U.S. markets open in 2 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,733.25
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,556.00
    -20.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,213.00
    +14.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,756.70
    -5.20 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.04
    +1.22 (+1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,638.30
    -17.50 (-1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    18.41
    -0.19 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9780
    -0.0085 (-0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9980
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.13
    -0.24 (-0.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1239
    -0.0083 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.6250
    +0.4380 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,219.96
    -321.52 (-1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.18
    -8.53 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,933.63
    -3.11 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

Global Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: Global Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices Market to Reach $1. 6 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices estimated at US$955.

New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030598/?utm_source=GNW
8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Diagnostic Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.5% CAGR and reach US$635.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surgical Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $258.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR

The Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$258.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$364.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 6.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.

Vision Lenses Segment to Record 7% CAGR

In the global Vision Lenses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$142.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$220.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$221.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Abbott Medical Optics
Bausch & Lomb Inc
Alcon Inc
Allergan Plc
Carl Zeiss
Haag Streit
Meditec AG
Topcon Corporation
Zeimer Ophthalmic Systems AG;


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030598/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diagnostic Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Diagnostic Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Diagnostic Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Surgical Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Lenses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Vision Lenses by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Vision Lenses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Consumables by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cosmetic Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Cosmetic Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Cosmetic Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Specialty Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cataract by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Cataract by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Cataract by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refractor Disorder by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Refractor Disorder by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Refractor Disorder by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitreoretinal Disorder by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Vitreoretinal Disorder by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Vitreoretinal Disorder
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: World Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices by Product Type - Diagnostic
Devices, Surgical Devices, Vision Lenses and Consumables -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by Product Type - Diagnostic Devices, Surgical Devices,
Vision Lenses and Consumables Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Diagnostic Devices, Surgical Devices, Vision Lenses and
Consumables for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices by End-Use - Cosmetic Clinics,
Hospitals and Specialty Clinics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by End-Use - Cosmetic Clinics, Hospitals and Specialty
Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cosmetic Clinics, Hospitals and Specialty Clinics for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices by Application - Cataract,
Refractor Disorder and Vitreoretinal Disorder - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by Application - Cataract, Refractor Disorder and
Vitreoretinal Disorder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cataract, Refractor Disorder and Vitreoretinal Disorder for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices by Product Type - Diagnostic
Devices, Surgical Devices, Vision Lenses and Consumables -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by Product Type - Diagnostic Devices, Surgical Devices,
Vision Lenses and Consumables Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic
Ophthalmology Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Diagnostic Devices, Surgical Devices, Vision
Lenses and Consumables for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices by End-Use - Cosmetic Clinics,
Hospitals and Specialty Clinics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by End-Use - Cosmetic Clinics, Hospitals and Specialty
Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic
Ophthalmology Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Cosmetic Clinics, Hospitals and Specialty
Clinics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices by Application - Cataract,
Refractor Disorder and Vitreoretinal Disorder - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by Application - Cataract, Refractor Disorder and
Vitreoretinal Disorder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic
Ophthalmology Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Cataract, Refractor Disorder and Vitreoretinal
Disorder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices by Product Type - Diagnostic
Devices, Surgical Devices, Vision Lenses and Consumables -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by Product Type - Diagnostic Devices, Surgical Devices,
Vision Lenses and Consumables Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Diagnostic Devices, Surgical Devices, Vision Lenses and
Consumables for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices by End-Use - Cosmetic Clinics,
Hospitals and Specialty Clinics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by End-Use - Cosmetic Clinics, Hospitals and Specialty
Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cosmetic Clinics, Hospitals and Specialty Clinics for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices by Application - Cataract,
Refractor Disorder and Vitreoretinal Disorder - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by Application - Cataract, Refractor Disorder and
Vitreoretinal Disorder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cataract, Refractor Disorder and Vitreoretinal Disorder for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices by Product Type - Diagnostic
Devices, Surgical Devices, Vision Lenses and Consumables -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: China Historic Review for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by Product Type - Diagnostic Devices, Surgical Devices,
Vision Lenses and Consumables Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Diagnostic Devices, Surgical Devices, Vision Lenses and
Consumables for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices by End-Use - Cosmetic Clinics,
Hospitals and Specialty Clinics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 66: China Historic Review for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by End-Use - Cosmetic Clinics, Hospitals and Specialty
Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cosmetic Clinics, Hospitals and Specialty Clinics for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices by Application - Cataract,
Refractor Disorder and Vitreoretinal Disorder - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: China Historic Review for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by Application - Cataract, Refractor Disorder and
Vitreoretinal Disorder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cataract, Refractor Disorder and Vitreoretinal Disorder for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic
Ophthalmology Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices by Product Type - Diagnostic
Devices, Surgical Devices, Vision Lenses and Consumables -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by Product Type - Diagnostic Devices, Surgical Devices,
Vision Lenses and Consumables Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic
Ophthalmology Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Diagnostic Devices, Surgical Devices, Vision
Lenses and Consumables for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices by End-Use - Cosmetic Clinics,
Hospitals and Specialty Clinics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by End-Use - Cosmetic Clinics, Hospitals and Specialty
Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic
Ophthalmology Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Cosmetic Clinics, Hospitals and Specialty
Clinics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices by Application - Cataract,
Refractor Disorder and Vitreoretinal Disorder - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by Application - Cataract, Refractor Disorder and
Vitreoretinal Disorder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic
Ophthalmology Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Cataract, Refractor Disorder and Vitreoretinal
Disorder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices by Product Type - Diagnostic
Devices, Surgical Devices, Vision Lenses and Consumables -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: France Historic Review for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by Product Type - Diagnostic Devices, Surgical Devices,
Vision Lenses and Consumables Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic
Ophthalmology Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Diagnostic Devices, Surgical Devices, Vision
Lenses and Consumables for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices by End-Use - Cosmetic Clinics,
Hospitals and Specialty Clinics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 87: France Historic Review for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by End-Use - Cosmetic Clinics, Hospitals and Specialty
Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic
Ophthalmology Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Cosmetic Clinics, Hospitals and Specialty
Clinics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices by Application - Cataract,
Refractor Disorder and Vitreoretinal Disorder - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: France Historic Review for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by Application - Cataract, Refractor Disorder and
Vitreoretinal Disorder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic
Ophthalmology Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Cataract, Refractor Disorder and Vitreoretinal
Disorder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices by Product Type - Diagnostic
Devices, Surgical Devices, Vision Lenses and Consumables -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by Product Type - Diagnostic Devices, Surgical Devices,
Vision Lenses and Consumables Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic
Ophthalmology Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Diagnostic Devices, Surgical Devices, Vision
Lenses and Consumables for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices by End-Use - Cosmetic Clinics,
Hospitals and Specialty Clinics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by End-Use - Cosmetic Clinics, Hospitals and Specialty
Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic
Ophthalmology Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Cosmetic Clinics, Hospitals and Specialty
Clinics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices by Application - Cataract,
Refractor Disorder and Vitreoretinal Disorder - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by Application - Cataract, Refractor Disorder and
Vitreoretinal Disorder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic
Ophthalmology Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Cataract, Refractor Disorder and Vitreoretinal
Disorder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices by Product Type - Diagnostic
Devices, Surgical Devices, Vision Lenses and Consumables -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by Product Type - Diagnostic Devices, Surgical Devices,
Vision Lenses and Consumables Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic
Ophthalmology Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Diagnostic Devices, Surgical Devices, Vision
Lenses and Consumables for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices by End-Use - Cosmetic Clinics,
Hospitals and Specialty Clinics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by End-Use - Cosmetic Clinics, Hospitals and Specialty
Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic
Ophthalmology Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Cosmetic Clinics, Hospitals and Specialty
Clinics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices by Application - Cataract,
Refractor Disorder and Vitreoretinal Disorder - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by Application - Cataract, Refractor Disorder and
Vitreoretinal Disorder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic
Ophthalmology Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Cataract, Refractor Disorder and Vitreoretinal
Disorder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices by Product Type - Diagnostic
Devices, Surgical Devices, Vision Lenses and Consumables -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: UK Historic Review for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by Product Type - Diagnostic Devices, Surgical Devices,
Vision Lenses and Consumables Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Diagnostic Devices, Surgical Devices, Vision Lenses and
Consumables for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices by End-Use - Cosmetic Clinics,
Hospitals and Specialty Clinics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 114: UK Historic Review for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by End-Use - Cosmetic Clinics, Hospitals and Specialty
Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cosmetic Clinics, Hospitals and Specialty Clinics for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices by Application - Cataract,
Refractor Disorder and Vitreoretinal Disorder - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: UK Historic Review for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by Application - Cataract, Refractor Disorder and
Vitreoretinal Disorder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cataract, Refractor Disorder and Vitreoretinal Disorder for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices by Product Type - Diagnostic
Devices, Surgical Devices, Vision Lenses and Consumables -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Aesthetic Ophthalmology
Devices by Product Type - Diagnostic Devices, Surgical Devices,
Vision Lenses and Consumables Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 121: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Aesthetic
Ophthalmology Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Diagnostic Devices, Surgical Devices, Vision
Lenses and Consumables for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices by End-Use - Cosmetic Clinics,

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030598/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Humiliates Volkswagen, Mercedes

    In the race for electric vehicles, every detail counts because it can make the difference. For Tesla , the current market leader, the mission is clear: to preserve its lead and increase it to leave only crumbs for its rivals, who came too late in the game. As for his rivals - and there are many of them - they are fighting for the second place but they aim to dethrone Tesla in the near future.

  • China's Underground Market for Chips Draws Desperate Automakers

    (Bloomberg) -- In her two-bedroom apartment on the outskirts of Chinese tech hub Shenzhen, Wang woke to a deluge of messages. One read: “SPC5744PFK1AMLQ9, 300 pc, 21+. Any need?”Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaChinese Economists Tally Cost of Putin’s War, Warn on Deep ScarsWithin minu

  • Taiwan and U.S. tensions with China pose 'serious' challenges for chip industry - TSMC

    Rising Taiwan-China and U.S.-China tensions have brought "more serious" challenges for the semiconductor industry, the chairman of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC said on Wednesday. Taiwan is a major producer of chips used in everything from cars and smartphones to data centres and fighter jets, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) is the world's largest contract chipmaker and Asia's most valuable listed firm. While the chips sector is already bracing for waning demand as red-hot inflation squeezes spending, Taiwan faces a tougher situation - sandwiched between its largest export market China and its main international backer and arms supplier, the United States - especially as Beijing steps up military pressure to force Taipei to accept Chinese sovereignty claims.

  • Oil Prices Slip as Biden Prepares Release of 15 Million Barrels From Reserves

    Oil prices declined for a third session Wednesday as President Joe Biden prepared to release more barrels from the U.S. strategic reserves. Brent crude, the international benchmark, retreated 0.5% to $89.54 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. standard, was down 0.2% at $82.65 a barrel.

  • Schlumberger's Targets Shift Higher

    Oil services company Schlumberger Ltd. has been rallying strongly since July. Prices are back above the popular moving average lines, so let's check on the status of the indicators and chart patterns.

  • 10 Oil Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten oil stocks that are too cheap to ignore. To jump straight to the top five stocks in this list, head on over to 5 Oil Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. At a time when the global economy is under severe strain due […]

  • T. Rowe Price: Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exclusive-Exxon exits Russia empty-handed with oil project 'unilaterally terminated'

    Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday that it left Russia completely after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties following seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not say if it received any compensation for the assets, which it had valued at more than $4 billion. An Exxon spokesperson declined to comment on whether it will proceed to contest the seizure through an international arbitration process, a possibility flagged in August.

  • Why you can’t count on another SPR oil release to cut gasoline prices at the pump

    Speculation that the Biden administration will soon announce the release of more oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve put pressure on oil prices Tuesday, but analysts don’t expect such a move to lead to a significant fall in gasoline prices at the pump.

  • Apple workers strike, Boeing to review 737 Max 7 documents, Joby seeks air certification in Japan

    Notable business headlines include more than 100 Australian Apple workers forming a strike for higher hourly wages, the FAA requesting that Boeing review safety paper work for its 737 Max 7 jet, and U.S. air taxi startup Joby seeking an air certification in Japan.

  • BofA warns that hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector that could preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • BlackRock tells UK 'no' to halting investment in coal, oil and gas

    BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, told a British parliamentary committee that it will not stop investing in coal, oil and gas, and that its role was not to "engineer a specific decarbonization outcome in the real economy." The response was part of tens of statements from companies to the Environmental Audit Committee, which is examining the role of financial institutions, including UK signatories to the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ).

  • Analysis-Global natural gas crisis dampens momentum for 'cleaner' LNG

    Europe’s energy crisis has cooled efforts to lower the carbon intensity of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments, as buyers worried about a winter supply crunch prioritize securing shipments of any kind over burnishing their green credentials. Natural gas can be certified as low- or no-carbon if its producers can prove they have reduced greenhouse gas emissions associated with getting it to market, or if they purchase carbon offsets to cut its net climate impact. But the number of deals to ship carbon neutral LNG around the world has dropped to less than 10 so far this year, from 30 in 2021, according to energy research firm Wood Mackenzie.

  • American Airlines Will Pay Millions Over Huge Passenger Problem

    Few travel nightmares can be worse than packing small to avoid paying for a checked bag and then, upon arriving at the airport, being told that the bag is too big and needs to be checked anyway. At the same time, a recent study from IdeaWorks found that the percentage of revenue airlines derive from baggage fees has been rising steadily — 3.7% in 2019, 3.9% in 2020 and 4.6% in 2021. In February 2021, five passengers who traveled with American Airlines filed a class action lawsuit that accused the airline of incorrectly charging them baggage fees that they were not required to pay.

  • Ethereum price up 2% in day after preparations start on major upgrade

    Ethereum prices have spiked today after its core developers begin preparations for the network’s next, highly anticipated upgrade.

  • Fertilizer Prices Fall as Gluts Emerge After Farmers Pull Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer prices are falling as farmers balking at the high costs of nutrients hold off on purchases, driving down demand and causing gluts that are upending the market for crop inputs. Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaChinese Economists Tally Cost of Putin’s War, Warn

  • How to Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income

    Looking to pay fewer taxes on your hard-earned retirement income and extend the life of your savings? Doing so may be easier and simpler than you expected. For retirees with assets spread across various buckets, from taxable investment accounts to … Continue reading → The post Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Biden to Outline New Steps to Cut Fuel Prices, Encourage Oil Production

    The administration will release another 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a quest by the White House to keep fuel prices low.

  • Microsoft Lays Off Employees After Slowdown in Earnings Growth

    The software maker, which earlier said it had plans to cut positions affecting less than 1% of its total workforce, is latest tech company to show signs of concern about future demand.

  • 10 Best Telecom Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best telecom dividend stocks to buy for 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of the telecom sector and its outlook, and go directly to read 5 Best Telecom Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022. The telecommunications sector is one of the most diversified industries, operating in satellite communications, […]