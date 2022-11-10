Global AI Infrastructure Market Research Report 2022: A $96.6 Billion Market by 2027 from $28.7 Billion in 2022 - Rising Need for Co-Processors due to Slowdown of Moore's Law
DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI Infrastructure Market by Offering (Hardware, Server Software), Technology (Machine Learning, Deep Learning), Function (Training, Inference), Deployment Type (On-premises, Hybrid, Cloud), End user and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global AI infrastructure market is projected to grow from USD 28.7 billion in 2022 to USD 96.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 27.5%
Increasing adoption of cloud machine learning platforms, increased data traffic and need for high computing power, increasingly large and complex datasets, growing number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations, rising focus on parallel computing in AI data centers, and increasing adoption of AI due to COVID-19 are driving the market for AI infrastructure.
The improving computing power and declining hardware cost, expanding AI applications in various industries such as healthcare, automotive, finance, and tourism, and evolving applications of industrial IoT and automation technologies are other major factors contributing to the growth of the market. However, the lack of AI hardware experts and a skilled workforce can be a major restraint for the AI infrastructure market.
Cloud deployment segment to account for the highest growth rate in AI infrastructure market during the forecast period
Cloud deployment mode is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Cloud deployment mode provides benefits such as reduced operational costs, hassle-free deployment, high scalability, easy data accessibility, faster access to critical data, and low capital requirements.
US to account for the largest share of AI infrastructure market in North America during the forecast period
The US holds the largest market share and is expected to retain its position as the largest during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027. It is one of the leading countries in the world to adopt AI technology.
In addition, the presence of prominent AI technology providers in the country, such as International Business Machines Corporation, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Meta Platforms, Inc., MetaMind Inc., Tute Genomics, and Amazon.com, Inc., is boosting the growth of the AI infrastructure market in this region.
Premium Insights
Increasing Adoption of Cloud Machine Learning in High-Performance Computing Data Centers Expected to Drive Market
AI Infrastructure Market for Processor to Exhibit Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
AI Infrastructure Market for Cloud to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
Cloud Service Providers to Account for Largest Share of Market During Forecast Period
AI Infrastructure Market in China to Witness Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing Data Traffic and Need for High Computing Power
Growing Adoption of Cloud Machine Learning Platform
Increasingly Large and Complex Dataset
Rising Focus on Parallel Computing in AI Data Centers
Increasing Cross-Industry Partnerships and Collaborations
Growing Adoption of AI due to COVID-19
Restraints
Lack of AI Hardware Experts and Skilled Workforce
Opportunities
Surging Demand for Fpga-Based Accelerators
Rising Need for Co-Processors due to Slowdown of Moore's Law
Growing Potential of AI -Based Tools for Elderly Care
Challenges
Concerns Regarding Data Privacy in AI Platforms
Unreliability of AI Algorithms
Availability of Limited Structured Data to Train and Develop Efficient AI Systems
Technology Analysis
Comparison of AI Chip Type
Cloud Gpu
Case Study Analysis
Kia Motors America Relies on Advanced Analytics and AI Solutions from Sas to Improve Products and Services
Vulcan AI Uses AI Vision and Deep Learning to Create Safer Workplace
Ortobom Boosts Agility, Serves Customers Faster with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
Brazilian Bank Bradesco Giving Personal Attention to 65 Million Customers with Watson
Accenture, Along with Microsoft, Worked for Government of India to Develop AI Tool for Pandemic
Regulatory Landscape
Export-Import Regulations
Restriction on Hazardous Substances (Rohs) and Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (Weee)
Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation, and Restriction of Chemicals (Reach)
General Data Protection Regulation (Gdpr)
Company Profiles
Key Players
Intel Corporation
Nvidia Corporation
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Micron Technology, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Google LLC
Microsoft Corporation
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
Oracle Corporation
Other Players
Graphcore
Sk Hynix Inc.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Arm Limited
Dell Technologies
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Hpe)
Mips
Toshiba Corporation
Gyrfalcon Technology Inc.
Imagination Technologies
Cambricon Technologies Corp. Ltd.
Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
Tenstorrent Inc.
Synopsys, Inc.
Sensetime Group Inc.
