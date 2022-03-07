U.S. markets open in 4 hours 57 minutes

Global Agricultural Sensors Market Growth Forecasts: A $9.79 Billion Market by 2026

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Agricultural Sensors Market

Global Agricultural Sensors Market
Global Agricultural Sensors Market

Dublin, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Agricultural Sensors Market: Focus on Product, Application, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agricultural sensors market was valued at $4.18 billion in 2020, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.4% and reach $9.79 billion by 2026.

The growth is primarily attributed to increased awareness of the benefits of alternative and optimized farming techniques that entail over conventional farming. The key sensor types are humidity sensor, mechanical sensor, water sensor, optical sensor, soil sensor, and others (livestock, electrochemical, pressure) which are being widely used in the agriculture industry for water management, soil management, climate, and dairy management.

Market Report Coverage - Agricultural Sensors

Market Segmentation

  • Application: Climate Management, Soil Management, Water Management, Other Applications

  • Product: Humidity Sensor, Mechanical Sensor, Optical Sensor, Water Sensor, Electrochemical Sensor, Other Sensors

Regional Segmentation

  • North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

  • Europe: Germany, Denmark, Italy, Spain, and Rest-of-Europe

  • U.K.

  • Middle East and Africa: Middle East, Africa

  • China

  • Asia-Pacific and Japan: India, Japan, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

  • South America: Brazil, Rest-of-South America

Market Growth Drivers

  • Higher Yields in Comparison to Conventional Techniques

  • Trending Concept of Indoor Farming

  • Active Innovations by Research Institutions Backed by Government Initiatives

  • Increased Crop Failure Incidents in Conventional Farming

Market Challenges

  • Technical Disruption

  • High Volume of Produced Data

  • High Cost of Set-Up

Market Opportunities

  • Increasing Popularity of Artificial Intelligence Based Solution Providers

  • Increased Traction of Precision Farming & Indoor Farming

Key Questions Answered in the Report

  • What is the estimated global agricultural sensors market size in terms of revenue for the forecast period 2021-2026, and what is the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2021-2026?

  • What are the key trends, market drivers, and opportunities in the market pertaining to agricultural sensors and equipment?

  • What are the major restraints inhibiting the growth of the global agricultural sensors market?

  • What kinds of new strategies are being adopted by the existing market players to expand their market position in the industry?

  • What is the competitive strength of the key players in the agricultural sensors market based on an analysis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

  • How is the competitive benchmarking of the key agricultural sensors and equipment companies in the agriculture market based on the analysis of their market coverage and market potential?

  • Which type of players and stakeholders are operating in the market ecosystem of agricultural sensors and equipment, and what is their significance in the global market?

  • Which are the leading consortiums and associations in the global agricultural sensors market, and what are their roles in the market?

  • How does the regulatory landscape differ in different regions for agricultural sensors and equipment?

Companies Mentioned

  • Acclima Inc.

  • Acuity Agriculture

  • AgriData

  • AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

  • BaySpec, Inc.

  • Caipos GmbH

  • CropX Inc.

  • Cubert GmbH

  • Digital Agriculture (Robert Bosch and BASF)

  • FluroSat

  • Gamaya

  • HAIP Solution GmbH

  • Imec

  • Inno-spec GmbH

  • INO

  • Libelium

  • Precision Hawk

  • Pycno

  • The Yield Pty Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xm6hr4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


