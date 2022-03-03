U.S. markets open in 2 hours 43 minutes

Global Air Management System Market Report 2022-2028: New General Aviation Aircraft Deliveries Generating Demand for New Instalments

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Air Management System Market

Global Air Management System Market
Global Air Management System Market

Dublin, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Management System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component, System, and Platform" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The air management system market was valued at US$ 5,607.19 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8,804.88 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The rising use of electronics and electrical systems in aircraft is triggering the demand for more efficient thermal management systems. The increase in the use of electronics and electrical systems in an aircraft results in elevated heat loss, which hampers the overall system performance.

The incorporation of improved thermal management systems in an aircraft reduces heat loss and enhances its performance. Furthermore, the new aircraft deliveries and demand for the replacement of air management systems across older aircraft fleets are key factors driving the air management system market.

In addition, the demand for more enhanced thermal management and air supply operations is boosting the air management system market growth. However, the global aerospace industry has faced several challenges and an economic loss after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to a decline in aircraft production and deliveries worldwide, thereby hindering the air management system market growth, especially in FY 2020.

Also, the entire aircraft production sector witnessed lower production volumes due to limited demand, which maintained the slow growth trajectory in the air management system market in 2021.

North America holds the largest share of the global air management system market due to the presence of the largest aircraft fleet and one of the largest aircraft OEM - Boeing - along with several major general aviation aircraft manufacturers. Moreover, the rising demand for business jets due to technological advancements in ultra-long-range jets is also creating lucrative opportunities for air management system players.

Europe and APAC hold the second and third positions, respectively, in the air management system market. Europe emerged as a crucial market for air management systems in 2020 and is expected to record a high rise during the forecast period. The region is characterized by well-developed nations such as France, Germany, the UK, and Russia that are investing heavily in aviation technologies, which is boosting the air management system demand in the region.

Moreover, Airbus, France, one of the largest aircraft manufacturers in the world, has driven the air management system market across Europe. The massive volume of aircraft production, coupled with the presence of a large number of component and sub-component manufacturers, propels the air management system market across the region.

Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies), Diehl Stiftung and Co. Kg, Honeywell International Inc., Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH, Meggitt Plc, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Safran, AMETEK Inc., and Boyd Corporation are among the key players operating in the global air management system market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Air Management System Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion

5. Air Management System Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 New General Aviation Aircraft Deliveries Generating Demand for New Instalments
5.1.2 Demand for Aviation Retrofit & Upgrades
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Longer Lifespan of Air Management Systems
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Significant Aircraft Deliveries in Future Expected to Generate Market Opportunities
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Technological Advancements in Air Management Systems Such as Implementation of Smart Sensors
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Air Management System - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Air Management System Market Global Overview
6.2 Global Air Management System Market Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning - Top 5 Vendors

7. Air Management System Market Analysis - By Component
7.1 Overview
7.2 Air Management Systems Market, By Component (2020 and 2028)
7.3 On-board Oxygen Generation System
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 On-board Oxygen Generation System: Air Management System Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Sensors
7.5 Condenser & Evaporator
7.6 Air Cycle Machines
7.7 Control & Monitoring Electronics Units

8. Air Management System Market Analysis - By System
8.1 Overview
8.2 Air Management Systems Market, By System (2020 and 2028)
8.3 Thermal Management System
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Thermal Management System: Air Management System Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Ice Protection System
8.5 Cabin Pressure Control System
8.6 Fuel Tank Inerting System
8.7 Oxygen System
8.8 Engine Bleed Air System

9. Air Management System Market Analysis - By Platform
9.1 Overview
9.2 Air Management Systems Market, By Platform (2020 and 2028)
9.3 Fixed Wing
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Fixed Wing: Air Management System Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 Rotary Wing

10. Air Management System Market - Geographic Analysis
10.1 Overview

11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Air Management System Market
11.1 Overview

12. Industry Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Initiative
12.3 New Product Development

13. Company Profiles

  • Parker Hannifin Corporation

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

  • Collins Aerospace

  • Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

  • Meggitt PLC

  • Safran Electronics & Defense

  • Shimadzu Corporation

  • AMETEK Inc.

  • BOYD Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/detpks

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


