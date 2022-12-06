The Global Agricultural Pesticides Market is expected to grow by $25123.05 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.49% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Agricultural Pesticides Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the agricultural pesticides market and it is poised to grow by $25123. 05 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Agricultural Pesticides Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483228/?utm_source=GNW

49% during the forecast period. Our report on the agricultural pesticides market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased use of herbicides, rise in demand in developing countries, and shrinking arable land.



The agricultural pesticides market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Herbicides

• Insecticides

• Fungicides and bactericides

• Others



By Product

• Synthetic pesticides

• Biopesticides



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• South America

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the agricultural pesticides market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising popularity of biopesticides and the introduction of integrated pest management will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the agricultural pesticides market covers the following areas:

• Agricultural pesticides market sizing

• Agricultural pesticides market forecast

• Agricultural pesticides market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading agricultural pesticides market vendors that include ADAMA Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Cropnosys India Pvt. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FMC Corp., Isagro Spa, NACL Industries Ltd., Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical and Chemicals Ltd. Liability Co., Novozymes AS, Nufarm Ltd., Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical Co. Ltd., Sichuan Fuhua Agricultural Investment Group, Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, UPL Ltd., Wynca Group, and Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. Also, the agricultural pesticides market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483228/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



