U.S. markets open in 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,787.25
    +7.75 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,502.00
    +74.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,917.25
    +27.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.80
    +7.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.99
    -0.62 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.40
    +3.80 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    20.78
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9982
    +0.0021 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1550
    -0.0010 (-0.02%)
     

  • Vix

    25.42
    +0.12 (+0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1454
    +0.0077 (+0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4320
    -0.2220 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,741.78
    -495.97 (-2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.56
    +9.51 (+1.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.61
    -28.23 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

The Global Air Pollution Control Market is expected to grow by $40.55 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Air Pollution Control Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the air pollution control market and it is poised to grow by $40. 55 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Pollution Control Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05657981/?utm_source=GNW
25% during the forecast period. Our report on the air pollution control market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing industrial development, increase in global power demand, and stringent emission regulations.

The air pollution control market is segmented as below:
By End-user
• Power
• Industries
• Others

By Product
• Scrubbers
• Catalyst converters
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• Middle East and Africa
• South America

This study identifies the flourishing FGD gypsum market as one of the prime reasons driving the air pollution control market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of high-efficiency filters and increased adoption of industrial internet of things (IIoT) will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the air pollution control market covers the following areas:
• Air pollution control market sizing
• Air pollution control market forecast
• Air pollution control market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading air pollution control market vendors that include Airex Industries Inc., American Air Filter Co. Inc., Andritz AG, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Camfil AB, Donaldson Co. Inc., Doosan Lentjes GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., FLSmidth AS, Fujian Longking Co. Ltd., GEA Group AG, General Electric Co., Hamon S.A., John Wood Group PLC, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., PAS Solutions BV, PBG S.A., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Thermax Ltd. Also, the air pollution control market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05657981/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Frackers Say Oil Production Slowing in the Shale Patch

    Despite an extended streak of strong profits, shale companies are slowing their oil-field activity, keeping U.S. oil production roughly flat and offering little relief for tight global markets. What was expected to be a banner year for U.S. oil production has failed to materialize as creeping inflation-related costs, supply-chain snarls and disappointing well performance for some companies have coalesced to limit domestic output, executives and analysts said. Global oil prices averaged about $100 a barrel in the third quarter, according to Bank of Nova Scotia and in past years such prices have prompted increased shale production.

  • Former Petrobras executive asks Brazil court to block dividend payment

    Guilherme Estrella, former director of Brazil's state-controlled oil giant Petrobras, filed a lawsuit in court to block the payment of dividends by the company. In a late Friday filing, Petrobras reported that Estrella, a former director of exploration and production, requested the blocking of 32.1 billion reais ($6.6 billion) in dividends that would be paid in advance to the federal government, as approved in July. Estrella asks for studies to be carried out to prove that the distribution of dividends does not compromise the company's competitiveness.

  • Elon Musk Defies Management Mantras With His Rapid Overhaul at Twitter

    In his first week at Twitter, the billionaire fired top leaders, conducted sweeping layoffs and hinted that other changes could be on the way.

  • 15 Biggest Global Logistics and Shipping Companies

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 biggest global logistics and shipping companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest global logistics and shipping companies. The global logistics and shipping industry is at a very interesting crossroads right now. While many […]

  • Elon Musk knows what he’s doing. Here’s the real value he sees in Twitter

    By using Twitter to speak directly to investors, Musk doesn’t have to rely on market analysts to drive his other companies' valuations, writes Bradley Tusk.

  • Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Performing In The Near Term

    Today is shaping up negative for Dynavax Technologies Corporation ( NASDAQ:DVAX ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • Meta to cut thousands of jobs this week

    Meta is planning to begin mass sackings that will affect thousands of workers from this week, adding to the mounting job losses across Silicon Valley.

  • Why Oil Stocks Occidental Petroleum, Devon Energy, and Phillips 66 Rallied in October

    Shares of U.S. oil companies Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) each rallied above the level of the market in October, increasing 18.1%, 28.6%, and 29.2%, respectively, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It was a good month for the markets, but oil and gas stocks had an even better month after the Oct. 5 OPEC+ meeting, during which the cartel decided to slash production by 2 million barrels per day. On Oct. 5, OPEC+, the powerful cartel of oil-producing states comprising countries in the Middle East, Africa, and South America as well as Russia, decided on a 2 million-barrel-per-day output cut, to support oil prices, which had fallen from more than $120 per barrel to below $80 by the end of September.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty falls 0.2% in latest adjustment

    Bitcoin mining difficulty nudged down 0.2% in Monday’s biweekly adjustment, according to data from BTC.com.

  • Peabody, Coronado Global Resources End Talks Over $6 Billion Deal

    The discussions had been seen as an indication of how the coal-price surge is transforming the sector’s fortunes.

  • Disney overtook Netflix as the streaming leader, and is expected to widen its lead

    Walt Disney Co. displaced Netflix Inc. as king of the video-streaming market, and it is expected to widen the gap.

  • Starbucks Has a Sneaky Way to Make an Extra $1 Billion

    Technology and coffee seem to go well together. The smart phone technology that makes it easy to order your favorite coffee ahead of time also allows you to customize that order and you can change it every day for up to 170,000 days. The desire for something warm and cozy pared with the ability to choose the temperature, flavor, sweetness makes a trip into Starbucks or through the drive though one that leaves customers feeling a warm sensation, and it's not just the beverage.

  • Chinese Trade Unexpectedly Drops as Demand Slowdown Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s exports and imports both unexpectedly fell for the first time in more than two years, with rising risks of a recession causing overseas consumers to buy less and domestic problems such as Covid Zero controls and a housing slump hitting demand at home.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysPutin’s Ukraine War I

  • Hedge-Fund Manager Who Helped Expose Luckin Coffee’s Fraud Bets on Chinese Chain’s Comeback

    A hedge-fund manager who secretly wrote a 2020 report accusing Luckin Coffee of accounting fraud is now backing the Chinese chain, calling it “a miracle in China’s business history.”

  • China Evergrande says Hong Kong land plot sold by receivers for $637 million

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group said on Sunday its plot of undeveloped land for residential development in Hong Kong's Yuen Long district has been sold by its receivers for $636.94 million. The land project is expected to result in a loss of about $770 million, the Chinese property developer said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

  • Energy Sticker Shock Grabs Spotlight Before Midterms

    Gasoline prices are moving higher again and diesel supplies are dwindling with Tuesday’s elections near.

  • Making Spousal IRA Contributions

    Spousal IRA contributions allow a working spouse to put money in their nonworking spouse's retirement account, if they meet these requirements.

  • Fintech Stocks To Watch Amid Worries Over 2023 Estimate Revisions

    Fintech stocks have under-performed vs. the S&P 500 amid fears of a recession and competition from startups and tech giants Apple and Amazon.

  • Supreme Court could make it easier to challenge FTC and SEC

    The U.S. Supreme Court is set on Monday to hear arguments in two cases that could make it easier to challenge the regulatory power of federal agencies in disputes involving the Federal Trade Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission. The justices are weighing an appeal by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Axon Enterprise Inc after a lower court dismissed the Taser manufacturer's lawsuit contesting the constitutionality of the FTC's structure in a bid to counter an antitrust action related to its acquisition of a rival. In a separate case, the justices will consider the SEC's appeal of a lower court's decision reviving a challenge brought by a Texas accountant named Michelle Cochran to the legality of its in-house tribunal after it faulted her audits of publicly traded companies.

  • Rogers-Shaw merger heads to Canada's competition tribunal after mediation talks fail

    The fate of Rogers Communications' C$20 billion ($14.8 billion) acquisition of Shaw Communications will be decided at a Canadian Competition Tribunal hearing starting on Monday, after the companies and the antitrust bureau failed to reach a settlement despite repeated attempts. The deal launched in March 2021 is seen as a test case for the Canadian antitrust bureau's ability to foster competition in a country where customers and advocates have complained about market concentration from industries ranging from telecoms to banks. Canada's competition bureau has sought to block the deal on the grounds that it will lessen competition in a country where wireless rates are among the highest in the world.