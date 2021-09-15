U.S. markets open in 3 hours 28 minutes

Global Agricultural Pheromones Market (2021 to 2026) - Rising Global Consumption of High-value Crops Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Agricultural Pheromones Market by Crop Type (Fruits & Nuts, Field Crops, & Vegetable Crops), Function (Mating Disruption, Mass Trapping, Detection & Monitoring), Mode of Application (Dispensers, Traps, & Sprays), Type, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agricultural pheromones market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2026.

Increasing demand for high-value crops, such as organic fruits & vegetables and organic commodities among consumers, is projected to spur the pheromones market over the forecast period. Nowadays, consumers are conscious of the safety and nutritional value of the food they are consuming, thereby transforming the implementation of pest management programs and the utilization of pesticides. Farmers are employing environment-friendly and sustainable initiatives to decrease the usage of traditional pesticides that are recognized as unsafe and hazardous by consumers.

There is high suppression of insect population through mass trapping

In mass trapping, either sex or aggregation pheromones are used to suppress the population of certain pest species. Pheromones, in combination with traps, are used to attract and capture large numbers of insects. Aggregation pheromones are also utilized for their effectiveness in attracting both the sexes of the species, which ultimately reduces the damage to crops. Mass trapping is mostly used against Lepidoptera, Coleopteran, Dipteran, and Hemipteran species. For example, in bark beetles (Coleoptera), the species release aggregation pheromone, and in Lepidoptera, the female releases species-specific sex pheromones that only attract males.

Microencapsulated pheromones increasingly finding application in mating disruption solutions.

For controlling insect pests, pheromone sprays, such as piezoelectric micro-sprayer and microencapsulated sprayable, are used. Microencapsulated pheromones are small droplets of pheromones enclosed in polymer capsules that control the pheromone release rate. These are manufactured in small size for application in water through normal air blast sprays in the same manner as conventional pesticides. Microencapsulated pheromones are gaining popularity for mating disruption and mass trapping purposes due to their convenient application process, higher reachability to multiple complex target points, and enhanced effectiveness of pheromones.

Pheromones found to act in synergy when combined with host vegetable plant volatiles

Pheromones are applied to vegetable crops, such as tomatoes, potatoes, peas, and eggplants. Keiferia lycopersicella and Tuta absoluta are the most common species that attack tomato crops. Cydia nigricana and Leucinodes orbonalis are major pests that attack pea and eggplant crops, respectively. Tecia solanivora, Phthorimaea operculell, and Symmetrischema tangolias are the key pest species that attack potato crops. The increasing need to control these insects through effective and sustainable insect control methods across the globe is a major factor that is projected to drive the growth of the agricultural insect pheromones market.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for a 19.6% market share in the agricultural pheromones market in 2020.

The farming industry in the region has been shifting toward modern technological and innovative methods from a conventional agricultural practice system. The focus of agriculture has shifted from traditional crops to more commercial crops. These shifts call for effective pest control methods with modernized crop management techniques to gain better premium value for the crops.

The region is also home to major fruit producers in the world, which include China and India. China has a strong domestic demand for high-quality fruits, such as apples, pears, and grapes. Although there is a growing demand for organically produced grapes and other fruit crops, such as apples, from the US, the presence of tariff barriers makes trade difficult. This has led to the need for large-scale organic production of fruit crops to meet the growing domestic demand. This would push the demand for agricultural pheromones for fruit crops.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Agricultural Pheromones Market
4.2 North America: Agricultural Pheromones Market, by Type & Country
4.3 Agricultural Pheromones Market, by Mode of Application
4.4 Agricultural Pheromones Market, by Crop Type & Region
4.5 Agricultural Pheromones Market, by Key Country
4.6 COVID-19 Impact on the Agricultural Pheromones Market

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.2.1 Steady Increase of Organic Farmland
5.2.2 Rising Global Population and Diverse Food Consumption
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Pest Proliferation as a Result of Rapid Climate Change
5.3.1.2 Increasing Demand for Sustainable Crop Protection Solutions
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 High Maintenance and Production Cost of Agricultural Pheromones
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Rising Global Consumption of High-Value Crops
5.3.3.2 Supportive Regulations for Semiochemicals
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Need for Development of Multi-Target Insect Pheromone Dispensers
5.3.4.2 Lack of Awareness and Low Utilization of Biologicals in Developing Economies
5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Dynamics
5.4.1 Transportation Disruption Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Substantially Impacted the Market
5.4.2 COVID-19 Propelled the Demand for High-Value Crop Yield

6 Impact on the Ecosystem and Extended Ecosystem
6.1 Agricultural Pheromones Market: Ecosystem Analysis, by Stakeholder
6.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers
6.1.2 Manufacturers
6.1.3 Traders & Distributors
6.1.4 End-users

7 Industry Trends
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Supply Chain Analysis
7.3 Ecosystem
7.4 Value Chain Analysis
7.5 Technology Analysis
7.5.1 Agricultural Pheromones and the Internet of Things (Iot)
7.5.2 Agricultural Pheromones and Crispr
7.6 Pricing Analysis: Agricultural Pheromones Market, by Type and Region
7.7 Trends/Disruptions Impacting the Customer's Business
7.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
7.8.1 Agricultural Pheromones Market: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
7.8.2 Threat of New Entrants
7.8.3 Threat of Substitutes
7.8.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
7.8.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers
7.8.6 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
7.9 Patent Analysis
7.10 Trade Analysis
7.10.1 Import Scenario of Insecticides
7.10.2 Export Scenario of Insecticides
7.11 Case Study Analysis
7.11.1 Use Case 1: Anticimex's IoT Solution Helped Create Digital Connected Traps
7.11.2 Use Case 2: Rentokil Used IoT Solutions to Increase Its Customer Base and Improve Customer Retention
7.12 Regulatory Framework
7.12.1 US
7.12.2 Canada
7.12.3 India
7.12.4 Australia
7.12.5 South Africa

8 Agricultural Pheromones Market, by Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Agricultural Pheromones Market, by Type
8.2.1 Optimistic Scenario
8.2.2 Realistic Scenario
8.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario
8.3 Sex Pheromones
8.3.1 Sex Pheromones Most Commonly Used in the Process of Mating Disruption
8.4 Aggregation Pheromones
8.4.1 Aggregation Pheromones Find Use in Mass Trapping Practices
8.5 Other Types
8.5.1 Host-Marking Pheromones Utilized in Tackling Insects That Have Previously Laid Eggs on Fruits

9 Agricultural Pheromones Market, by Function
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Mating Disruption
9.2.1 High Efficiency to Control Invasive Pests, Such as Codling Moths, to Drive the Market for Mating Disruption
9.3 Detection & Monitoring
9.3.1 Rise in Detection & Monitoring Activities in North America
9.4 Mass Trapping
9.4.1 High Suppression of Insect Population Through Mass Trapping

10 Agricultural Pheromones Market, by Mode of Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Dispensers
10.2.1 Companies Researching on the Launch of Environment-Friendly and Sustainable Options in Dispensers
10.3 Traps
10.3.1 Convenient and Ready-To-Use Pheromone Traps to Drive the Growth of the Market
10.4 Sprays
10.4.1 Microencapsulated Pheromones Increasingly Finding Application in Mating Disruption Solutions

11 Agricultural Pheromones Market, by Crop Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Fruits & Nuts
11.2.1 Extensive Research to Conduct on the Use of Pheromone Nanogels in Pest Management for Fruits
11.3 Field Crops
11.3.1 Startups in the Pheromones Market to Offer Mating Disruption Solutions for Field Crops
11.4 Vegetable Crops
11.4.1 Pheromones Found to Act in Synergy When Combined with Host Vegetable Plant Volatiles
11.5 Other Crop Types
11.5.1 Pheromone Traps Used for Detecting Insects in Plantation and Alfalfa Crops

12 Agricultural Pheromones Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Key Player Strategies
13.4 Revenue Analysis of Key Players, 2016-2020
13.5 COVID-19-Specific Company Response
13.5.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd
13.5.2 Bedoukian Research, Inc.
13.5.3 Basf Se
13.5.4 Certis Europe Bv
13.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant
13.6.1 Stars
13.6.2 Emerging Leaders
13.6.3 Pervasive Players
13.6.4 Participants
13.6.5 Product Footprint
13.7 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant (Other Players)
13.7.1 Progressive Companies
13.7.2 Starting Blocks
13.7.3 Responsive Companies
13.7.4 Dynamic Companies
13.8 Product Launches, Deals, and Other Developments
13.8.1 Product Launches
13.8.2 Deals
13.8.3 Others

14 Company Profiles
14.1 Key Players
14.1.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd
14.1.2 Koppert Biological Systems
14.1.3 Isagro Group
14.1.4 Biobest Group Nv
14.1.5 Suterra LLC
14.1.6 Russell Ipm
14.1.7 Isca Technologies
14.1.8 Trece Incorporated
14.1.9 Bedoukian Research, Inc.
14.1.10 Pherobank Bv.
14.2 Other Players
14.2.1 Basf Se
14.2.2 Certis Europe Bv
14.2.3 Bioline Agrosciences Ltd.
14.2.4 Bio Controle
14.2.5 Atgc Biotech Pvt Ltd.
14.2.6 Sumi Agro France
14.2.7 Sedq Healthy Crops Sl.
14.2.8 Laboratorios Agrochem, S.L.
14.2.9 Novagrica
14.2.10 International Pheromone Systems

15 Adjacent & Related Markets

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8wgel4

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


