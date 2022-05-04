U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

The Global Agricultural Testing Market is expected to grow by $ 2.10 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period

·3 min read
ReportLinker

Global Agricultural Testing Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the agricultural testing market and it is poised to grow by $ 2. 10 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.

New York, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Agricultural Testing Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483199/?utm_source=GNW
25% during the forecast period. Our report on the agricultural testing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a marked increase in soil and water contamination, initiatives to improve agricultural components, and stringent safety and quality regulations for agricultural components.
The agricultural testing market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.

The agricultural testing market is segmented as below:
By Application
• soil testing
• water testing
• seed testing
• others

By Geography
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• The Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the rapid growth in greenhouse production as one of the prime reasons driving the agricultural testing market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing need to meet the rising demand for food products and the growing prevalence of seed-borne diseases will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the agricultural testing market covers the following areas:
• Agricultural testing market sizing
• Agricultural testing market forecast
• Agricultural testing market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading agricultural testing market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., ALS Ltd., Apal Agricultural Laboratory, AUREA Agrosciences, bioMerieux SA, Bionema Ltd., Bureau Veritas SA, Charm Sciences Inc., Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., Eurofins Scientific SE, Harvesto Group, Intertek Group Plc, Lilaba Analytical Laboratories, Neogen Corp., Polygon Agro India Pvt. Ltd., RJ Hill Laboratories Ltd., SGS SA, Staphyt, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Tirupati Fresh Agro Crop Science Pvt. Ltd. Also, the agricultural testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483199/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


