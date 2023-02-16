U.S. markets close in 5 hours 1 minute

Global Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818074/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Agent Performance Optimization (APO) estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 13.5% over the period 2022-2030. Cloud Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.5% CAGR and reach US$6.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the On-Premises segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $900.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.5% CAGR

The Agent Performance Optimization (APO) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$900.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.8% and 11.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 14 Featured)
- Aspect Software, Inc.
- Calabrio, Inc.
- CallFinder
- CallMiner, Inc.
- Envision Telephony, Inc.
- Five9, Inc.
- Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc.
- HigherGround, Inc.
- InVision AG
- NICE Ltd.
- Teleopti AB
- Upstream Works Software Ltd.
- Verint Systems, Inc.
- ZOOM International A.S.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818074/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Agent Performance Optimization (APO) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Agent
Performance Optimization (APO) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Cloud Based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Cloud Based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for On
Premises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for On Premises by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for On Premises by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Small & Mid-sized Businesses by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Small & Mid-sized
Businesses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Small & Mid-sized
Businesses by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &
2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large Enterprises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Large Enterprises by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for On-Premises by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for On-Premises by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2023 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Agent
Performance Optimization (APO) by Type - Cloud Based,
On-Premises and On Premises - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 21: USA Historic Review for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Type - Cloud Based, On-Premises and On
Premises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 22: USA 18-Year Perspective for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cloud Based, On-Premises and On Premises for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Agent
Performance Optimization (APO) by Application - Small &
Mid-sized Businesses and Large Enterprises - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA Historic Review for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Application - Small & Mid-sized
Businesses and Large Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 25: USA 18-Year Perspective for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Small & Mid-sized Businesses and Large
Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agent Performance Optimization (APO) by Type - Cloud Based,
On-Premises and On Premises - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Type - Cloud Based, On-Premises and On
Premises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cloud Based, On-Premises and On Premises for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agent Performance Optimization (APO) by Application - Small &
Mid-sized Businesses and Large Enterprises - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Application - Small & Mid-sized
Businesses and Large Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 31: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Small & Mid-sized Businesses and Large
Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agent Performance Optimization (APO) by Type - Cloud Based,
On-Premises and On Premises - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Type - Cloud Based, On-Premises and On
Premises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cloud Based, On-Premises and On Premises for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agent Performance Optimization (APO) by Application - Small &
Mid-sized Businesses and Large Enterprises - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Application - Small & Mid-sized
Businesses and Large Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 37: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Small & Mid-sized Businesses and Large
Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agent Performance Optimization (APO) by Type - Cloud Based,
On-Premises and On Premises - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: China Historic Review for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Type - Cloud Based, On-Premises and On
Premises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: China 18-Year Perspective for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cloud Based, On-Premises and On Premises for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agent Performance Optimization (APO) by Application - Small &
Mid-sized Businesses and Large Enterprises - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: China Historic Review for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Application - Small & Mid-sized
Businesses and Large Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 43: China 18-Year Perspective for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Small & Mid-sized Businesses and Large
Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agent Performance Optimization (APO) by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agent Performance Optimization (APO) by Type - Cloud Based,
On-Premises and On Premises - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Type - Cloud Based, On-Premises and On
Premises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cloud Based, On-Premises and On Premises for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agent Performance Optimization (APO) by Application - Small &
Mid-sized Businesses and Large Enterprises - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Application - Small & Mid-sized
Businesses and Large Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 52: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Small & Mid-sized Businesses and Large
Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agent Performance Optimization (APO) by Type - Cloud Based,
On-Premises and On Premises - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: France Historic Review for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Type - Cloud Based, On-Premises and On
Premises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: France 18-Year Perspective for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cloud Based, On-Premises and On Premises for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agent Performance Optimization (APO) by Application - Small &
Mid-sized Businesses and Large Enterprises - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: France Historic Review for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Application - Small & Mid-sized
Businesses and Large Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 58: France 18-Year Perspective for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Small & Mid-sized Businesses and Large
Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agent Performance Optimization (APO) by Type - Cloud Based,
On-Premises and On Premises - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Type - Cloud Based, On-Premises and On
Premises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cloud Based, On-Premises and On Premises for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agent Performance Optimization (APO) by Application - Small &
Mid-sized Businesses and Large Enterprises - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Application - Small & Mid-sized
Businesses and Large Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 64: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Small & Mid-sized Businesses and Large
Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agent Performance Optimization (APO) by Type - Cloud Based,
On-Premises and On Premises - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Type - Cloud Based, On-Premises and On
Premises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cloud Based, On-Premises and On Premises for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agent Performance Optimization (APO) by Application - Small &
Mid-sized Businesses and Large Enterprises - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Application - Small & Mid-sized
Businesses and Large Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 70: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Small & Mid-sized Businesses and Large
Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2023 (E)
Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Agent
Performance Optimization (APO) by Type - Cloud Based,
On-Premises and On Premises - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: UK Historic Review for Agent Performance Optimization
(APO) by Type - Cloud Based, On-Premises and On Premises
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: UK 18-Year Perspective for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cloud Based, On-Premises and On Premises for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Agent
Performance Optimization (APO) by Application - Small &
Mid-sized Businesses and Large Enterprises - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: UK Historic Review for Agent Performance Optimization
(APO) by Application - Small & Mid-sized Businesses and Large
Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: UK 18-Year Perspective for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Small & Mid-sized Businesses and Large
Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN
Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agent Performance Optimization (APO) by Type - Cloud Based,
On-Premises and On Premises - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Type - Cloud Based, On-Premises and On
Premises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cloud Based, On-Premises and On Premises for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agent Performance Optimization (APO) by Application - Small &
Mid-sized Businesses and Large Enterprises - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Application - Small & Mid-sized
Businesses and Large Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 82: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Small & Mid-sized Businesses and Large
Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA
Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agent Performance Optimization (APO) by Type - Cloud Based,
On-Premises and On Premises - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Type - Cloud Based, On-Premises and On
Premises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cloud Based, On-Premises and On Premises for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agent Performance Optimization (APO) by Application - Small &
Mid-sized Businesses and Large Enterprises - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Application - Small & Mid-sized
Businesses and Large Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 88: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Small & Mid-sized Businesses and Large
Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Agent Performance Optimization (APO) by Type - Cloud Based,
On-Premises and On Premises - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Type - Cloud Based, On-Premises and On
Premises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Agent
Performance Optimization (APO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Cloud Based, On-Premises and On Premises for
the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Agent Performance Optimization (APO) by Application - Small &
Mid-sized Businesses and Large Enterprises - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Application - Small & Mid-sized
Businesses and Large Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 94: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Agent
Performance Optimization (APO) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Small & Mid-sized Businesses and
Large Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2023 (E)
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Agent Performance Optimization (APO) by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Agent
Performance Optimization (APO) by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2023 &
2030

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Agent Performance Optimization (APO) by Type - Cloud Based,
On-Premises and On Premises - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Type - Cloud Based, On-Premises and On
Premises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Agent
Performance Optimization (APO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Cloud Based, On-Premises and On Premises for
the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Agent Performance Optimization (APO) by Application - Small &
Mid-sized Businesses and Large Enterprises - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Application - Small & Mid-sized
Businesses and Large Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 103: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Agent
Performance Optimization (APO) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Small & Mid-sized Businesses and
Large Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

AUSTRALIA
Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023
(E)
Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agent Performance Optimization (APO) by Type - Cloud Based,
On-Premises and On Premises - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Australia Historic Review for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Type - Cloud Based, On-Premises and On
Premises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Australia 18-Year Perspective for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cloud Based, On-Premises and On Premises for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agent Performance Optimization (APO) by Application - Small &
Mid-sized Businesses and Large Enterprises - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Application - Small & Mid-sized
Businesses and Large Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 109: Australia 18-Year Perspective for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Small & Mid-sized Businesses and Large
Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

INDIA
Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agent Performance Optimization (APO) by Type - Cloud Based,
On-Premises and On Premises - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: India Historic Review for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Type - Cloud Based, On-Premises and On
Premises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: India 18-Year Perspective for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cloud Based, On-Premises and On Premises for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agent Performance Optimization (APO) by Application - Small &
Mid-sized Businesses and Large Enterprises - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 114: India Historic Review for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Application - Small & Mid-sized
Businesses and Large Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 115: India 18-Year Perspective for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Small & Mid-sized Businesses and Large
Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

SOUTH KOREA
Table 116: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Agent Performance Optimization (APO) by Type - Cloud Based,
On-Premises and On Premises - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: South Korea Historic Review for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Type - Cloud Based, On-Premises and On
Premises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 118: South Korea 18-Year Perspective for Agent
Performance Optimization (APO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Cloud Based, On-Premises and On Premises for
the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Agent Performance Optimization (APO) by Application - Small &
Mid-sized Businesses and Large Enterprises - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 120: South Korea Historic Review for Agent Performance
Optimization (APO) by Application - Small & Mid-sized
Businesses and Large Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 121: South Korea 18-Year Perspective for Agent
Performance Optimization (APO) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Small & Mid-sized Businesses and
Large Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Agent Performance Optimization (APO) by Type -
Cloud Based, On-Premises and On Premises - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Agent
Performance Optimization (APO) by Type - Cloud Based,
On-Premises and On Premises Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Agent
Performance Optimization (APO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Cloud Based, On-Premises and On Premises for

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818074/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


