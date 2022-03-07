Global Agricultural Sensors Market Growth Forecasts: A $9.79 Billion Market by 2026

Company Logo

Global Agricultural Sensors Market

Dublin, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Agricultural Sensors Market: Focus on Product, Application, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agricultural sensors market was valued at $4.18 billion in 2020, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.4% and reach $9.79 billion by 2026.

The growth is primarily attributed to increased awareness of the benefits of alternative and optimized farming techniques that entail over conventional farming. The key sensor types are humidity sensor, mechanical sensor, water sensor, optical sensor, soil sensor, and others (livestock, electrochemical, pressure) which are being widely used in the agriculture industry for water management, soil management, climate, and dairy management.

Market Report Coverage - Agricultural Sensors

Market Segmentation

Application: Climate Management, Soil Management, Water Management, Other Applications

Product: Humidity Sensor, Mechanical Sensor, Optical Sensor, Water Sensor, Electrochemical Sensor, Other Sensors

Regional Segmentation

North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, Denmark, Italy, Spain, and Rest-of-Europe

U.K.

Middle East and Africa: Middle East, Africa

China

Asia-Pacific and Japan: India, Japan, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

South America: Brazil, Rest-of-South America

Market Growth Drivers

Higher Yields in Comparison to Conventional Techniques

Trending Concept of Indoor Farming

Active Innovations by Research Institutions Backed by Government Initiatives

Increased Crop Failure Incidents in Conventional Farming

Market Challenges

Technical Disruption

High Volume of Produced Data

High Cost of Set-Up

Market Opportunities

Increasing Popularity of Artificial Intelligence Based Solution Providers

Increased Traction of Precision Farming & Indoor Farming

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the estimated global agricultural sensors market size in terms of revenue for the forecast period 2021-2026, and what is the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2021-2026?

What are the key trends, market drivers, and opportunities in the market pertaining to agricultural sensors and equipment?

What are the major restraints inhibiting the growth of the global agricultural sensors market?

What kinds of new strategies are being adopted by the existing market players to expand their market position in the industry?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the agricultural sensors market based on an analysis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

How is the competitive benchmarking of the key agricultural sensors and equipment companies in the agriculture market based on the analysis of their market coverage and market potential?

Which type of players and stakeholders are operating in the market ecosystem of agricultural sensors and equipment, and what is their significance in the global market?

Which are the leading consortiums and associations in the global agricultural sensors market, and what are their roles in the market?

How does the regulatory landscape differ in different regions for agricultural sensors and equipment?

