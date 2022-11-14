U.S. markets open in 2 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,987.75
    -12.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,699.00
    -64.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,775.50
    -72.50 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,878.60
    -8.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.08
    -0.88 (-0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.90
    -11.50 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    21.59
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0284
    -0.0072 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.08
    +0.55 (+2.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1778
    -0.0062 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.6340
    +1.8790 (+1.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,758.20
    +86.26 (+0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    393.88
    -6.25 (-1.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,341.05
    +23.01 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

Global Air Powered Vehicle Market Research Report 2022

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Air Powered Vehicle Market, By Product Type By Vehicle Type By Application By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global air powered vehicle market is projected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027

Factors such as rising concerns regarding the negative effects of carbon emission on the environment and depleting conventional energy sources are driving the demand for clean and sustainable energy for vehicles.

Stringent emission norms set by leading authorities of several countries and the growing availability of income tax rebates and subsidies on alternate fuel vehicles are some other prominent factors expected to bolster the market demand in the coming years.

Also, the advantages offered by air powered vehicles, including the improved service life, high energy density, and lox toxicity of compressed air, further drives the market growth.

The single energy mode segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Single energy source air powered vehicles only use compressed air as the main and only power source. With the growing demand for emission-free vehicles, the demand for single energy mode vehicles is expected to rise in the forecast period.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global air powered vehicle from 2017 to 2021.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of global air powered vehicle market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

  • To classify and forecast global air powered vehicle market based on product type, vehicle type, application, regional distribution, and competitional landscape.

  • To identify dominant region or segment in the global air powered vehicle market.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for global air powered vehicle market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global air powered vehicle market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global air powered vehicle market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global air powered vehicle market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global air powered vehicle market.

  • Tata Motors Limited

  • Honda Motor Company limited

  • Groupe PSA

  • Engineair PTY Ltd

  • Phinergy

  • Motor Development International SA

  • Energine Corporation

  • Volkswagen Group

  • Apple Inc.

  • Matrix Comsec.

Report Scope:

Global Air Powered Vehicle Market, By Product Type:

  • Single Energy Mode

  • Dual Energy Mode

Global Air Powered Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Cars

  • LCV

  • HCV

Global Air Powered Vehicle Market, By Application:

  • Residential

  • Commercial

Global Air Powered Vehicle Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lnkm0u


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • ‘This truck can’t do normal truck things’: YouTube auto star says towing with Ford’s new electric pickup is a ‘total disaster’ in viral video — but Wall Street still likes these 3 EV stocks

    It may not be practical — at least for now.

  • Tesla finds a loophole in states where dealerships are forbidden: Tribal lands

    The electric carmaker has made an interesting maneuver in the car industry's battle over how vehicles are sold: opening dealerships on Native American tribal lands.

  • The brands and models car shoppers want most—despite inventory levels

    American car shoppers continue to seek out the brand that consistently has among the lowest inventory, representing missed opportunities for many buyers.

  • Elon Musk shoots down report that Tesla will export China-made cars to the US

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has denied a report that the company's vehicles manufactured in its Shanghai facility will be exported to the United States.

  • Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show

    A national transportation official probing the cause of a midair crash of two historic military planes during an air show that left six people dead said Sunday that one of the key questions for investigators is why the aircraft were seemingly sharing the same space just before impact. A World War II-era bomber and a fighter plane collided and crashed to the ground in a ball of flames on Saturday, leaving crumpled wreckage in a grassy area inside the Dallas Executive Airport perimeter, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the city’s downtown. Several videos posted on social media showed the fighter plane flying into the bomber.

  • Green Hydrogen Decisions Must Be Made Now, Fortescue Future Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Green hydrogen producers need to start making major investment decisions now if climate goals are to be met, according to one of the leading proponents of the clean fuel. Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto MarketsFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User RecoveryFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionFTX’s Freefall Into Bankruptcy Shows Why Cas

  • Frontier flight to Tampa diverted after passenger found with box cutter

    No one was injured, and the flight was canceled.

  • Two planes crash mid-air during Dallas air show

    Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday (Nov. 12) during the Wings Over Dallas air show. (Nov. 13)

  • Six Dead in Aftermath of Plane Collision at Dallas Airshow

    Marina Tanaka / EyeEm via GettyA mid-air crash between two planes during an air show left six people dead on Saturday, according to the Dallas County Medical Examiner.The collision took place during the Wings Over Dallas World War II Airshow. The two planes, a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra, crashed around 1:20 p.m as spectators were watching, the Federal Aviation Administration said.A veteran pilot who saw the wreckage described the planes as “pulverized,” according to NP

  • In brutal drought, Kenyan herders look for hope underground

    After three years of drought in Samburu County, Kenya, the riverbeds were bone-dry. Harnessing Eastern Africa's groundwater could be a huge benefit for a region struggling to slake its thirst. Climate change is making drought more likely but, as in much of the continent, people in East Africa and the Horn of Africa lack the resources to tap groundwater on a wide and efficient scale.

  • 2023 Toyota Prius Will Be 'Reborn' on November 16

    A new generation of the hybrid hatchback will be revealed for the Los Angeles auto show next week, and these teasers give a glimpse at its styling.

  • How Britain's electric car revolution took a wrong turn

    When Margaret Thatcher opened Britain’s first Nissan plant in 1986, it was a new dawn for the British car industry.

  • New Zealand targets cow burps to help reduce global warming

    How do you stop a cow from burping? It might sound like the start of a humorous riddle, but it's the subject of a huge scientific inquiry in New Zealand. More specifically, the question is how to stop cows, sheep and other farm animals from belching out so much methane, a gas which doesn't last as long as carbon dioxide in the atmosphere but is at least 25 times more potent when it comes to global warming.

  • A Classic Mercedes Helped Him Shift Gears in Work and Life

    When William Li embarked on a new career, he bought a vintage 1988 Mercedes-Benz 560 SL to share the journey

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 20% to Buy Right Now

    Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) has been a great growth stock over the years. The renewable energy producer has grown its funds from operation (FFO) by an average of 10% per share each year over the last decade. Add in its steadily rising dividend, and Brookfield has generated 14% total annualized returns, outpacing the S&P 500's 13.3% total returns during that timeframe.

  • What we know about the B-17 Flying Fortress, P-63 Kingcobra planes that crashed in Dallas

    The two military fighters collided in midair during a Dallas air show.

  • Asia's coal phase-out must be gradual, says Mitsubishi Heavy head

    Asia must phase out coal power gradually while still making use of existing infrastructure to make the shift to a carbon-neutral society less disruptive, Seiji Izumisawa, president of Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, told Reuters on Monday. Efforts to stave off disastrous climate change by a shift to renewable energy have been hampered by a global energy crisis and soaring fuel prices, as Russia sharply cut natural gas deliveries to Europe following its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Business leaders and policymakers of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies are converging on a view that relying solely on renewable energy may not work, Izumisawa said in an interview.

  • Funding for Green-Hydrogen Plant at Saudi Arabia’s Neom Almost Done

    (Bloomberg) -- The financing for a green-hydrogen plant in Neom in Saudi Arabia -- set to be one of the world’s largest -- may be completed in the coming months, according to ACWA Power Co.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto MarketsFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User RecoveryFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionFTX’s Freefall Into Bankruptcy Shows Why

  • Six people were killed after two historic military planes collided during a Dallas air show

    Six people were killed after two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday afternoon during a Dallas air show, officials said.

  • Porsche's 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance Race Car Is One Heart-Pounding EV

    With up to 1073 horsepower, the GT4 ePerformance feels brutally quick, and the screeching electric motors provide the sonic thrill missing from many EVs.