Global Agriculture M2M Market to Reach $23 Billion by 2026

·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Agriculture M2M - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Agriculture M2M Market
Global Agriculture M2M Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 7; Released: April 2021
Executive Pool: 2552
Companies: 16 - Players covered include Aeris Communications, Inc.; Argus Control Systems Ltd.; Davis Instruments; Elecsys Corporation; Eltopia Communications; John Deere; Kontron AG; Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.; McCrometer, Inc.; Orange Business Services; SemiosBio Technologies Inc.; Telit Communications PLC; Trimble, Inc.; Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS; Tyro Remotes UK; Valley Irrigation; Verizon Communications, Inc.; Vodafone Group PLC and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Segment (Agriculture M2M)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision.

ABSTRACT-

Global Agriculture M2M Market to Reach $23 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Agriculture M2M estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 41.4% over the analysis period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2026
The Agriculture M2M market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 38.9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 37.5% and 35.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.1% CAGR. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-agriculture-m2m-market-to-reach-23-billion-by-2026-301356760.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

