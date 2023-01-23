U.S. markets close in 29 minutes

The Global Aftermarket Automotive Parts and Components Market is forecast to grow by $86.64 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.54% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Aftermarket Automotive Parts and Components Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the aftermarket automotive parts and components market and is forecast to grow by $86.64 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.54% during the forecast period.

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aftermarket Automotive Parts and Components Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06383466/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the aftermarket automotive parts and components market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing number of vehicles globally, rising consumer expenditure on vehicles, and improving distribution channel and supply chain network of aftermarket automotive parts and components.

The aftermarket automotive parts and components market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Tire
• Brake parts
• Battery
• Filter
• Others

By Distribution Channel
• Retail
• Wholesale

By Geography
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing availability of aftermarket automotive parts and components on e-commerce platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the aftermarket automotive parts and components market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing interest in do-it-yourself (DIY) spare part replacement and technological advancements and product developments in designs and materials will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the aftermarket automotive parts and components market covers the following areas:
• Aftermarket automotive parts and components market sizing
• Aftermarket automotive parts and components market forecast
• Aftermarket automotive parts and components market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aftermarket automotive parts and components market vendors that include 3M Co., Aisin World Corp. of America, ANAND Group, BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corp., DRiV Incorporated, HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hitachi Astemo Ltd., Knorr Bremse AG, MagnetiMarelliS.p.A, MAHLE GmbH, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., NGK Spark Plugs USA, Inc., OSRAM GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Tenneco Inc., Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the aftermarket automotive parts and components market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06383466/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


