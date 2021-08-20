Global Agritourism Market 2021-2025 Trends, Drivers and Overall Environment

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Agritourism Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the agritourism market and it is poised to grow by $4.33 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. Our report on the agritourism market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing tourism industry, technological advancements, and rise in popularity of outdoor recreational activities.



The agritourism market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The agritourism market is segmented as below:



By Application

Domestic

International

By Geographic Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the growing popularity of instant bookings as one of the prime reasons driving the agritourism market growth during the next few years. Also, the rapid growth of educational agritourism and the adoption of effective promotional strategies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on agritourism market covers the following areas:

Agritourism market sizing

Agritourism market forecast

Agritourism market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading agritourism market vendors that include Agrotours Inc., AgTours.US, Diniscor, Domiruth PeruTravel, Innisfail Travel Service Ltd., Liberty Hill Farm, Nokyo Tourist Corp., Quadrant Australia, Star Destinations, and Stita Group. Also, the agritourism market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Agrotours Inc.

AgTours.US

Diniscor

Domiruth PeruTravel

Innisfail Travel Service Ltd.

Liberty Hill Farm

Nokyo Tourist Corp.

Quadrant Australia

Star Destinations

Stita Group

