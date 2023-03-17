Global AI Accelerator Chip Market Expected to Grow Substantially Owing to Increased Use of AI Accelerator Chips in Healthcare Industry [270-Pages] | Clarified by Research Dive

The global AI accelerator chip market is expected to grow primarily due to the growing use in healthcare industry. Cloud sub-segment is expected to flourish immensely. The market in the North America region is predicted to grow with a high CAGR by 2031.

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global AI Accelerator Chip Market Forecast Analysis:

Research Dive Logo

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global AI accelerator chip market is expected to register a revenue of $332,142.7 million by 2031 with at a CAGR of 39.3% during the 2022-2031 period.

Segments of the AI Accelerator Chip Market

The report has divided the AI accelerator chip market into the following segments:

Chip Type: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC), Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA), Central Processing Unit (CPU), and others

Processing Type: edge and cloud

Application: Natural Language Processing (NLP), computer vision, robotics, and network security

Industry Vertical: financial services, automotive and transportation, healthcare, retail, telecom, and others

Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

To get access to the Complete PDF Sample of AI Accelerator Chip Market Click Here!

Segment Sub-Segment Chip Type Central Processing Unit (CPU) – Most dominant market share in 2021 Use of CPU for improving performance of a computer while running graphics and video editors is expected to push the growth of this sub-segment further. Processing Type Cloud – Significant revenue growth in 2021 Cloud acceleration chip helps content creators, publishers, and other entities to offer material to end users promptly which is predicted to propel the growth rate of the market higher. Application Natural Language Processing (NLP) – Highest market share in 2021 Increased use of Natural Language Processing (NLP) due to its ability to make computer-human interactions more natural is expected to propel the sub-segment forward. Industry Vertical Heathcare– Huge market revenue in 2021 Growing use of AI by major healthcare companies to complement medical imaging is anticipated to offer numerous growth opportunities to the sub-segment in the forecast period. Region North America – Most profitable by 2031 Development of new technologies in artificial intelligence (AI) accelerators in this region is predicted to propel the market in the forecast period.

Story continues

Check out COVID-19 Impact on AI Accelerator Chip Market. Connect with an Expert Analyst or Schedule a call

Dynamics of the Global AI Accelerator Chip Market

Growing use of AI accelerator chips across the global healthcare industry is expected to become the primary growth driver of the AI accelerator chip market in the forecast period. Additionally, the rise of the cyber safety business is predicted to propel the market forward. However, according to market analysts, lack of skilled AI accelerator chip workforce might become a restraint in the growth of the market.

Growing use of AI accelerator chip semiconductors is predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Moreover, increased use of AI accelerator chips to execute AI workloads such as neural networks is expected to propel the AI accelerator chip market forward in the coming period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global AI Accelerator Chip Market

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the routine lifestyle of people across the globe and the subsequent lockdowns adversely impacted the industrial processes across all sectors. The AI accelerator chip market, too, was negatively impacted due to the pandemic. The disruptions in global supply chains due to the pandemic resulted in decline in the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Also, the travel restrictions put in place by various governments reduced the availability of skilled workforce. These factors brought down the growth rate of the market.

Key Players of the Global AI Accelerator Chip Market

The major players of the market include

NVIDIA Corporation

Micron Technology Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

Graphcore Limited.

International Business Machines Corporation

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in May 2022, Intel Habana, a subsidiary of Intel, announced the launch of 2nd generation AI chips which according to the company, will provide 2X performance advantage over previous generation NVIDIA A100. This product launch will help Intel Habana to capitalize on this rather nascent market and will consolidate its lead over the competitors further.

Request Customization of AI Accelerator Chip Market Report as per your Definition and Format & Avail of Amazing Discount

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

More about AI Accelerator Chip Market:

Some Trending Reports:

The Global Digital Twin Market is estimated to be valued at $1,25,717.4 million by 2030 at a noteworthy CAGR of 39.48%

The Global Variable Frequency Drive Market is estimated to be valued at $26,897.3 million by 2028, surging from 18,190.1 million in 2020

The Global Building Automation System Market share is predicted to be valued at $194,864.1 million by 2030, surging from $75,757.0 million in 2021, at a noteworthy CAGR of 10.0%

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

+1-(917)-444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ai-accelerator-chip-market-expected-to-grow-substantially-owing-to-increased-use-of-ai-accelerator-chips-in-healthcare-industry-270-pages--clarified-by-research-dive-301774838.html

SOURCE Research Dive