Global Agriculture Drones and Robots Market Opportunities 2021: Increasing Adoption of Automation in Agriculture, Growth in Precision Agriculture Technologies and Increasing Demand for Food Supply

The global agriculture drones and robots market is expected to reach $30.08 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

The primary drivers for the market growth include increasing automation in the agriculture industry and the shortage of manual labor in the sector.

Several countries are taking initiatives to bring automation and sustainability in the agriculture sector to enhance profitability and bring efficiency in farming applications. For instance, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) invested $21.7 million in April 2021 in several key programs to help agricultural producers manage the impacts of climate change on their lands and production.

The funding aims to bring innovation in agriculture technologies, triggering the demand for agriculture drones and robots in the country.

Market Report Coverage - Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market Segmentation

Applications: Crop Monitoring, Dairy Farm Management, Inventory Management, Harvesting and Picking, and Others

Products: Drone Type (Rotary-Wing Drones, Fixed-Wing Drones, and Others) and Robot Type (Crop Harvesting Robots, Weeding Robots, Milking Robots, and Others)

Market Growth Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Automation in Agriculture

Escalating Adoption of Precision Agriculture Technologies

Increasing Demand for Food and Agriculture Supply

Market Challenges

High Initial Investment and Cost

Lack of Technological Awareness in Farmers

Market Opportunities

Rising Indoor Farming Activities

Rising Technological Advancements in the Asia Agriculture Industry

Asian counties have been facing multiple challenges in the agriculture sector, such as population growth, aging farmers, and rural to urban migration. Such challenges have led countries to adopt advanced technologies influencing the demand for agriculture drones and robots.

Key questions answered in the Report

What are the current trends in the global agriculture drones and robots market?

How is the global agriculture industry impacted by the introduction of agriculture drones and robots?

What is the growth prospect of agriculture drones and robots in Asian countries?

How is the agriculture automation trend expected to drive the future of the global agriculture industry?

Which robot type is expected to lead the agriculture drones and robots market by 2026?

What was the market value of the leading segments of the market in 2020, and how is the market for each segment estimated to grow during the forecast period 2021-2026?

How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2021-2026?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to sustain in this competitive market?

What are the key growth regions in the agriculture drones and robots market?

Key Topics Covered:





1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.2 Market Dynamics

1.2.1 Market Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Automation in Agriculture

1.2.1.2 Escalating Adoption of Precision Agriculture Technologies

1.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Food and Agriculture Supply

1.2.2 Market Challenges

1.2.2.1 High Initial Investment and Cost

1.2.2.2 Lack of Technological Awareness in Farmers

1.2.3 Market Opportunities

1.2.3.1 Rising Indoor Farming Activities

1.2.3.2 Rising Technological Advancements in the Asia Agriculture Industry

1.3 COVID-19 Impact on Global Agriculture Drones and Robots Market

2 Application

2.1 Global Agriculture Drones and Robots Market (by Robot Application)

2.2 Demand Analysis of Agriculture Drones and Robots Market (by Robot Application)

3 Product

3.1 Global Agriculture Drones and Robots Market (by Drone Type)

3.2 Demand Analysis of Agriculture Drones and Robots (by Drone Type)

3.3 Global Agriculture Drones and Robots Market (by Robot Type)

3.4 Demand Analysis of Agriculture Drones and Robots (by Robot Type)

4 Region

4.1 Global Agriculture Drones and Robots Market (by Region)

4.1.1 Demand Analysis of Agriculture Drones and Robots Market (by Region), 2020-2026

4.2 North America

4.3 Asia-Pacific and Japan

4.4 China

4.5 Europe

4.6 U.K.

4.7 Middle East and Africa

4.8 South America





5 Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

AeroVironment, Inc.

AGCO Corporation

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

BouMatic

DJI

Delair

Dairymaster

DeLaval

Deere & Company

GEA Farm Technologies

PrecisionHawk

Harvest Automation

Lely

Microdrones

Trimble

