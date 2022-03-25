U.S. markets close in 1 hour 12 minutes

Global Agriculture UAS Applications Market Report 2022: Combining Agriculture, Drones, and Other Disruptive Technologies Helps Tackle Food Shortages While Increasing Revenue

·2 min read

DUBLIN, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Agriculture UAS Application Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This research service focuses on global unmanned aerial systems (UAS) agriculture applications. The base year for spending information is 2020, while example market participants and market size estimates are for 2021.

This study discusses market participants, customers, and government agencies that influence the industry. The research focuses mainly on the biggest markets (United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific) and provides a snapshot of each. Growth opportunities, industry participants, and market drivers and restraints are also discussed. UAS have begun to contribute to increased food production, agriculture efficiency, and profitability.

The boom in precision agriculture is a consequence of the advances in UAS, sensors, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, which are helping drive agricultural growth globally. Food shortages remain a problem in many parts of the world, and UAS applications are helping address these situations.

Though agriculture UAS is a nascent market, changes in the regulatory framework of some regions, particularly in APAC, are affecting the rapid development of these tools. Regulatory environment improvements are contributing to the growth in the sector. The goal of this study is to help firms identify growth opportunities and potential markets for their operation in order to increase market share.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Agriculture Unmanned Ariel Systems (UAS) Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Purpose/Overview/Trends/Challenges

  • Why are UAS Useful for Farmers?

  • Global Agriculture UAS Revenue by Region in 2021

  • Commercial UAS Platform Segmentation

  • Usage in Agriculture by Segment

  • Revenue by Region for Professional and Fixed Wing UAS

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Companies To Watch Out For

  • Representative Industry Participants

  • 2021 Snapshot - United States

  • 2021 Snapshot - Europe

  • 2021 Snapshot - APAC

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: UAS for Precision Agriculture

  • Growth Opportunity 2: UAS Applications for the South American Agricultural Market

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sensors for Agriculture Drone Applications

4. Conclusions and Future Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8l167c

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-agriculture-uas-applications-market-report-2022-combining-agriculture-drones-and-other-disruptive-technologies-helps-tackle-food-shortages-while-increasing-revenue-301510772.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

