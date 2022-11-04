The Global Agricultural Microbials Market is expected to grow by $4.3 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.19% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Agricultural Microbials Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the agricultural microbials market and it is poised to grow by $4. 3 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.

New York, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Agricultural Microbials Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360315/?utm_source=GNW

19% during the forecast period. Our report on the agricultural microbials market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of organic farming, the increasing popularity of integrated plant nutrient management, and the increase in demand for microbial products and agricultural production.

The agricultural microbials market analysis includes the crop type segment and geographic landscape.



The agricultural microbials market is segmented as below:

By Crop Type

• Cereals and grains

• Oilseeds and pulses

• Fruits and vegetables

• Other



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the global initiatives to improve agricultural output as one of the prime reasons driving the agricultural microbials market growth during the next few years. Also, strategic alliances among vendors and strong emphasis on organic agricultural practices will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the agricultural microbials market covers the following areas:

• Agricultural microbials market sizing

• Agricultural microbials market forecast

• Agricultural microbials market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading agricultural microbials market vendors that include AgBiome Inc., AGRICULTURE SOLUTIONS INC., Arysta LifeScience Corp., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Biomar Microbial Technologies, Certis Usa LLC, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Corteva Inc., Emnz, Isagro Spa, Koppert Biological Systems, Lallemand Inc., LOCUS AG SOLUTIONS, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Novozymes AS, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, UPL Ltd., and Verdesian Life Sciences LLC. Also, the agricultural microbials market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360315/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



