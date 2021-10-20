U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

Global Agriculture Sensors Market to 2026 - Focus on Product, Application and Country

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Agriculture Sensors Market: Focus on Product, Application, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This provides market analysis for the years 2021-2026 in terms of value. The report would also provide qualitative insights on emerging technologies related to agriculture sensors. The market information has been segmented by application, and product across the global, region, and country levels.

Agriculture sensors are deployed in the field to enable the farmers to manage the crop at a micro scale, conserve resources, reduce impact on the environment, and increase agricultural production. These sensors are connected via cellular or via wi-fi network and provide real-time data to the farmers, which aid them in their decision-making processes.

The report also provides information on industry outlook, business dynamics, product benchmarking, patent analysis, and supply chain analysis, among others. We have considered various regions and countries in the market study which include North America, Europe, U.K., Rest-of-the-World, China, Asia-Pacific and Japan.

The report provides information with regards to competitive benchmarking, market share analysis for key companies, and 15 company profiles.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets
1.1 Industry Outlook
1.1.1 Market Definition
1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis
1.1.3 Governments Initiatives Landscape
1.1.3.1 North America
1.1.3.2 Europe
1.1.3.3 Asia-Pacific and Japan
1.1.3.4 South America
1.1.3.5 Rest-of-the-World
1.1.4 Industry Attractiveness
1.1.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
1.1.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyer
1.1.4.3 Bargaining Power of Supplier
1.1.4.4 Threat of Substitutes
1.1.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
1.1.5 Consortiums & Associations
1.1.6 Patent Analysis
1.1.6.1 Patent Analysis (by Status)
1.1.6.2 Patent Analysis (by Company)
1.2 Business Dynamics
1.2.1 Business Drivers
1.2.2 Business Challenges
1.2.3 Business Strategies
1.2.3.1 Product Developments
1.2.3.2 Market Developments
1.2.4 Corporate Strategies
1.2.4.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
1.2.4.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures
1.2.4.3 Collaborations & Alliances
1.2.5 Business Opportunities
1.2.6 Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Agriculture Sensors Market

2 Application
2.1 Global Agriculture Sensor Market (by Applications)
2.1.1 Yield Mapping and Monitoring
2.1.2 Disease Detection and Control
2.1.3 Soil Monitoring
2.1.4 Irrigation and Water Management
2.1.5 Others
2.2 Demand Analysis of Global Agriculture Sensor Market (by Applications)
2.2.1 Yield Mapping and Monitoring
2.2.2 Disease Detection and Control
2.2.3 Soil Monitoring
2.2.4 Irrigation and Water Management
2.2.5 Others

3 Products
3.1 Global Agriculture Sensor Market (by Product)
3.1.1 Optical sensors
3.1.2 Location sensors
3.1.3 Ground sensors
3.1.4 Airflow sensors
3.1.5 Others
3.2 Demand Analysis of Global Agriculture Sensor Market (by Product)
3.2.1 Optical sensors
3.2.2 Location sensors
3.2.3 Ground sensors
3.2.4 Airflow sensors
3.2.5 Others

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
5.1 Competitive Benchmarking
5.2 Company Profile
5.2.1 Acclima Inc.
5.2.1.1 Company Overview
5.2.1.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.1.2 Business Strategies
5.2.1.2.1 Product Developments
5.2.1.2.2 Market Developments
5.2.1.3 Corporate Strategies
5.2.1.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
5.2.1.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures
5.2.1.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances
5.2.1.4 Strength and Weakness of Acclima Inc.
5.2.1.5 R&D Analysis
5.2.2 AgEagle LLC
5.2.2.1 Company Overview
5.2.2.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.2.2 Business Strategies
5.2.2.2.1 Product Developments
5.2.2.2.2 Market Developments
5.2.2.3 Corporate Strategies
5.2.2.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
5.2.2.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures
5.2.2.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances
5.2.2.4 Strength and Weakness of AgEagle LLC
5.2.2.5 R&D Analysis
5.2.3 Auroras s.r.l
5.2.3.1 Company Overview
5.2.3.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.3.2 Business Strategies
5.2.3.2.1 Product Developments
5.2.3.2.2 Market Developments
5.2.3.3 Corporate Strategies
5.2.3.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
5.2.3.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures
5.2.3.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances
5.2.3.4 Strength and Weakness of Auroras s.r.l
5.2.3.5 R&D Analysis
5.2.4 Avidor High Tech
5.2.4.1 Company Overview
5.2.4.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.4.2 Business Strategies
5.2.4.2.1 Product Developments
5.2.4.2.2 Market Developments
5.2.4.3 Corporate Strategies
5.2.4.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
5.2.4.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures
5.2.4.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances
5.2.4.4 Strength and Weakness of Avidor High Tech
5.2.4.5 R&D Analysis
5.2.5 Acquity Agriculture
5.2.5.1 Company Overview
5.2.5.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.5.2 Business Strategies
5.2.5.2.1 Product Developments
5.2.5.2.2 Market Developments
5.2.5.3 Corporate Strategies
5.2.5.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
5.2.5.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures
5.2.5.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances
5.2.5.4 Strength and Weakness of Acquity Agriculture
5.2.5.5 R&D Analysis
5.2.6 AgriData
5.2.6.1 Company Overview
5.2.6.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.6.2 Business Strategies
5.2.6.2.1 Product Developments
5.2.6.2.2 Market Developments
5.2.6.3 Corporate Strategies
5.2.6.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
5.2.6.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures
5.2.6.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances
5.2.6.4 Strength and Weakness of AgriData
5.2.6.5 R&D Analysis
5.2.7 Bosch
5.2.7.1 Company Overview
5.2.7.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.7.2 Business Strategies
5.2.7.2.1 Product Developments
5.2.7.2.2 Market Developments
5.2.7.3 Corporate Strategies
5.2.7.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
5.2.7.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures
5.2.7.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances
5.2.7.4 Strength and Weakness of Bosch
5.2.7.5 R&D Analysis
5.2.8 CropX
5.2.8.1 Company Overview
5.2.8.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.8.2 Business Strategies
5.2.8.2.1 Product Developments
5.2.8.2.2 Market Developments
5.2.8.3 Corporate Strategies
5.2.8.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
5.2.8.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures
5.2.8.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances
5.2.8.4 Strength and Weakness of CropX
5.2.8.5 R&D Analysis
5.2.9 Ceres Imaging
5.2.9.1 Company Overview
5.2.9.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.9.2 Business Strategies
5.2.9.2.1 Product Developments
5.2.9.2.2 Market Developments
5.2.9.3 Corporate Strategies
5.2.9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
5.2.9.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures
5.2.9.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances
5.2.9.4 Strength and Weakness of Ceres Imaging
5.2.9.5 R&D Analysis
5.2.10 Edyn
5.2.10.1 Company Overview
5.2.10.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.10.2 Business Strategies
5.2.10.2.1 Product Developments
5.2.10.2.2 Market Developments
5.2.10.3 Corporate Strategies
5.2.10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
5.2.10.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures
5.2.10.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances
5.2.10.4 Strength and Weakness of Edyn
5.2.10.5 R&D Analysis
5.2.11 PrecisionHawk
5.2.11.1 Company Overview
5.2.11.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.11.2 Business Strategies
5.2.11.2.1 Product Developments
5.2.11.2.2 Market Developments
5.2.11.3 Corporate Strategies
5.2.11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
5.2.11.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures
5.2.11.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances
5.2.11.4 Strength and Weakness of PrecisionHawk
5.2.11.5 R&D Analysis
5.2.12 Pycno
5.2.12.1 Company Overview
5.2.12.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.12.2 Business Strategies
5.2.12.2.1 Product Developments
5.2.12.2.2 Market Developments
5.2.12.3 Corporate Strategies
5.2.12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
5.2.12.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures
5.2.12.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances
5.2.12.4 Strength and Weakness of Pycno
5.2.12.5 R&D Analysis
5.2.13 Sentera LLC
5.2.13.1 Company Overview
5.2.13.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.13.2 Business Strategies
5.2.13.2.1 Product Developments
5.2.13.2.2 Market Developments
5.2.13.3 Corporate Strategies
5.2.13.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
5.2.13.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures
5.2.13.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances
5.2.13.4 Strength and Weakness of Sentera LLC
5.2.13.5 R&D Analysis
5.2.14 Trimble Inc.
5.2.14.1 Company Overview
5.2.14.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.14.2 Business Strategies
5.2.14.2.1 Product Developments
5.2.14.2.2 Market Developments
5.2.14.3 Corporate Strategies
5.2.14.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
5.2.14.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures
5.2.14.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances
5.2.14.4 Strength and Weakness of Trimble Inc.
5.2.14.5 R&D Analysis
5.2.15 The Yield Pty Ltd
5.2.15.1 Company Overview
5.2.15.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.15.2 Business Strategies
5.2.15.2.1 Product Developments
5.2.15.2.2 Market Developments
5.2.15.3 Corporate Strategies
5.2.15.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
5.2.15.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures
5.2.15.3.3 Collaborations & Alliances
5.2.15.4 Strength and Weakness of The Yield Pty Ltd
5.2.15.5 R&D Analysis

6 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ggbv6

