U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,452.68
    -30.05 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,586.48
    -128.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,019.46
    -134.56 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,020.96
    -3.08 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.74
    -0.81 (-0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.20
    -7.40 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    -0.32 (-1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7620
    -0.0710 (-3.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3559
    -0.0041 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6870
    -0.4130 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,684.48
    -4,549.87 (-10.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    909.85
    +667.17 (+274.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

Global AI in Healthcare Market (2021 to 2027) - by Sections, Diagnosis, End-user and Geography

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global AI in Healthcare Market (2021-2027) by Sections, Diagnosis, End user and Geography. IGR Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global AI in Healthcare Market size is expected to grow from USD 6.1 Bn in 2021 and reach USD 64.11 Bn by 2027; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 48%.

Market Dynamics

The increasing volume of healthcare data and growing complexities of datasets driving the need for AI, the intensifying need to reduce towering healthcare costs, improving computing power and declining hardware costs, growing number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations, and rising imbalance between health workforce and patients driving the need for improvised healthcare services.

Another major factor fueling the market growth currently is the adoption of this technology by multiple pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the world to expedite vaccine or drug development processes for COVID-19. Artificial intelligence in healthcare is one of the most important scientific advancements in medicine so far. The participation of several start-ups in the development of AI-driven imaging and diagnostic solutions is a key factor contributing to the growth of the sector.

Market Segmentation

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market is segmented based on Sections, Diagnosis, End user and Geography.

By Sections, the market is classified into Services, Software and Hardware. Software segment to hold the largest share in AI in healthcare market.

By Diagnosis, the market is classified into Radiology, Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Chest & Lungs, Pathology and Other Diagnosis Types

By End User, the market is classified amongst Hospitals & Healthcare Providers. Patients, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Payers, Others (ACOS and MCOS.

By Geography, North America is a key artificial intelligence in healthcare market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are NVIDIA Corporation (NVIDIA) (US), Intel Corporation (Intel) (US), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (US), Google Inc. (Google) (US), Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft) (US), Amazon Web Services (an Amazon.com, Inc. subsidiary) (AWS) (US), General Vision, Inc. (US), General Electric (GE) Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Medtronic plc (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson) (US), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using the Competitive Quadrant, the publisher's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1 Influx of large and complex healthcare datasets
4.2.1.2 Growing need to reduce healthcare costs
4.2.1.3 Improving computing power and declining hardware cost
4.2.1.4 Growing number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations
4.2.1.5 Rising need for improvised healthcare services due to imbalance between health workforce and patients
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 Reluctance among medical practitioners to adopt AI-based technologies
4.2.2.2 Lack of skilled AI workforce and ambiguous regulatory guidelines for medical software
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.1 Growing potential of AI-based tools for elderly care
4.2.3.2 Increasing focus on developing human-aware AI systems
4.2.3.3 Growing potential of AI-technology in genomics, drug discovery, and imaging & diagnostics to fight COVID-19
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2.4.1 Lack of curated healthcare data
4.2.4.2 Concerns regarding data privacy
4.2.4.3 Lack of interoperability between AI solutions offered by different vendors
4.3 Trends

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market, By Section
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.3 Software
6.4 Services

7 Global Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market, By Diagnosis
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Radiology
7.3 Pathology
7.4 Cardiology
7.5 Oncology
7.6 Neurology
7.7 Chest and Lung
7.8 Others

8 Global Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market, By End User
8.1 Hospitals & Healthcare Providers
8.2 Patients
8.3 Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies
8.4 Healthcare Payers
8.5 Others (ACOS and MCOS)

9 Global Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 South America
9.3.1 Brazil
9.3.2 Argentina
9.4 Europe
9.4.1 UK
9.4.2 France
9.4.3 Germany
9.4.4 Italy
9.4.5 Spain
9.4.6 Rest of Europe
9.5 Asia-Pacific
9.5.1 China
9.5.2 Japan
9.5.3 India
9.5.4 Indonesia
9.5.5 Malaysia
9.5.6 South Korea
9.5.7 Australia
9.5.8 Russia
9.5.9 Rest of APAC
9.6 Rest of the World
9.6.1 Qatar
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 South Africa
9.6.4 United Arab Emirates
9.6.5 Latin America

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Quadrant
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Competitive Scenario
10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships
10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
10.3.4 Investments & Funding

11 Company Profiles
11.1 NVIDIA Corporation (NVIDIA)
11.2 Intel Corporation (Intel)
11.3 IBM Corporation (IBM)
11.4 Google LLC (Google)
11.5 Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft)
11.6 General Electric X-ray Corporation (GE Healthcare)
11.7 Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens Healthineers)
11.8 Medtronic Plc (Medtronic)
11.9 Micron Technologies
11.10 Amazon Web Services, Inc (AWS)
11.11 Johnson&Johnson
11.12 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
11.13 General Vision Services (GVS)
11.14 Cloudmex Inc. (Cloudmex)
11.15 Oncora Medical, Inc
11.16 Anju Life Sciences Software
11.17 CareSkore, Inc
11.18 Linguamatics (UK),
11.19 Enlitic, Inc.
11.20 Lunit Inc.
11.21 CureMetrix Inc.
11.22 Qure.ai Technologies Private Limited
11.23 Context Vision Operations
11.24 Caption Health
11.25 Butterfly Network Inc.
11.26 Imagia Cybernetics Inc.
11.27 Precision Health Intelligence, LLC.
11.28 Cota Healthcare
11.29 FDNA, Inc.
11.30 Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
11.31 Atomwise, Inc.
11.32 Deep Genomics Inc.
11.33 Cloud Pharmaceuticals
11.34 Welltok, Inc.
11.35 Vitagene, Inc.
11.36 Lucina Health, Inc.
11.37 Next IT Corp.
11.38 Babylon Health
11.39 MDLIVE Inc.
11.40 Magnea
11.41 Physiq, Inc.
11.42 CyrcadiaHealth
11.43 Caresyntax Inc.

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r0ous4?

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ai-in-healthcare-market-2021-to-2027---by-sections-diagnosis-end-user-and-geography-301465668.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Beaten-Down Fintech Stocks to Buy on Sale Right Now

    Upsetting signs of inflation and corresponding fear of rising interest rates to combat it are changing how the stock market feels about high-growth fintech stocks. The road ahead of these rapidly growing businesses is probably going to get a little rougher, but that isn't a good reason to abandon them altogether. In fact, at their heavily depressed prices, these stocks have a pretty good chance to deliver market-beating gains to patient investors.

  • Nine Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • 5 Growth Stocks With 119% to 409% Upside in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks believe these fast-paced companies could more than double this year.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in January

    Investors looking to add growth stocks to their portfolios this month shouldn't miss these names.

  • Netflix subscriber growth slows, stock drops

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Netflix's stock taking a dip, subscriber growth, the company's fourth quarter earnings, and the outlook for the streaming platform.

  • ‘Good luck! We’ll all need it’: U.S. market approaches end of ‘superbubble,’ says Jeremy Grantham

    The U.S. is approaching the end of a 'superbubble,' potentially leading to the largest markdown of wealth in its history when pessimism returns to rule markets, according to legendary investor Jeremy Grantham.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in 2022

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two clear buys and one company to shy away from.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Why I Sold These 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks

    I recently sold my shares of Snap, Palantir, and Bumble. Let's explore the reasons I pulled the trigger on the sales.

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Value Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Everyone wants more for less, and value stocks can offer that. Let's explore why Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) fit the bill as two dirt-cheap stocks that could outperform in 2022. After soaring 147% in the last 12 months, Ford's bull run is already in full swing.

  • Rising rates are ‘really stirring up markets,’ market strategist says

    JPMorgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist&nbsp;Meera Pandit joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down market action, discuss rates, volatility, and the outlook for the 2022 stock market.

  • 3 Best Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Is Sleeping On

    Here are three dividend-paying stocks that can provide investors with a rare trifecta of value, dividend growth potential, and quality. Let's take a closer look at these three stocks Wall Street appears to be sleeping on. Investors would be wise to consider buying shares of real estate investment trust (REIT) Realty Income (NYSE: O) before the market warms up to it.

  • Bitcoin crashes to five-month low as Russia proposes crypto ban

    Bitcoin's latest crash has wiped billions off the crypto market as it plunged to five-month low to below $40,000 on Friday.

  • What to Expect From General Electric in 2022

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) will report fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 25, and investors will focus on its earnings trajectory and outlook for 2022. Under CEO Larry Culp, GE has acquired a reputation for underpromising and overdelivering on guidance instead of previously doing the opposite under prior management. For example, GE started 2021 forecasting full-year GE Industrial organic revenue growth in the low-single-digit range, with 250 basis points (where 100 basis points, or bp, equals 1%) of adjusted industrial organic margin expansion.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Pot Stocks With 46% to 152% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks see "high" return potential for these cannabis stocks.

  • Lucid Passes Rivian in Market Cap for The First Time, But Which EV Stock Is the Better Buy For 2022?

    On Wednesday, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) passed Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) in market capitalization for the first time since Rivian went public on Nov. 10, 2021. After a further sell-off on Thursday, Lucid is now worth $5 billion more than Rivian, and share prices of Rivian are now down nearly 20% from their initial public offering price of $78 per share. In roughly two months, Rivian stock has fallen from a peak market cap of over $150 billion to less than $60 billion and is down over 60% from its all-time high.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every fisherman knows that there’s good eating to be found on the seafloor and river bottoms. Flounder, halibut, sole, catfish – bottom dwellers are known for their good taste. And sometimes, the same can be said in the stock market. Share prices can fall for a wide range of reasons, and the market’s bottom fishers take advantage of that. The key is to find the best tasting morsels – those stocks that are priced low, but undervalued, and are not falling due to some fundamental flaw. There are pl

  • Why Novavax Stock Tumbled on Thursday

    Coronavirus stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was a bit sickly on Thursday. The latest development comes from over the Pacific Ocean, specifically Australia. After market hours on Wednesday, Novavax announced that the nation's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has approved the provisional registration of NVX-CoV2373.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell on Friday

    For the fourth day in a row, semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) fell in trading today -- and was down 2.6% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. While still at its core a graphics chip manufacturer, in recent years Nvidia's chips have become increasingly popular for use in cryptocurrency mining. Problem is, cryptocurrencies are flagging today, with Bitcoin, for example,  down nearly 12% over the past 24 hours and Ethereum falling nearly 15%.

  • 1 Steel Stock to Own as the U.S. Economy Rebuilds

    Nucor's industry leadership gives it a great opportunity to thrive amid new national infrastructure investments.