Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Report 2023-2028: Growing Preference for Organic Products in Farming Bolsters Sector

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market (2023-2028) by Crop Type, Type, Product Type, Function, Techniques, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market is estimated to be USD 41.8 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 80.80 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.09%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increased Demand for Food Supply to the Growing Population
Growing Demand for Biofuel Due to the Depletion of Traditional Sources
Rising Demand for Transgenic Crops Owing to Nutritional Demand for Food
Growing Preference for Organic Products in Farming
Restraints
High Preference for Agrochemicals
Opportunities
Large Proportion of Ongoing Research and Development
Adoption of Biologicals in Farming
Challenges
Strong Resistance to Genetically Modified Products
Market Segmentations
The Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market is segmented based on Crop Type, Type, Product Type, Function, Techniques, Application, and Geography.
By Crop Type, the market is classified into Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Macroindicators, and Oilseeds & Pulses.
By Type, the market is classified into Animals, Microbes, and Plants.
By Product Type, the market is classified into Macrobials, Microbials, Natural Products, and Semichemical.
By Function, the market is classified into Crop Enhancement, and Crop Protection.
By Techniques, the market is classified into Conventional Techniques, Established Genetic Modification, and New Breeding Techniques.
By Mode of Application, the market is classified into Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment, and Soil Treatment.
By Application, the market is classified into Antibiotic Development, Biofuels, Flower Culturing, Nutritional Supplements, Transgenic Crops & Animals, and Vaccine Development.
By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
212
Forecast Period
2023 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
$41.8 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
$80.8 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
14.0%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market, By Crop Type
7 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market, By Type
8 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market, By Product Type
9 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market, By Function
11 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market, By Mode of Application
12 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market, By Application
13 Americas' Agricultural Biotechnology Market
14 Europe's Agricultural Biotechnology Market
15 Middle East and Africa's Agricultural Biotechnology Market
16 APAC's Agricultural Biotechnology Market
17 Competitive Landscape
18 Company Profiles
19 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
BASF SE
Bayer Ag
Benson Hill Inc.
Biolchim S.p.A
Certis USA L.L.C.
Corteva, Inc.
Dow Chemical Company
DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
Evogene Ltd.
Isagro Group
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.
Nufarm Ltd.
Syngenta Ag
Valent BioSciences LLC
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.
