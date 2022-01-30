U.S. markets closed

Global Agrochemicals Sourcing and Procurement Report Forecasts the Market to Have an Incremental Spend of USD 46.6 Billion | SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the forecast period, the Agrochemicals industry will see an increase in spending of around USD 46.6 Billion. However, the majority of this expansion will be driven by only a few regions. Furthermore, due to their supplier base, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the most effect on the supply side.

Download our free sample report today to get a detailed understanding of the major forces driving this market across geographies.

Key Agrochemicals Sourcing and Procurement Report Highlights:

  • Market growth 2021-2025: USD 46.6 Billion

  • Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.55%

  • Top Pricing Models: Volume based pricing, and Spot pricing

  • Key consumer countries: North America, Europe, and APAC

  • Supplier Selection Criteria: Technical specifications, Operational requirements, Acceptance criteria, and Evaluation criteria

  • Top Suppliers: China National Chemical Corp., Bayer AG, and BASF SE

Insights into Supplier Selection and Evaluation:
Profile and service capabilities of the service provider, industry specialization of the service providers, reputation of service providers, and assessment of value-added services are some of the most critical parameters that buyers use to shortlist the suppliers in equipment finance.

This report evaluates suppliers based on security measures, capacity, pricing, and geographical presence. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, change management procedures, pricing models, penalty clauses, sla nuances, evaluation criteria, and working environment.

For more insights on buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers, www.spendedge.com/report/agrochemicals-market-procurement-research-report

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Agrochemicals Market Growth:
The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

  • Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in Agrochemicals TCO (total cost of ownership).

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

To know more about various other market drivers, trends and challenges.

Smart Procurement Starts Here
SpendEdge's procurement intelligence platform is the go-to tool for companies looking to access latest procurement research insights and supplier data on an easy to use platform.

  • STARTER PACK

Subscribe Now for FREE

  • Want to know about various other Subscription packs? Click here

Get the Details That You Are Looking for:
Buy our detailed market analysis report to uncover:

  • Changing Agrochemicals market landscape with yearly forecast till 2024.

  • Analyze the Agrochemicals market's competitive and vendor landscape.

  • How much marketing budget to set aside for geographical Agrochemicals market expansion?

  • Understanding the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-agrochemicals-sourcing-and-procurement-report-forecasts-the-market-to-have-an-incremental-spend-of-usd-46-6-billion--spendedge-301468737.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

