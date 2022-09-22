U.S. markets open in 2 hours 23 minutes

Global Agricultural Robots Market Report 2022: Technological Advancements in IoT, Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Accelerating Growth

0
Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Agricultural Robots Market

Agricultural Robots Market
Agricultural Robots Market

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Robots Market by Type, By Applications, By Component, By Farming Type, and By End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Agricultural Robots Market size valued to USD 7.57 billion in 2021, is expected to garner USD 35.93 billion by 2030, with a growing CAGR of 18.3% from 2022-2030.

Agricultural Robots also known as Agribots, hold wide applications in the field of agriculture majorly for dairy management, irrigation management, harvest management, soil management, inventory management and others.

Along with reducing the human efforts and production cost; these robots help save time, maximize crop quality, as well as increase crop yield. Agribots are deployed to perform various operations like soil analysis, weed control, fruits picking, seed planting, harvesting, seed sorting, field farming, dairy farming, and others. The global agricultural robots market pegged a notable revenue in the year 2021, and is likely to project a significant growth rate by 2030.

Market Dynamics and Trends

The global agricultural robots market is proliferating, owing to technological advancements in the fields like IoT, robotics and Artificial Intelligence. Besides, the farmers switching towards sustainable development of agricultural land, to cater food-demand of the expanding population; is positively influencing the growth of the global market. Furthermore, factors such as minimized labor, increased efficiency as well as enhanced crop quality and quantity are expected to fuel-up the growth of agricultural robots market in future.

However, factors such as high installation cost of these agricultural robots, lack of internet connectivity in remote areas, lack of awareness among farmers, and incompetence of the robots to match human skills, are expected to hamper the growth of agricultural robots market during the forecast period.

Moreover, government initiatives to adopt modern agricultural techniques, requirements to monitor the health of crops to obtain better yield, innovative product launches by the market players as well as the R&D activities for sustainable agricultural development, are paving the way for lucrative opportunities in the global agricultural robots market.

Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:

The global agricultural robots market share analysis is based on type, application, component, farming type, enduse and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into driverless tractors, UAV, milking robots, automated harvest robots, and other types. Based on application, the market is segmented into dairy management, irrigation management, harvest management, soil management, inventory management, and others. Based on component, the market is divided into software, hardware, and services. Based on farming type indoor farming and outdoor farming. Based on enduse, the market is divided into field crops, fruits & vegetables, livestocks, and others. Geographic breakdown and analysis of each of the previously mentioned segments include regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Shortage of Labor

  • Rising Penetration of Indoor Farming

  • Reduce Production Cost

  • Enhancing Crop Yields

Restraints

  • Lack of Technological Awareness Among Farmers

  • Inability to Match the Dexterity of Human

Opportunities

  • Increasing Development of Real Time Field Robots

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
Global Agricultural Robots market - By Type

  • Driverless Tractors

  • Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

  • Milking Robots

  • Automated Harvest Robots

  • Others

Global Agricultural Robots market - By Application

  • Dairy Management

  • Irrigation Management

  • Harvest Management

  • Soil Management

  • Inventory management

  • Other Applications

Global Agricultural Robots market - By Component

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Service

Global Agricultural Robots market - By Farming Type

  • Indoor Farming

  • Outdoor Farming

Global Agricultural Robots market - By End Use

  • Field Crops

  • Fruits & Vegetables

  • Livestocks

  • Others

Global Agricultural Robots market -By Geography

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • UK

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • RoW

  • Latin America

  • Middle East

  • Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Agricultural Robots Market - Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Covid-19 Analysis

5. Market Share Analysis

6. Global Agricultural Robots Market, by Type

7. Global Agricultural Robots Market, by Application

8. Global Agricultural Robots Market, by Component

9. Global Agricultural Robots Market, by Farming Type

10. Global Agricultural Robots Market, by Enduse

11. Global Agricultural Robots Market, by Region

12. Company Profile

Companies Mentioned

  • Autonomous Solutions Inc.

  • Clearpath Robotics

  • Delaval

  • Gea Group

  • Harvest Automation

  • John Deere

  • Lely Holding S.A.R.L

  • AGCO

  • Trimble

  • Boumatic Robotic

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bjzm67

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


