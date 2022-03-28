Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Markets, 2022-2026 - Rising Emphasis on Air Quality in Commercial Environments Underpins Revenue Growth
DUBLIN, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Filters and Filtration Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market to Reach $11.2 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Air Filters and Filtration Equipment estimated at US$9.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period.
Air filters and filtration equipment are technology solutions specially designed to remove airborne contaminants such as dust particles, odors, molds, gases, and other toxic pollutants from surrounding environments. With applications in diversified end-use industries spanning across consumer, industrial, manufacturing to commercial and automotive sectors, air filters and filtration equipment market is immensely influenced by changes in government regulations and actions taken by green environmentalist groups to mitigate environmental concerns and issues.
Mechanical Filters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.3% CAGR to reach US$9.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gas Phase Filters segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 10.9% share of the global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2026
The Air Filters and Filtration Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% through the analysis period.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Growing media focus on poor air quality, health-related issues, and outbreak of epidemics, and of course the current pandemic have played instrumental roles in stepping up consumer awareness, and have greatly emphasized the importance of inhaled air quality in industrial and commercial buildings, homes, and schools.
The growing magnitude of air pollution and its impact on the ecology and human health has pushed worldwide governments into taking initiatives designed to control levels of air pollution. Developments in nanotechnology as well as development of newer filter technologies in response to the continued pressure to meet the increasingly stringent environmental standards will positively influence market prospects in the near term.
Tighter air emission standards set in place by worldwide environmental agencies for the automotive industry, which ranks as a key polluter provoking regulatory bodies to tighten legislations governing emissions in this industry, and recovering global automotive production are poised to benefit the automotive air filters market in the coming years.
Electronic Filters Segment to Reach $1 Billion by 2026
In the global Electronic Filters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$629.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$797 Million by the close of the analysis period.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Alarming Rise in Air Pollution Levels Worldwide and the Urgent Need to Improve Air Quality: Foundation for Market Growth
Major Indoor Pollutants and their Impact on Health: Brief Details of Pollutant, Source, and Impact on Health
Air Pollution Levels (PM10 ug/m3) for Major Countries Worldwide
Rising Incidence of Asthma and Air Borne Allergies Provide the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion
Key WHO Facts on Asthma
Global Asthma Facts by American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI)
Growing Emphasis on Maintaining Ambient Indoor Air Quality Augurs Well
Industrial Sector: Largest Revenue Contributor
Rising Emphasis on Air Quality in Commercial Environments Underpins Revenue Growth
Residential Buildings: The New Growth Vertical
Whole House Air Cleaning Systems Gather Steam
HVAC Air Filters Gain Traction amid Rising Infrastructure Spending and Growing Deployments of Air Conditioning Units
Infrastructure Projects on Growth Trajectory Worldwide
A Note on Current State of Air Conditioners Industry
Growing Prominence of Cleaner Air in Achieving Higher Vehicle Performance Drives Demand for Automotive Air Filters
Stable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities in the OEM Market
Aging Vehicles & Increasing Passenger Car Density Signals Opportunities in the Aftermarket
Cabin Air Filters Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Automotive Air Filters
Persistent Need to Prevent Uncontrolled Airborne Contamination in Food & Beverage Processing Plants Boosts Prospects
Robust Power Generation Activity Benefits Demand for Gas Turbine Inlet Air Filters
Coalescer/Pre-filters and EPA filters: Major Components in Designing Intake Filters for Gas Turbines
Global Gas Turbine Inlet Filter Market by Region (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Americas, Asia, Europe and Africa
Relevancy of Air Quality in Nuclear Power Plants Bodes Well
Expanding Applications in Cleanrooms that Require Acute Control of Air Quality Benefit Market Prospects
Steady Growth in Electrical & Electronics Manufacturing Lends Traction to Market Demand
Novel Opportunities in Healthcare Sector
Paper Filters Market Grows Amid Rising Competition from Non-Woven Fabric Media
Fabric Filters Market Driven by Stringent Particulate Matter (PM) Emission Norms
Fabric Filter Media to Gain Upper Hand over Paper Filters
Electrostatic Air Filters: Multiple Benefits Drive Healthy Growth in Demand
Washable and Re-usable Air Filters Rise in Prominence
Cartridge Air Filters: New Filter Media Comes to the Fore to Spur Demand
Technology Advancements & Innovations Spur Demand for Air Filtration Equipment
Filter Media Advancements Improve Overall Capabilities of Air Filtration Equipment
Synteq(R) Filter Media and PowerCore(R) Dust Collection Technology
NanoWave(TM): A Synthetic Media Alternative to Glass
Membrane-based Air Filtration Media: A Promising Development
Nanofiber Technology Revolutionizes Filters and Components Development
Nylon Nanofiber-based Fabric for Filters
A Review of Select Recent Innovations in the Air Filtration Equipment Domain
EXALIFE and VarioPleat for Commercial Vehicles with Space Constraints
The HVAC Load Reduction (HLR) Solution
UD+ Coalescing Compressed Air Filters
HemiPleat(R) FR Carbon Dust Collector with Conductive and Flame Retardant Features
Capaceon(TM) and Nanoweb(R) for Finer Separation with Reduced Energy Consumption
OptiAir(TM) and Fleetguard Direct Flow Technologies
Dual Filtration System for Filtering Formaldehyde
Ford's Novel Auto Air Filter to Eliminate 99% Pollen, Odor, and Gaseous Pollutions
Regulatory Environment Paves Way for Wider Uptake of Air Filtration Equipment
Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)
ASHRAE IAQ Standards
Laws for IAQ Improvement in Schools
Criteria for Improved IAQ
Types of Contaminants Present in Indoor Air and their Acceptable Levels
ENERGY STAR Indoor Air Package
A Note on Standards for Measuring Filtration Efficiency
Favorable Demographic and Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Growing Population & Urban Sprawl
Aging Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver
Rising Living Standards & Disposable Incomes
Growing Affluence of Expanding Middle Class Segment
Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Success of the Market
Stiff Competition from Existing Air Cleaning Technologies
Various Air Cleaning Technologies & their Limitations
Need for Improved Capabilities to Capture Nano-size Particles
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 197 Featured)
3M Company
A.L.Filter
AAF International
Aerospace America Inc.
Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj
Airex Filter Corporation
AIRTECH Japan Ltd.
Atlas Copco
Blueair AB
Bruce Air Filter Company
Camfil Group
Clarcor Air Filtration Products Inc.
Clarcor Industrial Air
Cummins Filtration
Cummins Inc.
Delta Filtration
Donaldson Co. Inc.
Filtration Group Inc.
Filtration Systems Products Inc.
Freudenberg Filtration Technologies
Freudenberg Group
GVS Group
Koch Filter Corporation
Lydall Inc.
Nordic Air Filtration A/S
Purafil Inc.
Sogefi SpA
Spectrum Filtration Pvt. Ltd.
Trion Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/53qn25
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-air-filters-and-filtration-equipment-markets-2022-2026---rising-emphasis-on-air-quality-in-commercial-environments-underpins-revenue-growth-301511806.html
SOURCE Research and Markets