerry stock — or total shares sold short on Wall Street — is no longer extreme.

  • Zoom Dead Money So Far in 2021

    Competitors are offering alternatives to the popular platform at the same time that lockdowns have drawn huge political opposition.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

    It’s tempting to just buy into big names, and trust the herd wisdom to bring market returns. And that can work – there’s no doubt that shareholders in companies like Apple or Microsoft are happy with their long-term holdings. But those stocks come with baggage, in the form of high share prices. Investors seeking an easier point of entry need to look elsewhere. Smaller cap companies bring other advantages, too, besides lower initial buy-in costs. Simple mathematics dictates that a smaller company

  • US Stock Futures: Sideways-to-Lower as Major Players Move to Sidelines Ahead of Friday’s NFP Report

    The early price action suggests the rally fueled by Powell’s speech may be fizzling out with investors posturing ahead of Friday’s US Jobs Report.

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Rally to Start Week as Investors Eye Bottom

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares climbed on Monday after recording their best weekly advance since January as bargain hunters continued to load up on the beaten-down sector.The Hang Seng Tech Index rallied 1.1%, led by live streaming giant Kuaishou Technology and Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. Food delivery company Meituan erased earlier losses and rose 1.5% ahead of its results, which showed second-quarter revenue beating estimates while losses continued.The rally came despi

  • Meme stocks rock, Palo Alto pops, and Peloton drops: 3 things we learned this week

    Yesterday's market is today's money-making roadmap.

  • Earnings Week Ahead: Zoom, Nordson, Five Below and MongoDB in Focus

    Following is a list of company earnings scheduled for release August 30-Sept 3, along with earnings previews for select companies. Next week’s earnings are of much significance for major market movements as Q2 is believed to be a quarter of significant recovery, with growth accelerating and the outlook for the coming periods gradually improving.

  • Cautious Fed keeps world stocks happy, oil slips from highs

    World stocks hovered around record highs on Monday, confident the U.S. Federal Reserve is no rush to step away from massive stimulus, while oil prices fell as Hurricane Ida weakened after forcing precautionary shutdowns of U.S. Gulf oil production. Major European bourses were broadly steady, as were U.S. stock futures, and overall trade was subdued with London out for a public holiday. Asian stocks rallied to a two-week high and Japan's blue-chip Nikkei closed up 0.5%, leaving MSCI's world stock index hovering at record highs.

  • Huarong Posts $15.9 Billion Loss as Leverage Hit 1,333 Times

    (Bloomberg) -- China Huarong Asset Management Co.’s long-delayed 2020 results showed a record loss, with leverage hitting 1,333 times and capital buffers far short of the regulatory minimum, emphasizing the difficult task ahead for the bad-debt manager that recently secured a government bailout.Huarong reported a 102.9 billion yuan ($15.9 billion) loss for all of last year, slashing shareholder equity by nearly 85%, according to a Sunday exchange filing. The company booked 107.8 billion yuan in