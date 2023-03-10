Global Affinity Ligands Market Report 2023-2028 Featuring Repligen, Aptamer, Abcam, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, Kaneka, Proteintech, EpigenTek, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, & AMS Biotechnology
DUBLIN, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Affinity Ligands Market (2023 Edition) - Analysis By Type (Antibodies, Ig Binding Proteins, Lectins, Enzymes, Others), End Use, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Affinity Ligands market was valued at USD 170.8 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 11.15% between 2023 and 2028
The report presents the analysis of Affinity Ligands Market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the base year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.
The rising demand for affinity ligands in several applications, including protein purification, drug development, and diagnostic testing, is driving up demand for Affinity Ligands.
Antibodies were the first (and continue to be the most popular) affinity ligand technology, and they are used in a variety of applications such as manufacturing solutions, research techniques, diagnostics, and therapeutic approaches. Antibodies account for 60.75% of the overall market share by type segment in 2021.
Demand for innovative affinity ligands such as aptamers is also being driven by the development of affinity ligands with increased binding affinity, simpler manufacturing processes, and cheaper production costs.
The most prominent use of Affinity Ligand is affinity chromatography, which is a separation process based upon a particular interaction between the analyte of interest and a ligand that is covalently attached to a resin. It is a simple, rapid, selective, and efficient protein purification method that can purify tens of thousands of folds in a single step.
The Americas Region acquires a majority share of the affinity ligands market in 2021 due to robust R&D investment and the presence of top life science enterprises in the region.
The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.
Key Companies Profiled in the Report
Repligen Corp.
Aptamer Group
Abcam Group
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Merck KGaA
Kaneka Corporation
Proteintech
EpigenTek
Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc
AMS Biotechnology Europe Ltd
Scope of the Report
End Uses
Therapeutics, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)
Diagnostics, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)
Research Tools, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)
Type
Antibodies, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)
Ig Binding Proteins, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)
Lectins, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)
Enzymes, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Background
1.1 Scope and Product Outlook
1.2 Executive Summary
1.3 Research Methodology
2. Strategic Recommendations
3. Global Affinity Ligands Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)
3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Affinity Ligands Market
3.2 Global Affinity Ligands Market: Ecosystem Analysis
3.2.1 Affinity Ligands Positioning and Target Molecule
3.2.2 Lectin affinity Ligands: Properties and Sources
3.2.3 Technology matrix of key Affinity Ligand Companies
3.3 Global Affinity Ligands Market: Dashboard
3.4 Global Affinity Ligands Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2018-2028 (USD Billion & CAGR)
3.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Affinity Ligands Market
4. Global Affinity Ligands Market, Region Analysis
4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study
4.2 Regional Snapshot
5. Americas Affinity Ligands Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)
5.1 Americas Affinity Ligands Market: Snapshot
5.2 Americas Affinity Ligands Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2018-2028 (USD Billion & CAGR)
5.3 Americas Affinity Ligands Market: Key Factors
5.4 Americas Affinity Ligands Market Segmentation: By End Uses
5.5 Americas Affinity Ligands Market Segmentation: By Type
5.6 Americas Affinity Ligands Market Segmentation: By Country
6. Europe Affinity Ligands Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)
6.1 Europe Affinity Ligands Market: Snapshot
6.2 Europe Affinity Ligands Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2018-2028 (USD Billion & CAGR)
6.3 Europe Affinity Ligands Market: Key Factors
6.4 Europe Affinity Ligands Market Segmentation: By End Uses
6.5 Europe Affinity Ligands Market Segmentation: By Type
6.6 Europe Affinity Ligands Market Segmentation: By Country
7 Asia Pacific Affinity Ligands Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)
7.1 Asia Pacific Affinity Ligands Market: Snapshot
7.2 Asia Pacific Affinity Ligands Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2018-2028 (USD Billion & CAGR)
7.3 Asia Pacific Affinity Ligands Market: Key Factors
7.4 Asia Pacific Affinity Ligands Market Segmentation: By End Uses
7.5 Asia Pacific Affinity Ligands Market Segmentation: By Type
7.6 Asia Pacific Affinity Ligands Market Segmentation: By Country
8. Middle East & Africa Affinity Ligands Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)
8.1 Middle East & Africa Affinity Ligands Market: Snapshot
8.2 Middle East & Africa Affinity Ligands Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2018-2028 (USD Billion & CAGR)
8.3 Middle East & Africa Affinity Ligands Market: Key Factors
8.4 Middle East & Africa Affinity Ligands Market Segmentation: By End Uses
8.5 Middle East & Africa Affinity Ligands Market Segmentation: By Type
9. Market Dynamics
9.1 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics on Global Affinity Ligands Market
9.2 Drivers
9.3 Restraints
9.4 Trends
10. Industry Ecosystem Analysis
10.1 Macro-Economic Factor Assessment
10.2 Value Chain Analysis
10.3 Porter's Five Forces Model
11. Competitive Positioning
11.1 Companies' Product Positioning
11.2 Market Position Matrix
11.3 Market Share Analysis of Affinity Ligands Market
11.4 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rukslq
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-affinity-ligands-market-report-2023-2028-featuring-repligen-aptamer-abcam-thermo-fisher-scientific-merck-kaneka-proteintech-epigentek-santa-cruz-biotechnology--ams-biotechnology-301768214.html
SOURCE Research and Markets