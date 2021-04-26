U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

Global Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market Will Reach USD 3,900 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·10 min read

[195+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent research report; the global Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market in 2019 was approximately USD 1,800 Million. The market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 11.7% and is anticipated to surpass USD 3,900 Million by 2026. Top market players in the market are Syneron Medical Ltd., Chromogenex Technologies Ltd., Alcon, Inc. (Novartis AG), Mentor Corporation, Ultrashape Ltd., Cynosure, Inc., Solta Medical, Inc., Deka Laser, Palomar Medical Technologies and others.

New York, NY, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market By Product Type (Body Contouring Devices, Laser Resurfacing Devices, and Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices), By Technology Type (Light-Based Technology, Laser-Based Technology, and Energy-Based Technology), By Application (Liposuction & Skin Tightening, Ophthalmic Application, Hair Removal, Skin Rejuvenation, Scar Removal & Skin, Resurfacing, and Others), and By End-User (Cosmetic Centers & Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market was estimated at USD 1,800 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3,900 Million by 2026. The global Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% from 2019 to 2026”.

Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market: Key Market Insights Overview

Aesthetic lasers and energy devices are medical devices used in a variety of cosmetic therapies to repair skin defects and improve a person's appearance. Using surgical procedures to enhance or beautify one's facial appearance has long been a common practice, and it grew in popularity in the early 1990s as medical and makeup technology advanced. The physiology of wrinkled and aged skin is widely improved using this technology. Apart from that, these devices are used for skin rejuvenation, pigmented lesions treatment, tattoo removal, vascular lesions treatment, and skin tightening, among other things.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market @

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

  • 2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

  • 195+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

  • Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

  • 2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

  • Includes Updated List of table & figures

  • Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What were the pre and post-business impacts of COVID-19 on the Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market?

3) Who are the top market players in the Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market?

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

  • Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Inquire more about this report before purchase @

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market: Industry Major Market Players

  • Syneron Medical Ltd.

  • Chromogenex Technologies Ltd.

  • Alcon Inc.

  • (Novartis AG)

  • Mentor Corporation

  • Ultrashape Ltd.

  • Cynosure Inc.

  • Solta Medical Inc.

  • Deka Laser Palomar Medical Technologies

  • Alma Lasers Ltd.

  • Photomedex Inc.

  • Cutera

  • Medicis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

  • Lumenis Ltd.

  • Zeltiq Aesthetics

  • Sciton Inc.

  • Allergan Inc

  • Lutronic Inc

To know an additional revised 2020 list of market players, request a sample report:

The global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market is expected to rise, owing to increasing global obesity rates, demand for minimally invasive treatments, and a change in patient preferences from hospital to home treatment. The demand for cosmetic lasers and energy products is also being driven by rising skin injury rates and increasingly shifting lifestyles. Laser technologies are gaining prominence as a result of essential features such as ease of use and reduced time consumption, and are hence instrumental in the acceptance rate of the same as a part of home care services. The aesthetic lasers and energy devices industry is expected to benefit from technological advancements such as the launch of compact pen-shaped devices, which would provide a lucrative growth opportunity for this sector. Manufacturers are investing extensively in research and development in order to produce technologically sophisticated products that are simple to use, low in cost, and strong in functionality. Over the projected period, these factors are expected to drive market growth.

Cosmetic centers and dermatology laboratories, hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers are the three groups of end-users in the global aesthetic lasers and energy devices industry (ASCs). The segment of ambulatory surgical centers is projected to grow rapidly due to its increased demand in developed countries. Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) are specialist healthcare facilities that focus on same-day surgery. Patients prefer ASCs over hospitals because of the reduced quality of services, the aftercare provided, and the use of minimally invasive surgery, which allows patients to recover more quickly. According to a survey commissioned by the Texas Ambulatory Surgery Center Society, ambulatory surgery centers perform nearly 75% of all surgeries in developing countries. The global esthetic lasers and energy solutions market include applications such as liposuction and skin tightening, ophthalmic application, hair removal, skin rejuvenation, scar removal, and skin resurfacing. Obesity is a significant global problem that affects a large number of people and drives the use of liposuction procedures. In 2016, liposuction was the most common procedure in the United States, and it is expected to rise at the highest pace over the next few years. As a result, as the global obesity rate increases and per capita income rises, the category is expected to increase in the future.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @

In terms of market share, North America led the global economy in 2017, and this pattern is projected to continue over the prediction period. The market in the area is expected to expand due to increased awareness and acceptance of various non-invasive cosmetic treatments, improved health care facilities, and an increase in the incidence of skin disorders. Furthermore, the demand for beauty treatments among men and easy access to user-friendly aesthetic devices are expected to propel the aesthetic lasers and energy devices industry forward in the near future.

Since health care resources have been prioritized to tend to patients affected by COVID-19, regular health care programs have remained suspended, adversely impacting the cosmetic lasers and energy devices sector. In order to slow the propagation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, both countries implemented a lockout that took place in March 2020. Clinics that have laser, light-based, and powerful pulsed light therapies have been closed since then. As the rate of COVID-19 contamination declines, the entire government has provided recommendations for a gradual and gradual release of the lockout. Many countries are enabling the secure reopening of laser, light, and energy-based facilities in this light. The British Medical Laser Services, for example, has provided recommendations based on the best available and current clinical data.

Request Customized Copy of Report @

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Global Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market: Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa make up the global aesthetic lasers and energy devices industry. In terms of sales, North America dominated the global market in 2019, and this pattern is projected to continue over the forecast period. The market in the area is expected to expand due to increased awareness and acceptance of various non-invasive aesthetic services, improved health care infrastructure, and an increase in the incidence of skin disorders. Furthermore, the demand for cosmetic treatments among men and easy access to user-friendly aesthetic devices are expected to propel the aesthetic lasers and energy devices market forward in the near future.

Browse the full “Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market By Product Type (Body Contouring Devices, Laser Resurfacing Devices, and Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices), By Technology Type (Light-Based Technology, Laser-Based Technology, and Energy-Based Technology), By Application (Liposuction & Skin Tightening, Ophthalmic Application, Hair Removal, Skin Rejuvenation, Scar Removal & Skin, Resurfacing, and Others), and By End-User (Cosmetic Centers & Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/aesthetic-lasers-and-energy-devices-market

This report segments the global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market as follows:

Global Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market: By Product Type Segmentation Analysis:

  • Body Contouring Devices

  • Laser Resurfacing Devices

  • Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices

Global Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market: By Technology Type Segmentation Analysis

  • Light-Based Technology

  • Laser-Based Technology

  • Energy-Based Technology

Global Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

  • Liposuction & Skin Tightening

  • Ophthalmic Application

  • Hair Removal

  • Skin Rejuvenation

  • Scar Removal & Skin

  • Resurfacing

  • Others

Global Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market: By End-User Segmentation Analysis:

  • Cosmetic Centers & Dermatology Clinics

  • Hospitals

  • Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

  • Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

  • Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market

  • Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

  • Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis

  • Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

  • Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios

  • Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant

  • Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

Related Reports:

Animal Health Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/animal-health-market

Breast Cancer Treatment Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/breast-cancer-treatment-market

Adult Day Care Services Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/adult-day-care-services-market

Pulse Oximeters Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/pulse-oximeters-market

Fabry Disease Treatment Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/fabry-disease-treatment-market

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: http://fnfnewsblog.com


