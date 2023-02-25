Global Agricultural Wastewater Treatment Market Report to 2027: Featuring AECOM, Aquatech International, BASF, DuPont de Nemours and Ecolab Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Wastewater Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agricultural wastewater treatment market size reached US$ 2.13 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.76 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.41% during 2021-2027.

Agricultural wastewater treatment is a farm management program that helps control water and land pollution caused by chemicals in pesticides, animal slurry, fertilizer, crop residues, and irrigation water.

It involves various filter systems that filter out contaminants, including heavy metals, dissolved organic solids, silage liquor, chemical solutions, and sediment runoff. It also helps eliminate toxic or carcinogenic organic compounds and makes water suitable for reuse.

It aids in the efficient management of natural resources and a successful agricultural business. As a result, there is a considerable rise in the establishment of agricultural wastewater treatment plants across the globe.



The increasing global population is resulting in the rising consumption of food and water. This represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, rapidly diminishing freshwater resources, water scarcity, and the escalating agricultural water demand are among the other factors driving the need for wastewater treatment practices.

The increasing need for farm mechanization and food safety concerns are leading to the excessive use of the available freshwater resources and creating an ecological imbalance. Apart from this, the rising prevalence of water-borne diseases and increasing awareness among individuals about the harmful impact of untreated water on humans and environmental health are offering a favorable market outlook.

Furthermore, leading market players are focusing on introducing cost-efficient and environment-friendly wastewater treatment formulations, which is strengthening the market growth. Additionally, there is a surge in the need for the treatment of agricultural wastewater streams due to extensive fertilizer usage for agricultural operations to boost productivity and yield, which is augmenting the market growth. Moreover, continuous investments in ongoing research activities for improving water treatment technologies are expected to propel the market growth.



