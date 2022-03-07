Global Agricultural Films Market Growth Forecasts 2021-2026: Increase in Greenhouses Leasing to Growing Adoption of Agriculture Films

Company Logo

Global Agricultural Films Market

Global Agricultural Films Market

Dublin, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Films Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The agricultural films market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 5.58% to grow to US$13.561 billion by 2026, from US$9.276 billion in 2019.

The agricultural films market is expected to surge in the coming year due to the rise in the global demand for high-quality food and agricultural products, rapid urbanization, which has led to a decline in arable land/per capita, worldwide, and other related factors. Per the Food and Agriculture Organization, the world is expected to produce around 60% more food by the year 2050, to feed a population of around 9.3 billion.

The growth in the development of greenhouses is also expected to play a major role in the market growth, in the coming years. Several firms and corporations have been making significant developments in the market, in the past few years. For instance, in October 2021, ExxonMobil, one of the key market players, announced the launch of two novel grades of PE, which is also known as polyethylene, for agricultural and greenhouse applications. The company has named the two models Exceed XP 7021 and Exceed XP 7052. These development and trends are expected to play a major role in the market growth in the coming years.



The demand for agricultural films is expected to surge in the coming years, due to the rise in the development of greenhouse farms, worldwide. With the decline in the arable land/per capita, due to the growing urbanization, agricultural growers and producers have been looking at alternatives and have been adopting the latest technologies. Per the data by the World Bank and FAO, the global arable land/per capita is expected to be around 0.19 hectares by 2050, down from 0.42 hectares in 1960.

Also, the changing climatic conditions during traditional and orthodox farming have led to the adoption and growth of greenhouses which is further fueling the market growth. Globally, over 55% of the world's population is residing in urban areas, while in 1950 this was close to 1/3rd of the world's population. This trend is expected to continue over the next couple of decades with and by 2050, 68% of the world's population is projected to be urban.

Story continues

The increase in the greenhouses has led to the growing adoption of agricultural films, with several players making a considerable impact on the demand growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. AGRICULTURAL FILMS MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Low-density polyethylene

5.3. High-density polyethylene

5.4. Linear low-density polyethylene

5.5. Other Types



6. AGRICULTURAL FILMS MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Silage

6.3. Greenhouse

6.4. Mulching

6.5. Others



7. AGRICULTURAL FILMS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY



8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



9. COMPANY PROFILES

AB Rani Plast Oy

BASF SE

RPC bpi Group

The Armando Alvarez Group of Companies

Berry Global Inc.

Groupe Barbier

Exxon Mobil Corporation

RKW Group

The Dow Chemical Company

Trioplast Industrier AB

Kuraray Europe GmbH

Coveri

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ar6nxx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



