Global AI-based Digital Pathology/AI Pathology Market Research Report 2022-2035 Featuring Profiles of PathAI, Paige, Akoya Biosciences, PROSCIA, Visiopharm, Roche, Aiforia, Indica Labs, & Ibex

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI-based Digital Pathology/AI Pathology Market Distribution by Type of Neural Network, Type of Assay, Type of End-user, Area of Application, Type of Target Disease Indication and Key Geographies, 2022-2035" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The "AI-based Digital Pathology / AI Pathology Market" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of the AI-based digital pathology market. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in providing AI-based digital pathology.

Amidst the ever-growing demand for pathology services, the simultaneous use of technological advances to automate and digitize healthcare procedures is growing. These developments have accelerated research and clinical diagnosis, as well as enhanced patient outcomes, in the recent years.

Specifically, AI-powered digital imaging is one such technology, which has revolutionized the pathology industry by enabling high-throughput scanning of patient samples. To provide more context, AI-based digital pathology / AI pathology involves collection, management, analyzing and sharing of data (via digital slides) in a digital setting.

Through this process, digital slides are created by scanning conventional glass slides with a scanning device, which may be seen on a computer screen or a mobile device and offer a high-resolution digital image. Further, AI pathology technique presents a viable solution to managing the growing pathology workload, while also ensuring more rapid and consistent diagnostic services and research activities.

Moreover, AI-powered digital pathology solutions (digital pathology scanners and digital pathology software) allow pathologists to examine more cases and offer a precise diagnosis. It is worth highlighting that digitized workflows can speed up processing times, lower administrative errors, enable remote collaboration and boost productivity, thereby, allowing significant cost savings.

Considering the rising popularity and demand for such solutions in the healthcare and research industry, and the ongoing efforts of AI-powered digital pathology solution providers / AI pathology solution providers to further improve / expand their respective portfolios, we believe that the AI-based digital pathology market is likely to evolve at a steady pace, till 2035.

Scope of the Report

  • An executive summary of the insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of AI-based digital pathology market and its likely evolution in the mid-long term.

  • A general introduction to AI-based digital pathology, featuring information on artificial intelligence in digital pathology, workflow of AI-based digital pathology, applications of AI-based digital pathology solutions in the healthcare domain.

  • A detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of AI-based digital pathology providers, based on several relevant parameters.

  • An in-depth analysis, highlighting the contemporary market trends.

  • Elaborate profiles of various prominent players that are engaged in offering services related to AI-based digital pathology. Each profile features a brief overview of the company (including information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and management team) and details related to recent developments and an informed future outlook.

  • A company competitive analysis of various players engaged in this domain. It highlights the capabilities of industry players (in terms of their expertise across various services related to AI-based digital pathology).

  • An analysis of the funding and investments made within this domain, during the period 2016-2022, based on several relevant parameters, such as number of instances, amount invested, type of funding, area of application, geography and information on most active players engaged in the AI-based digital pathology domain.

  • An elaborate analysis in order to estimate the current and future demand for AI-based digital pathology, based on several relevant parameters.

  • A detailed market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely evolution of the AI-based digital pathology market in the short to mid-term and long term, over the period 2022-2035. In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, which represent different tracks of the industry's growth.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Who are the leading players engaged in offering AI-based digital pathology / AI pathology in the healthcare domain?

  • Which geographies emerged as key hubs for AI-based digital pathology providers?

  • Which type of end-users are primarily employing AI in digital pathology in their regular workflow?

  • What type of funding initiatives are most commonly being reported by stakeholders in this domain?

  • What are the key strategies that can be implemented by emerging players to enter the AI-based digital pathology market?

  • What are the key market trends and driving factors that are likely to impact the growth of the AI-based digital pathology / AI pathology market?

  • How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segment?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE
1.1. Chapter Overview
1.2. Market Segmentations
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Key Questions Answered
1.5. Chapter Outlines

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Artificial Intelligence in Digital Pathology
3.3. Workflow of AI-based Digital Pathology
3.4. Applications of AI-based Digital Pathology Solutions
3.5. Regulatory Requirements Focused on AI-based Digital Pathology:
3.6. Challenges Associated with the Use of AI in Digital Pathology
3.7. Future Perspectives

4. AI-BASED DIGITAL PATHOLOGY: MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. AI-based Digital Pathology Providers: Overall Market Landscape
4.3. AI-based Digital Pathology Providers: Developer Landscape

5. AI-BASED DIGITAL PATHOLOGY MARKET: KEY INSIGHTS
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.1.1. Analysis by Type of Service and Area of Application
5.1.2. Analysis by Type of Feature and Area of Application
5.1.3. Analysis by Type of Product and Area of Application
5.1.4. Analysis by Type of Product and Location of Headquarters
5.1.5. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

6. COMPANY PROFILES
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. PathAI
6.2.1. Company Overview
6.2.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.3. Paige
6.4. Akoya Biosciences
6.5. PROSCIA
6.6. Visiopharm
6.7. Roche Tissue Diagnostics
6.8. Aiforia Technologies
6.9. Indica Labs
6.10. Ibex Medical Analytics

7. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters
7.3. Methodology
7.4. Benchmarking of Portfolio Strength
7.5. Benchmarking of Funding Strength
7.6. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Small Players
7.7. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Mid-sized Players
7.8. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Large Players

8. FUNDING AND INVESTMENTS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Types of Funding
8.3. AI-based Digital Pathology: List of Funding and Investments
8.4. Concluding Remarks

9. DEMAND ANALYSIS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Scope and Methodology
9.3. Global Demand for AI-based Digital Pathology, 2022-2035
9.4. Demand for AI-based Digital Pathology: Analysis by Geography
9.5. Demand for AI-based Digital Pathology: Analysis by Type of End-user
9.6. Concluding Remarks

10. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions
10.3. Global AI-based Digital Pathology Market, 2022-2035
10.4. AI-based Digital Pathology Market: Analysis by Type of Neural Network, 2022 and 2035
10.5. AI-based Digital Pathology Market: Analysis by Type of Assay, 2022 and 2035
10.6. AI-based Digital Pathology Market: Analysis by Type of End-user, 2022 and 2035
10.7. AI-based Digital Pathology Market: Analysis by Area of Application, 2022 and 2035
10.8. AI-based Digital Pathology Market: Analysis by Target Disease Indication, 2022 and 2035
10.9. AI-based Digital Pathology Market: Analysis by Key Geographies, 2022 and 2035

11. CONCLUDING REMARKS

12. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. aetherAIInterview Transcript: Joe Yeh (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman)
12.3. CTL Clinitech LabInterview Transcript: Suraj Bramhane (Laboratory Director and Chief Pathologist)
12.4. Huron Digital Pathology Interview Transcript: Savvas Damaskinos (Vice President, Research and Technology)
12.5. Mindpeak Interview Transcript: Anil Berger (Vice President, Sales and Marketing)
12.6. PramanaInterview Transcript: Scott Wallace (Vice President, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships)

13. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

14. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pnr53l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ai-based-digital-pathologyai-pathology-market-research-report-2022-2035-featuring-profiles-of-pathai-paige-akoya-biosciences-proscia-visiopharm-roche-aiforia-indica-labs--ibex-301727033.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

