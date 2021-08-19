SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Air Quality Control Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.



Global Air Quality Control Systems Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE

Edition: 4; Released: April 2021

Executive Pool: 13903

Companies: 41 - Players covered include ALS Ltd.; Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.; Ducon Technologies, Inc.; Foster Wheeler AG; Fujian Longking Co., Ltd.; Hamon Corporation; KC Cottrell Co., Ltd.; Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.; Siemens AG and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Segment (Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD), Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) Control Systems, Electrostatic Precipitators, Scrubbers, Fabric Filters, Other Segments)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



ABSTRACT-



Global Air Quality Control Systems Market to Reach $101 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Air Quality Control Systems estimated at US$75.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$101 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$17.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) Control Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $20.2 Billion by 2026

The Air Quality Control Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.6 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.

Electrostatic Precipitators Segment to Reach $15.4 Billion by 2026

In the global Electrostatic Precipitators segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.1% CAGR through the analysis period. More



