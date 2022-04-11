U.S. markets close in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,430.98
    -57.30 (-1.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,495.76
    -225.36 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,457.85
    -253.14 (-1.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,989.99
    -4.58 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.57
    -2.69 (-2.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.90
    +10.30 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    25.15
    +0.32 (+1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0892
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7550
    +0.0420 (+1.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3042
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4780
    +1.1580 (+0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,938.14
    -1,748.25 (-4.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    952.02
    -34.15 (-3.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,621.35
    -48.21 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

Global Air-Dried Food Market Is Expected to Reach A Market Valuation Of US$ 92.8 Billion By The Year 2022, Accelerating With A CAGR Of 4.3% By 2022-2032.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Air-Dried Food Market Sees Impressive Growth Prospects as Consumers Tilt in Favor Of Convenient Food Without Compromising On Overall Quality, Says FMI

Companies Covered in Air-Dried Food Market Dehydrates Inc., Saraf Foods Pvt. Ltd., Berrifine A/, La Frubense, BCFoods, Inc., Nestle S.A., B-B Products (Australia) Pty Ltd., FREEZE-DRY FOODS, DMH Ingredients, Inc., HOWENIA ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rising demand for healthy food that can be stored over a longer period of time has proven to be a boon for the air-dried food market. Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent study has forecast the market to rise at an impressive pace, a trend which is expected to gather steam in response to increasing health consciousness among consumers.

Air-dried Food Market Size (2022)

US$ 92.8 Bn

Air-dried Food Market Projected Size (2032)

US$ 141.4 Bn

Value CAGR (2022-2032)

4.3%

Top 3 Countries’ Market Share

33.2%

Market surveys suggest, consumers are more willing than ever before to pay premium price for healthy food. Air drying food helps preserve its nutrients while extending the shelf-life without using any artificial additives.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12304

Key Companies Profiled

  • Saraf Foods Pvt. Ltd.

  • Berrifine A/

  • La Frubense, BCFoods, Inc.

  • Nestle S.A.

  • B-B Products (Australia) Pty Ltd.

  • FREEZE-DRY FOODS

  • DMH Ingredients, Inc.

  • HOWENIA ENTERPRISE CO., LTD

More generally speaking, it is a process of evaporation that helps rid moisture from food thus eliminating the risk of contamination due to bacteria, mold, or yeast.

Foray of novel and advanced packaging technologies is expected to facilitate expansion of the market. Some of the leading manufacturers are adopting these advanced techniques to air dry food and make them available at a commercial scale. Packaging also helps improving the longevity of the food item.

Dehydrating food is practiced in both household and commercial levels. Market today has several machines, both indigenous and high-end, available for dehydrating smaller quantities of food for home consumption. Commercially, some of the leading food producers use air drying techniques to manufacture ready-to-eat and ready-for-consumption packaged foods.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/air-dried-food-market

This is another chief driver of the market. According to FMI, despite their hectic lifestyle, consumers are looking for convenient food that have high nutritive value.

Furthermore, awareness pertaining to health and wellness has made them wary about preservatives used in frozen or packaged food. This invariably creates a market, ready to accept the air drying technology that offers better convenience without compromising on the overall quality of food.

FMI in its recent report studies various factors impacting the trajectory of the air-dried food market. It covers factors driving growth and those restraining it. The report also uncovers hidden opportunities for market players. It offers key insights into the market. Some of these are:

  • Rising commercial application will give tailwinds to the growth witnessed in the air-dried food market

  • Coffee beans are expected to comprise leading market share in terms of products

  • Europe is expected to dominate the global market, however, demand from Asia Pacific is poised to surge considerably over the coming years

  • Air-dried fruits have become a highly popular and high-energy snacking option among consumers

Customization Before Buying, Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-12304

Who is winning?

The global air-dried food market is characterized by the presence of numerous market players, which has rendered it fragmented. Therefore the market is witnessing frequent product launches besides strategic collaborations as companies aim at gaining competitive advantage. Evidently, they are also under pressure to maintain competitive pricing.

FMI profiles some of the leading companies operating in the global air-dried food market. These include DMH Ingredients, Inc., Dehydrates Inc., Berrifine A, La Frubense, BCFoods, Inc., Saraf Foods Pvt. Ltd., B-B Products (Australia) Pty Ltd., Nestle S.A., FREEZE-DRY FOODS, HOWENIA ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

Order a Complete Research Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/12304

Air-Dried Food Market By Category

By Technique, Air-dried Food Market is Segmented as:

  • Hot Air-dried Food

  • Freeze-dried Food

By Product, Air-dried Food Market is Segmented as:

  • Fruits & Vegetables

  • Herbs & Spices

  • Meat & Seafood

  • Others

By Form, Air-dried Food Market is Segmented as:

  • Powder

  • Granules

  • Flakes

By End-user, Air-dried Food Market is Segmented as:

  • Processed Food Industry

  • HoReCa Sector

  • Household

  • Others

By Regional, Air-dried Food Market is Segmented as:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Central & South America

  • Middle East & Africa

Get Valuable Insights into Air-dried Food Market

Future Market Insights, in its new report, presents an unbiased analysis of the global air-dried food market, covering historical demand data and forecast figures for the period between 2020 and 2030. The study divulges compelling insights into growth witnessed in the market. On the basis of form, the market is segmented into powder & granule, chunks & pieces, and flakes. In terms of end user, the market can be bifurcated between commercial and household sectors. Regionally, the market covers North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and ASEAN, and the Middle East and Africa

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Arachidonic Acid Market – The arachidonic acid market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, up from US$ 231 Mn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 460 Mn by 2032.

Nutrigenomic Market – The nutrigenomics market is expected to register a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period, up from US$ 451.7 Mn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 2311.49 Mn by 2032.

Encapsulated Sodium Bicarbonate Market – The encapsulated sodium bicarbonate market is projected to record a positive CAGR during the forecast period.

Avena Sativa Market – The avena sativa market is projected to record a promising CAGR during the forecast period.

Lentils Flour Market – The lentils flour market is projected to register a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period, up from US$ 4.87 Bn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 17 Bn by 2032.

High Protein Flour Market – The high protein flour market is projected to register a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period, up from US$ 16 Bn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 52.4 Bn by 2032.

Functional Extracts Market – The functional extracts market is likely to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, and is anticipated to reach a market share of US$ 190.95 Bn from US$ 98.9 Bn in 2021, owing to the consumer awareness of healthy supplements.

Aspartic Acid Market – The aspartic acid market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, and is anticipated to reach a market share of US$ 174.16 Mn, owing to the increasing number of pharmaceutical industries in recent years.

Encapsulated Citric Acid Market – The encapsulated citric acid market is likely to record a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period, owing to the increased demand for food and beverages items.

Granulated Sugar Market - The global granulated sugar market demand was valued at US$ 37.08 Billion in 2021, and is projected to reach US$ 39.68 Billion by the end of 2022. From 2022 to 2032

[Future Market Insights Webcast] Opportunities in Vegan and Plant based: 5th May 9-10 AM Pacific Time.
Register here https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/event/growth-opportunities-in-vegan-plant-based
This is a market waiting to see explosive growth in coming years! Join us as we are in conversation with industry leaders about growth opportunities and what it takes to achieve economies of scale.
Guest Speakers:

  • Alison Rabschunk - Business Development Director for Plant Protein, Kerry

  • Anna Turvoll - Head of investor Relations, v2food

  • Danny O'Malley - President and Founder, Before the Butcher

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centres in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:
Future Market Insights,

Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Veru's stock rockets after oral COVID-19 treatment leads to 'statistically meaningful' reduction in deaths

    Shares of Veru Inc. rocketed 34.5% in premarket trading Monday, after biopharmaceutical company announced positive results from its Phase 3 trial of its oral COVID-19 treatment. Veru said patients hospitalized with moderate to severe COVID-19, who were at high risk for adult respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and death, its oral sabizabulin led to a "clinically and statistically meaningful" 55% reduction in deaths. The Independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee "unanimously" recommended the

  • SIGMA LITHIUM UPDATES FEASIBILITY STUDY WITH PHASE 1 AFTER-TAX NPV OF US$1.6 BN, INCREASING MINERAL RESERVES 2.6x TO 34MT AND SUPPORTING PHASE 1 AND PHASE 2 COMBINED POTENTIAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY INCREASE TO A TOTAL OF 450,000 tpa

    SIGMA Lithium Corporation ("Sigma Lithium" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SGML, TSXV: SGML) dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicles with environmentally sustainable and high-purity lithium, is pleased to announce a significant increase in the Phase 1 (ONLY) After-Tax NPV to US$1.6 billion, as part of the updated Phase 1 Feasibility Study Technical Report (the "Updated Phase 1 Feasibility Study" or the "Updated Phase 1 FS") for its wholly owned Grota do Cirilo Project (the "Pro

  • Russian Oil Exports Are Forced on Longer Voyages to Find Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s crude oil exports, a key source of revenue for Vladimir Putin’s regime, are showing no signs that they are starting to crumble amid the disappearance of European buyers.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineGeothermal Powerhouse I

  • West Africa Oil Still Unloved Despite Post-Ukraine Supply Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused one of the biggest upheavals to global petroleum markets in living memory. It still isn’t resulting in a clamor for replacement barrels from west Africa.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineUkraine

  • GM develops continuity plan amid China's COVID-19 outbreak

    The COVID-19 curbs introduced in China to fight the worst outbreak in two years caused auto sales in the country to plunge in March, with automakers like Tesla Inc feeling the pain of limits on production. GM's sales fell 21.4% to 613,000 vehicles in China in the first quarter compared with a year earlier.

  • EU sanctions on Russian rubber to hit Nokian Tyres output

    Finnish tyre maker Nokian Tyres said on Monday new sanctions imposed by the European Union (EU) on Russia will have a significant impact on its production. The sanctions, announced on Saturday, ban the import of tyres from Russia, Nokian said, and will affect the company's ability to sell tyres both in Russia and in the EU, specifically in Central Europe. The sanctions will also prohibit the export of certain raw materials from the EU to Russia and limit transportation from and to Russia, the company added.

  • Flight Disruptions Hit Again. Airlines Are Facing a Demand Dilemma.

    Demand is expected to recover at a rapid pace and airlines are taking steps to ensure the busy summer travel season isn't disrupted by staff shortages.

  • Oil Falls to February Levels on Worsening China Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil resumed its decline as China’s largest Covid-19 outbreak in two years heightens concerns about demand from the world’s biggest crude importer.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineGeothermal Powerhouse Iceland Hit by Lack of Electricit

  • This Energy Crisis Is Different

    The Russian war is driving the greatest energy disruptions since the 1970s. But this experience is different in key ways, writes Samantha Gross.

  • More US infrastructure, less flaring among keys to solving Europe's energy crisis, execs say

    “There's a spotlight on gas and the benefit and usage of it globally — not necessarily as a commodity, but as a necessity,” said Emily McClain, vice president of gas markets at Rystad Energy.

  • Bitcoin 2022 Miami: Mining Gets Its Moment Under the Sun

    The mining industry took up plenty of space and mindshare at Bitcoin 2022 in Miami, with one participant calling it “a real deal center.”

  • Global oil benchmark drops below $100 a barrel as China COVID lockdowns continue

    Oil futures retreat early Monday, with the global benchmark slipping back below the $100-a-barrel threshold as worries mount over China's lockdown of Shanghai in response to rising COVID-19 cases.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Palladium Set to Rally for Years on Shortages, Top Miner Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Prices of palladium and rhodium are poised to rally for years as a supply squeeze tightens for the metals that are key to curbing vehicle emissions, said the head of the world’s third-largest producer of platinum group metalsMost Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isol

  • JetBlue, Alaska Airlines cut summer flights, Coinbase faces hurdles in India, Scottie Scheffler wins Masters

    Notable business headlines include JetBlue and Alaska Airlines slashing summer flight schedules due to staffing and weather issues, coinbase suspends crypto payments in India, and Scott Sheffler winning the 2022 Masters Tournament.

  • NatGas Futures Close Lower as Sellers Fade Early Rally

    The direction of the May natural gas futures contract early Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $6.398.

  • China Port Congestion Leaves Everything From Grains to Metals Stranded

    (Bloomberg) -- Dotting the sea off Chinese ports are 477 bulk cargo ships waiting to deliver resources from metal ore to grain into the country.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineGeothermal Powerhouse Iceland Hit by Lack of ElectricityQueues of vessel

  • China’s other oil security problem

    "A bottle of oil should contain as much Chinese oil as possible," the country's agriculture minister said recently.

  • 5 things to know about liquefied natural gas and its role in the Ukraine crisis

    The Russian invasion of Ukraine has put a spotlight on the production and trade of liquefied natural gas (LNG), a key part of Russia’s energy leverage in Europe. Before the invasion, Russia was Europe’s third largest supplier of LNG after the U.S. and Qatar, accounting for 20 percent of imports, according to the U.S. Energy…

  • China seizes over 3,500 Bitcoin mining rigs, hikes electricity rates

    The provinces of Guangdong, Heilongjiang, and Shanxi announced Bitcoin mining equipment seizures and other measures to phase out operations that have survived waves of crackdowns that followed the September crypto ban. See related article: China takes aim at corruption in underground Bitcoin mines Fast facts Dongguan, a city of 10.5 million in the southeast province […]