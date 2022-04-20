U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

Global Air Handling Unit Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·6 min read

DUBLIN, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Handling Unit (AHU) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global air handling unit (AHU) market reached a value of US$ 9.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 12.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

The air handling unit (AHU), or air handler, refers to a central air filtration system that reconditions the air to maintain indoor temperatures and air quality. It is commonly assembled using a metallic frame that is made of galvanized steel, aluminum and other alloys and is equipped with double-walled panels for energy efficiency. It primarily consists of multiple ventilators for air supply and exhaust, heating and cooling coils, air filter chambers, sound attenuators and dampers. It is connected to an elaborate duct system inside the complex that transfers the conditioned air across the floors and returns it to the core for reconditioning

The global market for AHUs is primarily being driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) systems across the globe. This can be attributed to the widespread adoption of central cooling conditioners and heating equipment in medium to large residential, commercial and industrial complexes, owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization across the globe.

Increasing awareness among the consumers regarding the benefits of maintaining adequate indoor air quality is also providing a boost to the market growth. AHUs can filter out toxic air pollutants that can cause various medical ailments and respiratory disorders, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), ischemic heart disease, asthma and lung cancer.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of sensors in AHU units for movement-activated air conditioning and the development of cost-effective 3D printed units, are creating a positive impact on the market growth. Other factors, including extensive infrastructural development and construction of smart cities, especially in the emerging economies, are projected to drive the market further

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Systemair AB, Carrier Corporation, CIAT Group, Daikin Industries Ltd., Flakt Woods Group, GEA Group AG, Hitachi Ventus, Johnson Controls Inc., Lennox International, Sabiana SpA, Swegon AB, Trane Inc. and Trox GmbH, etc

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global air handling unit market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global air handling unit market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the capacity?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global air handling unit market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Air Handling Unit (AHU) Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Packaged
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Modular
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Custom
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 DX Integrated
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Low Profile (Ceiling)
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Rooftop Mounted
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Others
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Capacity
7.1 = 5000 m3/h
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 5001-15000 m3/h
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 15001-30000 m3/h
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 30001-50000 m3/h
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 = 50001 m3/h
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End-User
8.1 Non-Residential
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Residential
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Systemair AB
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2 Carrier Corporation
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3 CIAT Group
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4 Daikin Industries Ltd.
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5 Flakt Woods Group
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6 GEA Group AG
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7 Hitachi Ventus
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8 Johnson Controls Inc.
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.9 Lennox International
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10 Sabiana SpA
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.11 Swegon AB
13.3.11.1 Company Overview
13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.12 Trane Inc.
13.3.12.1 Company Overview
13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.13 Trox GmbH
13.3.13.1 Company Overview
13.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j2fvn3

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com


For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-air-handling-unit-market-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301529072.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

