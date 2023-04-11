Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Report 2023-2028: Growing Preference for Organic Products in Farming Bolsters Sector

Company Logo

Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market (2023-2028) by Crop Type, Type, Product Type, Function, Techniques, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market is estimated to be USD 41.8 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 80.80 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.09%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Demand for Food Supply to the Growing Population

Growing Demand for Biofuel Due to the Depletion of Traditional Sources

Rising Demand for Transgenic Crops Owing to Nutritional Demand for Food

Growing Preference for Organic Products in Farming

Restraints

High Preference for Agrochemicals

Opportunities

Large Proportion of Ongoing Research and Development

Adoption of Biologicals in Farming

Challenges

Strong Resistance to Genetically Modified Products





Market Segmentations



The Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market is segmented based on Crop Type, Type, Product Type, Function, Techniques, Application, and Geography.

By Crop Type, the market is classified into Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Macroindicators, and Oilseeds & Pulses.

By Type, the market is classified into Animals, Microbes, and Plants.

By Product Type, the market is classified into Macrobials, Microbials, Natural Products, and Semichemical.

By Function, the market is classified into Crop Enhancement, and Crop Protection.

By Techniques, the market is classified into Conventional Techniques, Established Genetic Modification, and New Breeding Techniques.

By Mode of Application, the market is classified into Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment, and Soil Treatment.

By Application, the market is classified into Antibiotic Development, Biofuels, Flower Culturing, Nutritional Supplements, Transgenic Crops & Animals, and Vaccine Development.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 212 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $41.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $80.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.0% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cwubq2

