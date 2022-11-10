U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,769.00
    +13.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,594.00
    +67.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,893.50
    +62.75 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,769.80
    +6.40 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.08
    -0.75 (-0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.30
    -2.40 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.22
    -0.11 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9949
    -0.0065 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.45
    +0.91 (+3.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1384
    +0.0023 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4030
    -0.0070 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,442.96
    -1,264.90 (-7.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.28
    -38.42 (-9.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,287.24
    -9.01 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

Global AI Infrastructure Market Research Report 2022: A $96.6 Billion Market by 2027 from $28.7 Billion in 2022 - Rising Need for Co-Processors due to Slowdown of Moore's Law

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI Infrastructure Market by Offering (Hardware, Server Software), Technology (Machine Learning, Deep Learning), Function (Training, Inference), Deployment Type (On-premises, Hybrid, Cloud), End user and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global AI infrastructure market is projected to grow from USD 28.7 billion in 2022 to USD 96.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 27.5%

Increasing adoption of cloud machine learning platforms, increased data traffic and need for high computing power, increasingly large and complex datasets, growing number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations, rising focus on parallel computing in AI data centers, and increasing adoption of AI due to COVID-19 are driving the market for AI infrastructure.

The improving computing power and declining hardware cost, expanding AI applications in various industries such as healthcare, automotive, finance, and tourism, and evolving applications of industrial IoT and automation technologies are other major factors contributing to the growth of the market. However, the lack of AI hardware experts and a skilled workforce can be a major restraint for the AI infrastructure market.

Cloud deployment segment to account for the highest growth rate in AI infrastructure market during the forecast period

Cloud deployment mode is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Cloud deployment mode provides benefits such as reduced operational costs, hassle-free deployment, high scalability, easy data accessibility, faster access to critical data, and low capital requirements.

US to account for the largest share of AI infrastructure market in North America during the forecast period

The US holds the largest market share and is expected to retain its position as the largest during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027. It is one of the leading countries in the world to adopt AI technology.

In addition, the presence of prominent AI technology providers in the country, such as International Business Machines Corporation, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Meta Platforms, Inc., MetaMind Inc., Tute Genomics, and Amazon.com, Inc., is boosting the growth of the AI infrastructure market in this region.

Premium Insights

  • Increasing Adoption of Cloud Machine Learning in High-Performance Computing Data Centers Expected to Drive Market

  • AI Infrastructure Market for Processor to Exhibit Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

  • AI Infrastructure Market for Cloud to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

  • Cloud Service Providers to Account for Largest Share of Market During Forecast Period

  • AI Infrastructure Market in China to Witness Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Data Traffic and Need for High Computing Power

  • Growing Adoption of Cloud Machine Learning Platform

  • Increasingly Large and Complex Dataset

  • Rising Focus on Parallel Computing in AI Data Centers

  • Increasing Cross-Industry Partnerships and Collaborations

  • Growing Adoption of AI due to COVID-19

Restraints

  • Lack of AI Hardware Experts and Skilled Workforce

Opportunities

  • Surging Demand for Fpga-Based Accelerators

  • Rising Need for Co-Processors due to Slowdown of Moore's Law

  • Growing Potential of AI -Based Tools for Elderly Care

Challenges

  • Concerns Regarding Data Privacy in AI Platforms

  • Unreliability of AI Algorithms

  • Availability of Limited Structured Data to Train and Develop Efficient AI Systems

Technology Analysis

  • Comparison of AI Chip Type

  • Cloud Gpu

Case Study Analysis

  • Kia Motors America Relies on Advanced Analytics and AI Solutions from Sas to Improve Products and Services

  • Vulcan AI Uses AI Vision and Deep Learning to Create Safer Workplace

  • Ortobom Boosts Agility, Serves Customers Faster with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

  • Brazilian Bank Bradesco Giving Personal Attention to 65 Million Customers with Watson

  • Accenture, Along with Microsoft, Worked for Government of India to Develop AI Tool for Pandemic

Regulatory Landscape

  • Export-Import Regulations

  • Restriction on Hazardous Substances (Rohs) and Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (Weee)

  • Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation, and Restriction of Chemicals (Reach)

  • General Data Protection Regulation (Gdpr)

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • Intel Corporation

  • Nvidia Corporation

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Micron Technology, Inc.

  • International Business Machines Corporation

  • Google LLC

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc.

  • Oracle Corporation

Other Players

  • Graphcore

  • Sk Hynix Inc.

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.

  • Arm Limited

  • Dell Technologies

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Hpe)

  • Mips

  • Toshiba Corporation

  • Gyrfalcon Technology Inc.

  • Imagination Technologies

  • Cambricon Technologies Corp. Ltd.

  • Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

  • Tenstorrent Inc.

  • Synopsys, Inc.

  • Sensetime Group Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sd7oxh

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ai-infrastructure-market-research-report-2022-a-96-6-billion-market-by-2027-from-28-7-billion-in-2022---rising-need-for-co-processors-due-to-slowdown-of-moores-law-301674152.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why QuantumScape Plunged Today

    Shares of solid-state electric battery-maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) were in freefall today, down 14% as of 3:21 p.m EST. The company reported third-quarter earnings at the end of October, but today's move was likely caused by a big analyst downgrade, sending the stock even lower than many other EV stocks, which also generally had a bad day today. This morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas issued a note on QuantumScape, downgrading his rating to the equivalent of a "sell," while lowering his price target on the stock from $12 to just $4.

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian issues a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers warns not to get too excited over the market's recent bump — here are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) Still Worth Keeping?

    Distillate Capital Partners LLC, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy declined 19.63% through Q3 of 2022 compared to a decline of 23.87% for the S&P 500 benchmark. This more mitigated decline came despite a 1.75% headwind from being […]

  • Analysts Are Updating Their Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Estimates After Its Third-Quarter Results

    Shareholders of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AXSM ) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up...

  • 2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    These industry leaders have been dragged lower by the downturn, creating a rare buying opportunity for investors.

  • Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks

    It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection. “It’s the revenge of the old guard right now, right here,” Cramer said. “All sorts of boring, conventional companies are taking back the

  • How Elon Musk’s sale of additional Tesla shares may be impacting the stock

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian explains how Tesla CEO Elon Musk's decision to sell nearly $4 billion worth of company shares is affecting the stock.

  • 3 Green Flags for Amazon's Future

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock plunged after the company posted double-digit sales growth for the third quarter. Considering the broader economic weakness that is beyond Amazon's control, the stock's collapse looks overdone. Management remains focused on the long term by making investments in the business that expand the company's competitive advantage to drive more growth.

  • Is Alphabet (GOOG) Still a Worthy Long-Term Investment?

    Mayar Capital, an asset management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the three months ending September 30, 2022, the Mayar Responsible Global Equity Fund (Class A) was down -11.69% net of all expenses and fees, while the MSCI World Index declined by -6.19% in […]

  • FTX Hurtles Toward Bankruptcy With $8 Billion Hole, US Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- The crisis engulfing Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX.com is rapidly worsening, with the onetime crypto wunderkind warning of bankruptcy if his firm can’t secure funds to cover a shortfall of as much as $8 billion.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’FTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeFTX Had a

  • Digital Turbine (APPS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Digital Turbine (APPS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.25% and 0.69%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Here's what Mark Zuckerberg told employees as he cut 11,000 jobs

    Here is the full text of a letter to Meta Platforms Inc. (Nasdaq:META) employees from CEO Mark Zuckerberg that was posted on Wednesday

  • Tesla Stock Won’t Stop Dropping. Here’s How Low It Could Go.

    Tesla selling pressure just won't let up. Blame it on Twitter. Unless something changes, investors are in for more pain, according to traders.

  • The Downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX: The Industry Reacts

    The rise and fall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange has already had a profound impact on the industry. No one knows, for instance, where Binance is officially located or how wealthy is its founder, Changpeng Zhao. If Binance acquires FTX – preventing a bank run that it helped foment – questions will be raised.

  • Why Shares of Chart Industries Are Plunging Today

    Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) just went shopping, and investors aren't happy with the purchase. The manufacturer of equipment for the energy industry and industrial gas markets announced this morning that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Howden, a global provider of air and gas handling products and services. In a transaction valued at $4.4 billion, Chart will expand its offerings for customers looking to decarbonize their operations with the acquisition of Howden.

  • 2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Could Plunge as Much as 88%, According to Wall Street

    Although it's been a challenging year for new and tenured investors, Wall Street has historically remained optimistic about the equity markets. This is particularly visible in the price targets Wall Street analysts and pundits assign for publicly traded companies. For example, the vast majority of the innovation-driven companies that comprise the Nasdaq 100 -- an index of the 100 largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange -- have a higher average price target set by Wall Street analysts and pundits than their current share price.

  • Goldman Sachs Semiconductor Stocks: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 semiconductor stock picks of Goldman Sachs. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Goldman Sachs Semiconductor Stocks: Top 5 Picks. As per Washington-based Semiconductor Industry Association, global semiconductor sales dropped 3% in September compared to last year, and Korean chipmakers produced 3.5% […]

  • Disney stock drops after reporting a miss on revenue

    Yahoo Finance media reporter Allie Canal outlines Disney's latest earnings report and which revenue streams fell short on expectations.

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s stock portfolio and his 5 biggest stock positions. You can skip our introductory talk on Charlie Munger and read Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 2 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger, the 98-year-old billionaire investor and a partner of Warren Buffett, bought the Daily Journal in late 1970s through the New […]