Global AI in Agriculture Industry Outlook, 2026 - Revenue and CAGR% Breakdown by Product, Application, and Country

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, and Country Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global artificial intelligence in agriculture market is expected to reach $6,655.1 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 30.56% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The growth rate in the market is because of the increased awareness of artificial intelligence-based solutions in some regions of the world.

Impact of COVID-19

The supply chain for the majority of the industries across the globe got impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the artificial intelligence in agriculture industry. During the COVID-19 outbreak, the supply chain of the agriculture industry was disrupted. During the COVID-19 pandemic, agricultural production was hindered for farmers, which led to a decrease in their revenue generation. This has left the farmers in no position to invest in modern agricultural equipment.

Market Segmentation

By Farming Type

The farming type segment in the application for artificial intelligence in agriculture market is expected to be dominated by field farming. The majority of the farmers around the world still engage in traditional farming, which is expected to drive artificial intelligence in agriculture market in the forecast period.

By End Use

The end use segment in the application of artificial intelligence in agriculture market is expected to be dominated by crops, fruits, vegetables, and other plants. The primary focus of all farmers around the world is to increase agricultural production, which is expected to increase the adoption of artificial intelligence products in the agricultural industry.

By Product

The global artificial intelligence in agriculture market in the product segment is expected to be dominated by software products. The high market share and growth potential associated with software products in the agriculture industry is expected to drive the global artificial intelligence in agriculture market.

Story continues

By Region

North America generated the highest revenue of $598.7 million in 2020, which is attributed to the technological advancements in the North America region. In the region, government support along with technological advancement has helped in the growth of the market. The region is expected to witness high growth of CAGR 29.88% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Deere & Company

Microsoft Corporation

CNH Industrial NV

Robert Bosch GmbH

Granular Inc.

Harvest Crop Robotics, LLC

Agrivi

CropIn Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

The Climate Corporation

Descartes Labs, Inc.

PrecisionHawk, Inc.

Ceres Imaging

IBM Corporation

Prospera Technologies

The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected based on the selective pool of players, primarily Tier-1 (holding 50-60% of the market), mid-segment players (comprising 30-40% share), and small and emerging companies (holding the balance 10-20% share), based on various factors such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research, and development initiatives, along with a domestic and international presence in the artificial intelligence in agriculture industry.

Recent Developments

In May 2021, Robert Bosch unveiled its new artificial intelligence based IoT platform to keep real time track of energy consumption, electrical parameters in healthcare, agriculture, and other sectors.

In November 2020, Deere & Company introduced AutoPath for more accurate row guidance throughout the season.

In November 202, CLAAS KGaA mbH launched the cloud-based DataConnect system that enables the exchange of machinery data between CLAAS, 365FarmNet, and Deere & Company.

In September 2020, Agrivi launched Agrivi Farm Fleet that enables farmers to have real-time access to their fuel usage and machinery.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the estimated global artificial intelligence in agriculture market size in terms of revenue for the forecast period 2021-2026, and what is the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2021-2026?

What are the key trends, market drivers, and opportunities in the market pertaining to artificial intelligence in agriculture?

What are the major restraints inhibiting the growth of global artificial intelligence in agriculture market?

What kinds of new strategies are being adopted by the existing market players to strengthen their market position in the industry?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the artificial intelligence in agriculture market based on an analysis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

How is the competitive benchmarking of the key artificial intelligence in agriculture companies in the agriculture market based on the analysis of their market coverage and market potential?

How much revenue is each segment expected to record during the forecast period, along with the growth percentage?

What is the type of players and stakeholders operating in the market ecosystem of artificial intelligence in agriculture, and what is their significance in the global market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3rp67a

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



