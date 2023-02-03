Global Agriculture Innovations Analysis Report 2022: Transformational Growth of Crop Yield due to High-Accuracy Data Collection, Real-time Communication, and Precise Analytics
This study describes the technologies deployed in digital farming, such as crop sensors, equipment telematics, agriculture robots, and vertical farming.
The rising population, coupled with an improved standard of living, results in increased nutrient consumption per capita, driving food demand. Freshwater resources are declining, and frequent cropping to meet the growing demand damages the soil.
Water and soil are among the essential components of agriculture, and a decline in these 2 necessitates the farming industry shift from conventional and unsustainable to more sustainable practices. Digital agriculture will play an inevitable and important role in this shift.
It covers growth drivers and restraints and offers a detailed growth opportunity analysis across digital agriculture technology providers.
In addition, it discusses the key stakeholders involved in developing innovative solutions. The study includes an analysis of the global patent landscape, highlights patent owners/applicants, and the major research areas.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Digital Agriculture Farming Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Research Methodology
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
3. Digital Agriculture: Technology Analysis
Introduction to Digital Farming
Common Data Collection Sensors in the Agriculture Industry
Pesticide and Insecticide Quantification to Ensure Food Safety
Plant Health Monitoring for Optimal Harvest Decision-making
Robotics Benefits: Increases in Crop Yield and Agricultural Operation and Resource Efficiency
Agricultural Equipment Telematics: The Facilitation of Sensor Data Transmission
Equipment Telematics and Wireless Communication: The Enhanced Impact of Digital Agriculture Components
Vertical Farming for Low Footprint Water-efficient Urban Farming
The Advantages and Challenges of Vertical Farming
4. Companies to Watch
Climate Corporation, USA
Farmers Edge, Canada
PrecisionHawk, United States
Holland Scientific Inc., USA
AGRIVI, UK
5. IP Analysis of the Digital Agriculture Patent Landscape
Digital Agriculture Patent Landscape
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Artificial Intelligence
Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Agriculture as a Service
Growth Opportunity 3: Agriculture Supply Chain Digitization
7. Appendix
Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation
8. Next Steps
