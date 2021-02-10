Global Agribusiness Bioplastics Market Report 2021: Opportunities in Ongoing Research and Development to Develop Novel Alternatives
Dublin, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioplastics for Agribusiness Market Research Report by Type, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Bioplastics for Agribusiness Market is expected to grow from USD 1,673.85 Million in 2020 to USD 3,411.10 Million by the end of 2025.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Bioplastics for Agribusiness to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
The Starch-Based Bioplastics is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period
Based on Type, the Bioplastics for Agribusiness Market is examined across Aliphatic Polyesters, Cellulose-Based Bioplastics, Organic Polyethylene: Poly, Protein-Based Bioplastics, and Starch-Based Bioplastics. The Aliphatic Polyesters further studied across Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT), Polybutylene Succinate (PBS), Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), and Polylactic Acid (PLA). The Aliphatic Polyesters commanded the largest size in the Bioplastics for Agribusiness Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Starch-Based Bioplastics is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Biodegradable is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period
Based on End-of-Life, the Bioplastics for Agribusiness Market is examined across Biodegradable, Compostable, and Degradable. The Degradable commanded the largest size in the Bioplastics for Agribusiness Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Biodegradable is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Mulch is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period
Based on Application, the Bioplastics for Agribusiness Market is examined across Greenhouses, Irrigation, Mulch, Packaging, Silage Storage, and Tunnels. The Packaging commanded the largest size in the Bioplastics for Agribusiness Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Mulch is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Bioplastics for Agribusiness Market including BASF SE, Bio-On SpA, Carbios, Danimer Scientific, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, GC International by PTT Global Chemical PLC, Good Natured Products Inc., Green Dot Bioplastics, Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Natur-Tec, NatureWorks LLC, Novamont S.p.A., Roquette Freres, Total Corbion PLA, and UrthPact, LLC.
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. the ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward.
The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Outlook
3.3. Application Outlook
3.4. Type Outlook
3.5. End-of-Life Outlook
3.6. Geography Outlook
3.7. Competitor Outlook
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing need to alleviate carbon footprint
5.1.1.2. Potential demand owing to the properties of bioplastics to enhance soil and product quality
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High cost in acquisition than conventional oil-based plastics
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Ongoing research and development to develop novel alternatives
5.1.3.2. Expansion of organizations to increase production capacities for bioplastics
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Sustainability issues associated with the unseen damage of the food resources
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
6. Global Bioplastics for Agribusiness Market, By Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Aliphatic Polyesters
6.2.1. Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT)
6.2.2. Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)
6.2.3. Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)
6.2.4. Polylactic Acid (PLA)
6.3. Cellulose-Based Bioplastics
6.4. Organic Polyethylene: Poly
6.5. Protein-Based Bioplastics
6.6. Starch-Based Bioplastics
7. Global Bioplastics for Agribusiness Market, By End-of-Life
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Biodegradable
7.3. Compostable
7.4. Degradable
8. Global Bioplastics for Agribusiness Market, By Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Greenhouses
8.3. Irrigation
8.4. Mulch
8.5. Packaging
8.6. Silage Storage
8.7. Tunnels
9. Americas Bioplastics for Agribusiness Market
10. Asia-Pacific Bioplastics for Agribusiness Market
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Bioplastics for Agribusiness Market
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis
12.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis
12.5. Competitive Scenario
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. BASF SE
13.2. Bio-On SpA
13.3. Carbios
13.4. Danimer Scientific
13.5. FKuR Kunststoff GmbH
13.6. GC International by PTT Global Chemical PLC
13.7. Good Natured Products Inc.
13.8. Green Dot Bioplastics, Inc.
13.9. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
13.10. Natur-Tec
13.11. NatureWorks LLC
13.12. Novamont S.p.A.
13.13. Roquette Freres
13.14. Total Corbion PLA
13.15. UrthPact, LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/izzi9k
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900