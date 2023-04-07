Global Agricultural Biotechnology For Transgenic Crops Market Report 2023: Tailored Solutions to Meet the Needs of Each Farmer Present Opportunities

Company Logo

Global Agricultural Biotechnology For Transgenic Crops Market

Dublin, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Agricultural Biotechnology For Transgenic Crops Market (2023-2028) by Type, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Agricultural Biotechnology For Transgenic Crops Market is estimated to be USD 6.3 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 12.93 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.47%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Data Science and Predictive Analytics for Real-Time Assessment of Crop Health

Integration With Digital Tools and Equipment

Restraints

Excessive Commercialization Leading Immoral to Benefits

Opportunities

Tailored Solutions to Meet the Needs of Each Farmer

Challenges

Unintentionally Introducing Allergens and Other Antinutritional Factors in Food Chain



Market Segmentations



The Global Agricultural Biotechnology For Transgenic Crops Market is segmented based on Type, Application, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Cisgenic, Multiple Trait Integration, Subgenic, and Transgenic.

By Crop Type, the market is classified into Cereals & Grains, Flowers, Fruits & Vegetables, Medicinal Herbs & Spices, and Oilseeds & Pulses .

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Agricultural Biotechnology For Transgenic Crops Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Agricultural Biotechnology For Transgenic Crops Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $12.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.4% Regions Covered Global

