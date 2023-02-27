U.S. markets open in 3 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,993.50
    +17.75 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,954.00
    +128.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,060.00
    +63.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,900.40
    +8.80 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.19
    -0.13 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.00
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    20.80
    -0.14 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0565
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.69
    +0.55 (+2.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1979
    +0.0037 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2980
    -0.1080 (-0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,391.87
    +156.62 (+0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    532.22
    -9.83 (-1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,945.93
    +67.27 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,423.96
    -29.52 (-0.11%)
     

Global Agave Syrup Market Size - Forecasts to 2028

Global Market Estimates
·2 min read
Global Market Estimates
Global Market Estimates

Malt Products Corporation, Hain Daniels Group, Sisana Sweeteners, The IIDEA Company, Maretai Organics Australia, Ciranda Inc., Dandy Lions Limited, Suzannes Specialties Inc., Dipasa USA Inc., and American Beverage Marketers among others, are some of the key players in the global agave market.

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Agave Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028.

The increasing diabetic patient population, demand from the food and beverages industry, and demand for food products containing natural ingredients by consumers are the major drivers of the market. Moreover, the growing health consciousness among individuals, growing demand for bakery products, and awareness regarding the negative health effects of sugar are expected to propel the growth of the market.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Agave Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the type outlook, the organic segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global agave market from 2023 to 2028

  • As per the industry outlook, the food & beverages segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global agave market from 2023 to 2028

  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

  • Malt Products Corporation, Hain Daniels Group, Sisana Sweeteners, The IIDEA Company, Maretai Organics Australia, Ciranda Inc., Dandy Lions Limited, Suzannes Specialties Inc., Dipasa USA Inc., and American Beverage Marketers among others, are some of the key players in the global agave market

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/agave-market-3935

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Organic

  • Non-Organic

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Food & Beverages

  • Bakery

  • Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Offline

  • Online

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Netherlands

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Thailand

  • Indonesia

  • Malaysia

  • Singapore

  • Vietnam

  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Chile

  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Israel

  • South Africa

  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

CONTACT: Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


Recommended Stories