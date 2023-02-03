Global Agriculture Innovations Analysis Report 2022: Transformational Growth of Crop Yield due to High-Accuracy Data Collection, Real-time Communication, and Precise Analytics

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Promising Digital Innovations in the Agriculture Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

This study describes the technologies deployed in digital farming, such as crop sensors, equipment telematics, agriculture robots, and vertical farming.

The rising population, coupled with an improved standard of living, results in increased nutrient consumption per capita, driving food demand. Freshwater resources are declining, and frequent cropping to meet the growing demand damages the soil.

Water and soil are among the essential components of agriculture, and a decline in these 2 necessitates the farming industry shift from conventional and unsustainable to more sustainable practices. Digital agriculture will play an inevitable and important role in this shift.

It covers growth drivers and restraints and offers a detailed growth opportunity analysis across digital agriculture technology providers.

In addition, it discusses the key stakeholders involved in developing innovative solutions. The study includes an analysis of the global patent landscape, highlights patent owners/applicants, and the major research areas.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Digital Agriculture Farming Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Digital Agriculture: Technology Analysis

Introduction to Digital Farming

Common Data Collection Sensors in the Agriculture Industry

Pesticide and Insecticide Quantification to Ensure Food Safety

Plant Health Monitoring for Optimal Harvest Decision-making

Robotics Benefits: Increases in Crop Yield and Agricultural Operation and Resource Efficiency

Agricultural Equipment Telematics: The Facilitation of Sensor Data Transmission

Equipment Telematics and Wireless Communication: The Enhanced Impact of Digital Agriculture Components

Vertical Farming for Low Footprint Water-efficient Urban Farming

The Advantages and Challenges of Vertical Farming

Story continues

4. Companies to Watch

Climate Corporation, USA

Farmers Edge, Canada

PrecisionHawk, United States

Holland Scientific Inc., USA

AGRIVI, UK

5. IP Analysis of the Digital Agriculture Patent Landscape

Digital Agriculture Patent Landscape

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Artificial Intelligence

Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Agriculture as a Service

Growth Opportunity 3: Agriculture Supply Chain Digitization

7. Appendix

Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation

8. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/95ls12-digital?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg







Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-agriculture-innovations-analysis-report-2022-transformational-growth-of-crop-yield-due-to-high-accuracy-data-collection-real-time-communication-and-precise-analytics-301738449.html

SOURCE Research and Markets