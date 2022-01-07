U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,698.50
    +11.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,167.00
    +44.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,810.25
    +51.25 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,206.30
    +3.60 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.16
    +0.70 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.30
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.14
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1306
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.57
    -0.16 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3545
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8110
    -0.0290 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,274.11
    -594.10 (-1.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,055.45
    -35.89 (-3.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.41
    +1.04 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     
COMING UP:

December jobs report: Payrolls expected to accelerate as unemployment rate falls to 4.1%

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Global Air Purifier Market to Grow on the Back of Rising Concern for Air Pollution Worldwide; Market to Garner a Revenue of USD 62984.6 Million by 2030 and Grow with a CAGR of 13.5% During 2021-2030

Kenneth Research
·7 min read

Key Companies Covered in the Air Purifier Market Research Report Are Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Xiaomi Group, Dyson, SAMSUNG, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation, LG Electronics, SHARP CORPORATION, Blue Star Limited, Coway Co., Ltd., Blueair, AMAIRCAR CORPORATION, Vesync Co., Ltd., Camfil, and other key market players.

New York, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO), 99% of the population of the world in the year 2019 were living in places where the air quality guidelines levels, as stated by the WHO, were not met. Moreover, the statistics also stated that every year 4.2 Million deaths were recorded as a result of exposure to ambient (outdoor) air pollution. Besides this, in the year 2019, around 262 Million people were affected by Asthma, and 461000 deaths were registered due to the chronic disease.

Kenneth Research has recently released a report on “Global Air Purifier Market” which is studied for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2030. The report focuses on the latest market trends, along with the other market dynamics, which include the key opportunities, factors driving the market growth, as well as the challenges that are associated with the growth of the market in the coming years. The report also includes a brief analysis of the key players operating in the market, along with their growth strategies and product portfolio analysis during the forecast period.

One of the greatest environmental risks to health is air pollution. The rise in concern for air pollution levels around the globe is one of the primary factors anticipated to drive the demand for air purifiers, and in turn, contribute to the growth of the global air purifier market. The market registered a revenue of USD 17412.2 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to garner USD 62984.6 Million by the end of 2030, by growing with a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. Besides this, the market growth can also be attributed to the growing focus of the government of nations worldwide on raising awareness for the ill effects of air pollution, and for promoting the use of pollution masks in a public setting or the use of air purifiers indoors, is also expected to contribute to the market growth.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10352256

The market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Amongst these, the market in the Asia Pacific registered the largest revenue of USD 5867.9 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to reach a revenue of USD 24564.0 Million by the end of 2030. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the presence of several countries in the region which are also known to be the most polluting countries in the world. For instance, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India were the three nations that topped the list of the world’s most polluting countries. The average air quality index (AQI) in these three countries in the year 2019 for PM2.5 pollutants was around 83, 66, and 60 respectively. Besides this, a place named Indirapuram, located near Ghaziabad in the Delhi NCR region of India touched the 999 mark of the AQI scale on the 23rd of November 2021 at around 13:00 hours. The market in the region is further segmented by country into India, China, Australia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Amongst the market in these regions, the market in China registered the largest market revenue of USD 2124.2 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to reach a revenue of USD 8941.3 Million by the end of 2030.

Enquiry before Buying This Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10352256

On the other hand, the market in North America is projected to display the second-largest revenue of USD 17194.8 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 4962.5 Million in the year 2020. The market in the region is further segmented by country into the United States and Canada. Out of the market in these regions, the market in the United States is expected to garner the largest revenue of USD 4182.1 Million by the end of 2022. Moreover, the market in Canada is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (United States, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX [Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg], NORDIC [Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland], Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10352256

The global air purifier market is segmented by technology into HEPA, activated carbon, electrostatic precipitator, ionic, and others. Amongst these segments, the HEPA segment registered the largest revenue of USD 6201.3 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 23645.9 Million by the end of 2030. In the Asia Pacific, the segment is expected to generate the largest revenue of USD 9088.7 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 2077.2 Million in the year 2020. Moreover, in North America, the segment attained the largest revenue of USD 1851.0 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 6826.3 Million by the end of 2030.

The global air purifier segment is further segmented by end-user into residential, commercial, and industrial. Amongst these segments, the commercial segment generated the largest revenue of USD 8731.9 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 30481.9 Million by the end of 2030. In the Asia Pacific, the segment is expected to garner the largest revenue of USD 11545.1 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 2787.3 Million in the year 2020. Moreover, in Europe, the segment is expected to garner the largest revenue of USD 6852.1 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 2229.0 Million in the year 2020.

Browse to access In-depth research report on Global Air Purifier Market with detailed charts and figures: https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/air-purifier-market/10352256

The global air purifier market is further segmented by product type, installation, mounting type, and by distribution channel.

Global Air Purifier Market, Segmentation by Product Type

  • Smart Air Purifiers

  • Conventional Air Purifiers

Global Air Purifier Market, Segmentation by Installation

  • Indoor

  • Outdoor

Global Air Purifier Market, Segmentation by Mounting Type

  • Fixed

  • Portable

Global Air Purifier Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • Online

  • Offline

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global air purifier market that are included in our report are Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Xiaomi Group, Dyson, SAMSUNG, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation, LG Electronics, SHARP CORPORATION, Blue Star Limited, Coway Co., Ltd., Blueair, AMAIRCAR CORPORATION, Vesync Co., Ltd., Camfil, and others.

Browse More Related Report:

India Commercial Glass Market Segmentation by Chemical Composition (Borosilicate, Soda Lime, Potash Lime, Potash Lead, and Silica Glass, and Others); by Glass Type (Flat, Fiber, Container, and Specialty Glass); by Product Type (Annealed, Coater, Reflective, and Processed Glass, Mirrors, and Others); by Manufacturing Process (Float Glass Process, and Glass Blowing); and by End-Use Industry (Automotive, Construction, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Solar Energy, and Others)-Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2030

India Industrial Automation Market Segmentation by Type (Fixed, Programmable, and Flexible Automation); by Component (Industrial Sensors, Industrial Robots, Industrial 3D Printers, Machine Vision Systems, Field Instruments, Vibration Monitoring); by Technology (SCADA, DCS, PLC, MES, PAC, HMI); by End-User (Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Machine Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Chemicals)-Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2025

X-Ray Detector in Industrial Sector Market Segmentation by Technology {Flat-Panel Detectors, Computer Radiography (CR) Detectors, Line Scan Detectors, and Charge-Coupled Device Detectors}; by Portability (Fixed, and Portable Detectors); and by End-Use Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics & Semiconductors, Heavy Industries & Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, and Others)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2030

Global Industrial Air Blowers Market Analysis & Outlook 2030

Global Steam Turbine Market Analysis & Outlook 2030

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment, etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: info@kennethresearch.com

U.S. Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Web: https://www.kennethresearch.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Mohamed El-Erian says a ‘trifecta’ of dangers will haunt the US economy in 2022 — here’s how to protect your portfolio

    America may not be able to handle the new reality ahead, the economist says.

  • GameStop soars 30% in after-hours on reported NFT plans

    GameStop’s (GME) stock is surging in after-hours after a report that the video game retailer is launching a marketplace for nonfungible tokens (NFTs). The company has a link on the GameStop URL soliciting creators in the NFT marketplace.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 smart ways to buy it in 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Why Beyond Meat Stock Just Soared

    What happened Shares of plant-based meat company Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) soared on Thursday -- a day late. The company made a big announcement on Wednesday, and the stock spiked higher in pre-market trading.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Sinking This Week

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were sinking 15.1% this week as of the market close on Thursday, based on data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The only news from the company in recent days was an announcement that its CEO, Stanley Erck, will participate in the virtual J.

  • Rio Tinto Is Building Its Lithium Business. The Move to Green Energy Will Boost the Stock.

    Diversified miner Rio Tinto plans to become a lithium producer, the metal that is used to make electric-vehicle batteries.

  • Humana Sinks, Driving Down Insurers, After Cutting Medicare Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Humana Inc. shares plunged the most intraday in 13 years, dragging down rivals’ stocks, after the health insurer cut its forecast for Medicare membership growth by about half.Humana expects to add 150,000 to 200,000 new members in Medicare Advantage plans this year, down from an earlier estimate of 325,000 to 375,000, the company said Thursday in a filing. The insurer cited higher-than-expected terminations during the recent enrollment window for 2022 Medicare coverage. Shares of

  • This tech giant will shape the future of the metaverse, buy its stock: analyst

    Here's why this tech giant will cash in on the metasverse, says one widely followed analyst.

  • Number of Nasdaq Stocks Down 50% or More Is Almost at a Record

    (Bloomberg) -- A near-record number of tech stocks have plunged by some 50% in an echo of the dot-com crash.Roughly four in every 10 companies on the Nasdaq Composite Index have seen their market values cut in half from their 52-week highs, while the majority of gauge members are mired in bear markets, according to Jason Goepfert, chief research officer at Sundial Capital Research. “Whatever the fundamental and macro considerations, there is no doubt that investors have been selling first and tr

  • Why AMC Entertainment's Stock Surged After Hours

    The stock's activity could lead to a false bullish narrative

  • Why Shares of ARK Innovation ETF, Affirm, Upstart, and SoFi Struggled This Week

    Fintech and tech stocks slid on revelations from the Federal Reserve's December minutes released this week.

  • Why Teladoc Health Stock Is Sinking This Week

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) were sinking 11.3% this week as of the market close on Thursday, based on data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The only announcement from Teladoc was that it plans to participate in the virtual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference next week. Second, the overall stock market has been highly volatile, with the Federal Reserve confirming that interest rate hikes are on the way.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • U.S. Futures Rise Before Jobs Data; Dollar Falls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity-index futures rose and the dollar fell as risk-taking returned to markets at the end of a turbulent week, with investors weighing U.S. employment gains against the Federal Reserve’s policy-tightening plans. March contracts on the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 indexes climbed 0.3%. Treasuries were steady, with the two-year yield heading for the biggest weekly spike since October 2019. The euro strengthened as record inflation raised the prospect of a hawkish tilt at the Europe

  • Alibaba’s ‘long-term strategy is intact,’ analyst says as stock rises

    U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. have come under pressure in recent months amid concerns about U.S.-China tensions and a slowdown in the company's key business, but one analyst says the bigger picture still looks good.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Rally Fizzles; GME Stock, Trump Stock DWAC Spike

    A tepid market rally fizzled Thursday as bond yields kept rising. Meme stocks rallied, led by Trump stock DWAC.

  • China’s Shocking Start to 2022 Pressures Beijing to Calm Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing’s pledge to ensure economic stability is being tested by renewed turbulence in the nation’s financial markets, prompting officials to take more conspicuous measures in what is a politically crucial year. Investors have had a lot to digest this week. Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s partial divestment of a listed company exacerbated a $1.2 trillion selloff in Chinese tech shares. One of the country’s largest bad-debt managers lost more than half its value in the equity market after

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With High Growth Potential

    January is starting off on something of a down note. Stocks have declined in the year’s first few trading sessions, with the Nasdaq leading the fall. There’s an acknowledgement of some known headwinds that may hit this year – inflation is rising and can’t be ignored, and in response, the Fed is likely to raise rates later this year. The picture isn’t all bad. Francis Gannon, a chief investment officer from Royce Investment Partners, sees a bright spot emerging from the current environment: “The

  • Here’s How Exxon Could Go Even Bigger on Its Dividend

    Oil companies used to compete on how much crude they could produce. Truist analyst Neal Dingmann wrote in a report published Thursday that Exxon looks as if it is going to generate more than enough cash to pay off debt and still have enough to raise its dividend and buyback. The idea that Exxon could raise its dividend had seemed unthinkable just a year ago, because the company looked as if it might have to cut the payout.