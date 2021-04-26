Global Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market Will Reach USD 3,900 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

[195+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent research report; the global Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market in 2019 was approximately USD 1,800 Million. The market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 11.7% and is anticipated to surpass USD 3,900 Million by 2026. Top market players in the market are Syneron Medical Ltd., Chromogenex Technologies Ltd., Alcon, Inc. (Novartis AG), Mentor Corporation, Ultrashape Ltd., Cynosure, Inc., Solta Medical, Inc., Deka Laser, Palomar Medical Technologies and others.

“According to the research report, the global Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market was estimated at USD 1,800 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3,900 Million by 2026. The global Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% from 2019 to 2026”.

Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market: Key Market Insights Overview

Aesthetic lasers and energy devices are medical devices used in a variety of cosmetic therapies to repair skin defects and improve a person's appearance. Using surgical procedures to enhance or beautify one's facial appearance has long been a common practice, and it grew in popularity in the early 1990s as medical and makeup technology advanced. The physiology of wrinkled and aged skin is widely improved using this technology. Apart from that, these devices are used for skin rejuvenation, pigmented lesions treatment, tattoo removal, vascular lesions treatment, and skin tightening, among other things.

Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market: Industry Major Market Players

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Chromogenex Technologies Ltd.

Alcon Inc.

(Novartis AG)

Mentor Corporation

Ultrashape Ltd.

Cynosure Inc.

Solta Medical Inc.

Deka Laser Palomar Medical Technologies

Alma Lasers Ltd.

Photomedex Inc.

Cutera

Medicis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Lumenis Ltd.

Zeltiq Aesthetics

Sciton Inc.

Allergan Inc

Lutronic Inc

The global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market is expected to rise, owing to increasing global obesity rates, demand for minimally invasive treatments, and a change in patient preferences from hospital to home treatment. The demand for cosmetic lasers and energy products is also being driven by rising skin injury rates and increasingly shifting lifestyles. Laser technologies are gaining prominence as a result of essential features such as ease of use and reduced time consumption, and are hence instrumental in the acceptance rate of the same as a part of home care services. The aesthetic lasers and energy devices industry is expected to benefit from technological advancements such as the launch of compact pen-shaped devices, which would provide a lucrative growth opportunity for this sector. Manufacturers are investing extensively in research and development in order to produce technologically sophisticated products that are simple to use, low in cost, and strong in functionality. Over the projected period, these factors are expected to drive market growth.

Cosmetic centers and dermatology laboratories, hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers are the three groups of end-users in the global aesthetic lasers and energy devices industry (ASCs). The segment of ambulatory surgical centers is projected to grow rapidly due to its increased demand in developed countries. Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) are specialist healthcare facilities that focus on same-day surgery. Patients prefer ASCs over hospitals because of the reduced quality of services, the aftercare provided, and the use of minimally invasive surgery, which allows patients to recover more quickly. According to a survey commissioned by the Texas Ambulatory Surgery Center Society, ambulatory surgery centers perform nearly 75% of all surgeries in developing countries. The global esthetic lasers and energy solutions market include applications such as liposuction and skin tightening, ophthalmic application, hair removal, skin rejuvenation, scar removal, and skin resurfacing. Obesity is a significant global problem that affects a large number of people and drives the use of liposuction procedures. In 2016, liposuction was the most common procedure in the United States, and it is expected to rise at the highest pace over the next few years. As a result, as the global obesity rate increases and per capita income rises, the category is expected to increase in the future.

In terms of market share, North America led the global economy in 2017, and this pattern is projected to continue over the prediction period. The market in the area is expected to expand due to increased awareness and acceptance of various non-invasive cosmetic treatments, improved health care facilities, and an increase in the incidence of skin disorders. Furthermore, the demand for beauty treatments among men and easy access to user-friendly aesthetic devices are expected to propel the aesthetic lasers and energy devices industry forward in the near future.

Since health care resources have been prioritized to tend to patients affected by COVID-19, regular health care programs have remained suspended, adversely impacting the cosmetic lasers and energy devices sector. In order to slow the propagation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, both countries implemented a lockout that took place in March 2020. Clinics that have laser, light-based, and powerful pulsed light therapies have been closed since then. As the rate of COVID-19 contamination declines, the entire government has provided recommendations for a gradual and gradual release of the lockout. Many countries are enabling the secure reopening of laser, light, and energy-based facilities in this light. The British Medical Laser Services, for example, has provided recommendations based on the best available and current clinical data.

Global Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market: Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa make up the global aesthetic lasers and energy devices industry. In terms of sales, North America dominated the global market in 2019, and this pattern is projected to continue over the forecast period. The market in the area is expected to expand due to increased awareness and acceptance of various non-invasive aesthetic services, improved health care infrastructure, and an increase in the incidence of skin disorders. Furthermore, the demand for cosmetic treatments among men and easy access to user-friendly aesthetic devices are expected to propel the aesthetic lasers and energy devices market forward in the near future.

This report segments the global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market as follows:

Global Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market: By Product Type Segmentation Analysis:

Body Contouring Devices

Laser Resurfacing Devices

Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices

Global Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market: By Technology Type Segmentation Analysis

Light-Based Technology

Laser-Based Technology

Energy-Based Technology

Global Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Liposuction & Skin Tightening

Ophthalmic Application

Hair Removal

Skin Rejuvenation

Scar Removal & Skin

Resurfacing

Others

Global Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market: By End-User Segmentation Analysis:

Cosmetic Centers & Dermatology Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

