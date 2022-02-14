U.S. markets open in 5 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,379.75
    -29.75 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,415.00
    -212.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,134.25
    -106.25 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,010.40
    -15.30 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.93
    -0.17 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.80
    +15.70 (+0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    +0.35 (+1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.52
    +6.61 (+27.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3505
    -0.0062 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1090
    -0.3010 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,155.07
    -345.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    959.21
    -37.74 (-3.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.58
    -145.44 (-1.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

Global AI Chatbots Market 2022- Top Players (IBM, Google, AWS, Chatfuel, Nuance Communications) Competitive Analysis, Opportunity Assessment, Growth And Forecast 2028

Proficient Market Insights
·4 min read
Proficient Market Insights
Proficient Market Insights

Global AI Chatbots Market report covers the information that can assess the growth of end-users and production as well as consumption of the supply. Furthermore, the study highlights restraints that hinder AI Chatbots Market growth during the forecast period.

Pune, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global AI Chatbots Market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the advancement in AI technologies during the forecast period. This information is published in this latest report, titled, “Global AI Chatbots Market, 2022-2028.” A chatbot is an artificial intelligence-powered application that communicates with a human to solve a problem or respond to a question. This helps AI Chatbots market growth by reducing operational time and increasing efficiency. Because of advances in AI technologies such as machine learning, the use of virtual assistants is on the rise. Chatbots and smart speakers are examples of virtual assistants that are employed in a variety of industries, including retail, BFSI, and healthcare.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

  • IBM

  • [24]7.ai

  • Google

  • Nuance Communications

  • AWS

  • LogMeIn

  • Inbenta

  • Kore.ai

  • Gupshup

  • AIVO

  • Yellow Messenger

  • CogniCor Technologies

  • Passage AI

  • Chatfuel

  • SmartBots.ai

Get a Sample of report @

https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/19843348?utm_source=GV

COVID-19 Impact-

Global lockdown is expected to cause a minor slowdown in the AI Chatbots market in 2020. Almost every industry has been shaken by the COVID-19 epidemic, which has exacerbated churn. The lockdown is having a negative influence on global production, supply networks, and logistics, and the continuity of operations in numerous industries. Manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and retail and consumer products are the industries with the most problems.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest Global AI Chatbots Market share during the forecast period. Numerous startups in the region are investing in chatbots and machine learning technology. Furthermore, small and mid-sized businesses are increasingly integrating chatbots into their customer service processes, which provides flawless performance, handles a large number of customers, and improves client engagement strategies.

Have a query before purchasing this report –

https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19843348?utm_source=GV

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.7.

  • Messengers

  • Web Widgets

  • Others

Segmentation by end user: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.8.

  • Large Enterprises

  • SMEs

The market's many competitors are challenged to produce ground-breaking services that address changing technology, corporate processes, consumer assistance, and security requirements. In the current market climate, leading firms are engaged in fierce battle for market dominance by improving quality and product differentiation, allowing for market consolidation through strategic initiatives such as mergers, alliances, and acquisitions.

April 2020 - IBM's Watson Assistant chatbots have aided government agencies, healthcare organizations, and academic institutions around the world in putting crucial data and information into the hands of their citizens using AI.

Buy this report –

https://proficientmarketinsights.com/purchase/19843348?utm_source=GV

Detailed TOC of Global AI Chatbots Market:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Years Considered
1.3 Research Objectives
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Research Process and Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global AI Chatbots Market Size 2017-2028
2.1.2 AI Chatbots Market Size CAGR by Region 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
2.2 AI Chatbots Segment by Type
2.2.1 Messengers
2.2.2 Web Widgets
2.2.3 Others
2.3 AI Chatbots Market Size by Type
2.3.1 AI Chatbots Market Size CAGR by Type (2017 VS 2022 VS 2028)
2.3.2 Global AI Chatbots Market Size Market Share by Type (2017-2022)
2.4 AI Chatbots Segment by End User
2.4.1 Large Enterprises
2.4.2 SMEs
2.5 AI Chatbots Market Size by End User
2.5.1 AI Chatbots Market Size CAGR by End User (2017 VS 2022 VS 2028)
2.5.2 Global AI Chatbots Market Size Market Share by End User (2017-2022)

3 AI Chatbots Market Size by Player
3.1 AI Chatbots Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global AI Chatbots Revenue by Players (2020-2022)
3.1.2 Global AI Chatbots Revenue Market Share by Players (2020-2022)
3.2 Global AI Chatbots Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2020-2022)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 AI Chatbots by Regions
4.1 AI Chatbots Market Size by Regions (2017-2022)
4.2 Americas AI Chatbots Market Size Growth (2017-2022)
4.3 APAC AI Chatbots Market Size Growth (2017-2022)
4.4 Europe AI Chatbots Market Size Growth (2017-2022)
4.5 Middle East & Africa AI Chatbots Market Size Growth (2017-2022)
Continued…

About Us:
Proficient Market Insights is the credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs. Our aim is to provide the best solution that matches the exact customer requirements. This drives us to provide you with custom or syndicated research reports.

CONTACT: Name: Ajay More Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187 Email: sales@absolutereports.com


Recommended Stories

  • Blackstone takes $6.3bn gamble on troubled casino operator

    Australian gambling firm Crown Resorts has faced major scandals and intense regulatory scrutiny.

  • DBS Plans to Launch Retail Digital Assets Trading Desk by Year End

    DBS CEO Piyush Gupta says there’s a lot of work to be done, but the bank expects the platform to be live by end of 2022.

  • Gaia, a platform to finance IVF treatments, closes $20M Series A led by Atomico

    Gaia is a startup that is effectively out to ‘de-risk’ the whole process of IVF fertility treatment, using products like personalized insurance and payment plans. It’s now closed a $20 million Series A funding round led by London’s Atomico. Previous investors were Kindred Capital, Seedcamp, and US-based Clocktower Technology Ventures.

  • 3D social network BUD raises $15M in Series A+ round

    Investors are justling to find the next killer app for the metaverse. Within weeks it shot to the top 10 social apps on Android in several countries including the U.S., according to analytics firm App Annie, though its ranking has sunk to the 100s since. Qiming Ventures Partners led the round, with Source Code Capital, GGV Capital and Sky9 Capital also participating in the "oversubscribed" Series A-plus raise.

  • Japan welcomes IAEA's inquiry into Fukushima water release

    The Japanese government welcomes the International Atomic Energy Agency's review on the safety of releasing contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday. A group of experts from the organisation is in Japan to evaluate the safety as well as the radiation effects on humans and the sea of discharging the treated water, Matsuno said. "The Japanese government will fully cooperate with the IAEA to ensure that Japan's efforts are properly evaluated," the top government spokesperson said.

  • Sweden recommends fourth COVID-19 jab for the elderly

    Sweden's Health Agency recommended on Monday that people aged 80 or above should receive a second booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine, the fourth jab in total, to ward off waning immunity amid the rampant spread of the Omicron variant. The second booster shot should be administered at least four months after the first booster jab, the agency said in a statement. Sweden hit record levels of infections earlier this year as Omicron spread rapidly across the country.

  • Boeing confident of working through any disruption to titanium supplies - exec

    Boeing Co is confident of working through any potential disruption in titanium supplies due to its "very diverse" supply base, a senior executive at the U.S. manufacturer said on Monday. Boeing relies heavily on Russia's VSMPO-AVISMA for the supply of titanium, a lightweight but strong metal that is used widely in planemaking. "We've got a very diverse titanium supply now," Boeing Commercial Airplanes head Stan Deal told reporters in a briefing ahead of the Singapore Airshow https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/asias-slow-aviation-recovery-cast-shadow-over-singapore-airshow-2022-02-11, which starts on Tuesday.

  • The China lithium question: a clash of the West's corporate and strategic interests

    The deal went through swiftly - and almost immediately prompted calls for a national security review. Just three months after Chinese-state-owned Zijin Mining Group announced its US$960 million plans to buy Canadian miner Neo Lithium, the proposal was signed, screened and delivered. At a corporate level, the deal made sense. Neo Lithium's biggest mine operation is in Argentina, where Zijin already has interests and plans to build a lithium carbonate plant. Canadian officials also said carmakers

  • U.S. is now the ‘Bitcoin mining capital of the world:’ GEM Mining CEO

    China made headlines in 2021 when it first banned all domestic cryptocurrency mining in June and then outlawed cryptocurrencies completely in September. GEM Mining CEO John Warren believes that the U.S. has been able to fill the vacuum left by the Chinese pullout of the crypto space.

  • Is Venezuela Lying About Its Oil Output?

    A surprise jump in Venezuela’s crude oil output is raising questions about the country’s production reporting

  • Chinese bitcoin miner exodus faces hurdles as equipment remains stuck from shipment delays, tariffs and legal quagmire

    A massive exodus of bitcoin mining equipment from China is facing hurdles as millions of machines remain stuck over complex relocation procedures, according to lawyers handling such cases. The country's cryptocurrency mining industry continues to deal with delays in getting their operations up and running again since the government started clamping down on related activities last May. The bitcoin mining crackdown has already pushed much of this activity offshore, but large mining operations are

  • US Crude Oil Producers Add Rigs to Meet Future Demand

    OPEC, IEA predict world oil demand might rise even more steeply this year on strong global economic growth, underpinning already high prices.

  • Oil Surges Again on Ukraine Invasion Concern as Tense Week Opens

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended a powerful rally as geopolitical tensions over Ukraine intensified at a time of soaring global demand, with physical indicators pointing to growing near-term scarcity.Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed C

  • Apple reportedly increases pay for many US retail employees

    Apple is reportedly handing out raises to many of its retail employees.

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy Following Q4 Earnings?

    Exxon Mobil reported mixed fourth-quarter results and announced it would restructure into three units. Is XOM stock a buy?

  • Tax Strategies for Your Retirement Income

    When you retire, your income usually flows from three possible sources: Social Security benefits, distributions from individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and retirement plans, and funds from savings and other investments. Depending on your income level, you may want to use certain tax strategies to minimize what Uncle Sam takes from you in retirement. One of the best strategies for saving taxes on retirement income is to live in or move to a tax-friendly state.

  • European Energy Prices Jump on Mounting Tension Over Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas and electricity prices jumped more than 10% after the U.S. said Russia could soon invade Ukraine or try to spark conflict inside its borders.Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa Fever

  • China Textile Mogul Pushed Into Fashion, Then Ran Into Trouble

    Qiu Yafu’s company acquired brands including Savile Row’s Gieves & Hawkes; now, the British tailor and others are part of a liquidation process in Hong Kong.

  • Your ultimate guide to retirement: Savings, investments and tax tips to help you thrive

    Decisions about when and where we retire are some of the biggest we'll make in our careers. Here's what to know as you're approaching it.

  • Exclusive-Iraq's $27 billion Total deal stuck over contract wrangling

    A $27-billion deal between France’s Total and Iraq, that Baghdad hoped would reverse the exit of oil majors from the country, has stalled amid disputes over terms and risks being scrapped by the country's new government. Iraq has struggled to attract major fresh investments into its energy industry since signing a flurry of post U.S.-invasion deals over a decade ago. The Iraqi government has cut oil output targets repeatedly as international oil companies that signed those initial deals leave due to poor returns from revenue sharing agreements.