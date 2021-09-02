U.S. markets open in 5 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,525.75
    +4.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,317.00
    +27.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,629.50
    +20.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.00
    +3.40 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.58
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.20
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1850
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.23
    -0.25 (-1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3789
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0100
    -0.0130 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,879.84
    +2,651.95 (+5.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,295.10
    +81.94 (+6.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.06
    -1.78 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     

The global air quality monitoring systems market is valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5%

ReportLinker
·6 min read

during the forecast period. Technological advancements in air quality monitoring systems, rising levels of air pollution, supportive government regulations for effective air pollution monitoring and control, ongoing initiatives toward the development of environment-friendly industries, and increasing public-private funding for effective air pollution monitoring are the major factors that drives the growth of this market.

New York, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Air Quality Monitoring System Market by Product, Sampling, Pollutants, User - Global Forecasts to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04016190/?utm_source=GNW
However, high costs associated with the purchase, installation, and maintenance of AQM sensors as well as high establishment costs for AQM stations, and technical limitations, such as low data accuracy and reliability, need for regular device calibration and maintenance, and sampling issues are the major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Outdoor monitors segment of global air quality monitoring systems market to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period
On the basis of product, the air quality monitoring systems market is segmented into indoor monitors, outdoor monitors, and wearable monitors.Indoor monitors market is further segmented into fixed indoor monitors and portable indoor monitors.

The outdoor monitors market is also segmented into portable outdoor monitors, fixed outdoor monitors, dust & particulate matter monitors and AQM stations.The outdoor monitors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Growth in this segment is majorly driven by the rising availability of miniaturized and portable products, public-private investments to develop affordable and novel ambient monitoring products, rising industrial use of ambient air pollution monitoring systems, growing end-user base, and ongoing installation of AQM stations across major markets (especially across emerging countries). However, factors such as significant maintenance costs associated with fixed devices and AQM stations, as well as the slow implementation of regulatory guidelines for AQM across emerging countries are expected to restrain market growth.

Portable outdoor monitors accounted for the largest market share of the outdoor monitors segment of air quality monitoring systems market in 2020
In 2020, the portable outdoor monitors segment accounted for the largest share of the outdoor air quality monitoring systems market.The large share of this segment can be attributed to their operational advantages, the availability of advanced ambient monitoring sensors and miniaturized & portable products, and the rising public-private investments for product development.

Some of the key players operating in this segment are Aeroqual (New Zealand), Airveda (India), TSI Incorporated (US), and Labrotek Ltd. (Finland).

Increased installations and government initiatives to drive the segment growth of hospitals end user segment
Based on end user, the air quality monitoring systems market is segmented into government agencies and academic institutes, commercial and residential users, petrochemical industry, power generation plants, pharmaceutical industry, smart city authorities, and other end users.Government agencies and academic institutes are the major end users of AQM products.

Various government agencies utilize AQM solutions for ambient AQM as well as establishing national AQM networks.Similarly, the utilization of air quality monitors plays a vital role in academic institutes in order to monitor air pollution and avoid the health impact of the same on individuals.

The large share of this end-user segment is primarily attributed to the presence of stringent environmental regulations mandating the adoption of effective air pollution monitoring and control strategies among major industries and the rising government investments for effective AQM and air pollution control.

The APAC market, by region, to register highest growth rate in the forecast period
On the basis of region, the air quality monitoring systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.The asia-pacific market is expected to register the highest growth in the forecast period.

Countries in this market are witnessing growth in their GDPs and a significant rise in disposable income among the middle-class population. This has led to increased expenditure by various regional government on air quality monitoring activities, modernization of industrial and public infrastructures, and rising penetration of cutting-edge environmental monitoring technologies (especially in rural areas). However, a dearth of skilled professionals for the operation of advanced instruments, slow implementation of pollution control reforms due to budgetary constraints, and pricing pressures faced by prominent product manufacturers are the key factors restraining the growth of the air quality monitoring systems market despite of the great opportunities available in the APAC region

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:
• By Company Type: Tier 1–25%, Tier 2–50%, and Tier 3– 25%
• By Designation: C-level–12%, Director-level–22%, and Others–66%
• By Region: North America–30%, Europe–20%, Asia Pacific–40%, Latin America–8%, and the Middle East & Africa–2%

The dominant players in the global air quality monitoring systems market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Emerson Electric (US), General Electric (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Teledyne Technologies (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Spectris plc (UK), 3M Company (US), Honeywell International Inc (US), HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), TSI Incorporated (US), Tisch Environmental (US), and Testo (Germany), among others.

Research Coverage
This report studies the air quality monitoring systems market based sampling method, pollutant, product, end users and region.It also covers the factors affecting market growth, analyzes the various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).

Reasons to Buy the Report
The report will enable established firms as well as entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies for strengthening their market presence.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the air quality monitoring systems market
• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the air quality monitoring systems market
• Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the air quality monitoring systems market
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04016190/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • China Orders Meituan, Didi to Rectify Misconduct by Year-End

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators ordered car-hailing services run by Didi Global Inc., Meituan and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to rectify instances of misconduct by December, amping up scrutiny over an industry that employs millions.Officials from the transportation ministry and other departments summoned executives from 11 companies -- including Didi, Meituan and Alibaba’s ride-sharing and navigation unit Amap -- and criticized them for disrupting fair competition and hurting the interests of d

  • Breaking: Illinois Tanker Company Calls It Quits, Sources Say

    After 41 years, a family-owned dry and liquid bulk trucking company ceased operations as of midnight Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter told FreightWaves. Dillon Logistics Inc., doing business as Dillon Transport, was headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois. The carrier had 342 drivers and 323 power units at the time of its closure, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's SAFER website. Former drivers, employees, and other logistics firms started posting about the com

  • 2 FDA officials reportedly resign over Biden administration booster-shot plan

    Anjalee Khemlani joins&nbsp;Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to give an in-depth analysis into the latest news surrounding the COVID vaccine, which includes: The departure of two senior FDA vaccine leaders ahead of the agency’s decision on boosters, the Israeli Health Ministry publishing data that supports the claim of Pfizer boosters&nbsp;offering additional protection against COVID, and a new study showing Moderna’s vaccine produces double the number of antibodies of Pfizer’s shot.

  • Oil Declines After OPEC+ Alliance Agrees to Return More Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined after OPEC+ stuck with a plan to boost crude production, with the cartel wagering that the global market can absorb the additional supply as demand improves and stockpiles get drawn down.West Texas Intermediate was 0.4% lower after closing little changed on Wednesday. Following a swift midweek meeting, ministers from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies ratified the 400,000 barrel-a-day rise scheduled for October. In the U.S., a government

  • Ripple claim another victory in SEC courtroom saga

    In another win for Ripple in the ongoing courtroom saga against the SEC, Judge Sarah Netburn has sided with arguments put forward by the XRP legal team and will rule decisively on deliberative process procedures on September 28.

  • Exclusive-Apple hit with antitrust case in India over in-app payments issues

    Apple Inc is facing an antitrust challenge in India for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the apps market by forcing developers to use its proprietary in-app purchase system, according to a source and documents seen by Reuters. The allegations are similar to a case Apple faces in the European Union https://reut.rs/38nEVZZ, where regulators last year started an investigation into Apple's imposition of an in-app fee of 30% for distribution of paid digital content and other restrictions. The Indian case was filed by a little-known, non-profit group which argues Apple's fee of up to 30% hurts competition by raising costs for app developers and customers, while also acting as a barrier to market entry.

  • Mercado Libre Is Rapidly Becoming The Amazon Of Latin America

    Based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Mercado Libre is the largest provider of e-commerce services in Latin America.

  • China’s Corn-Buying Binge May Fall Short as Bumper Harvest Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s record corn-buying spree -- a cornerstone of its trade deal with the U.S. -- may be running out of steam, with risks growing that imports by the top buyer will fall short of U.S. official estimates. The domestic harvest season is looming and China is expecting a bumper crop after farmers sharply boosted corn planting this year. This is already starting to weigh on Chinese corn prices, narrowing the gap with overseas prices and hurting the attractiveness of imports, accordi

  • China Hedge Funds Pay $300,000 to Beat Wall Street to Best Graduates

    (Bloomberg) -- When computing major Garen Zhou deferred his studies in the U.S. because of the pandemic, he applied for internships at China’s biggest internet companies.In the end, the Peking University graduate chose Ubiquant, a local hedge fund managing $8 billion of assets which is offering top college leavers like Ph.D.s annual salaries of as much as $300,000. After a year, Zhou became a permanent employee, giving up his enrollment at Johns Hopkins University.“The benefits of staying in thi

  • Exclusive: Amazon CEO unveils 55,000 tech jobs in first hiring push under his watch

    Amazon.com Inc is planning to hire 55,000 people for corporate and technology roles globally in the coming months, Chief Executive Andy Jassy told Reuters. Jassy, in his first press interview since he ascended to Amazon’s top post in July, said the company needed more firepower to keep up with demand in retail, the cloud and advertising, among other businesses. With Amazon's annual job fair scheduled to begin Sept. 15, Jassy hopes now is a good time for recruiting.

  • Taiwan gets first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines after long delay

    Taiwan had been unable to buy the vaccine itself directly from BioNTech, the German company that had partnered with U.S.-based Pfizer to develop the mRNA vaccine.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Rose Led by Manufacturing Gains

    ISM Manufactauring Rises

  • Chinese regulators raise concerns with ride-hailing firms

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese regulators summoned 11 ride-hailing firms including Didi Global Inc, Geely's Caocao and Meituan's ride-hailing unit to a meeting, the transport ministry said on Thursday, to discuss points of concern in the sector. At the meeting held on Wednesday, authorities highlighted the hiring of unqualified drivers and use of promotions that disrupt fair market order, the ministry said in a statement.

  • Apple asks U.S. employees to report vaccination status - Bloomberg News

    New guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have prompted companies to change their policies on vaccinations and masking. Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

  • Amazon cloud service glitch resolved after disruptions to Japan brokers, airline -Kyodo

    TOKYO (Reuters) -A glitch in Amazon Web Services has been resolved, Japan's Kyodo news agency said on Thursday, after companies from major online brokerages to the top mobile phone carrier and a leading airline suffered disruptions to their operations. Earlier, an Amazon spokesperson had said the company was working to restore its system, but declined to comment on how many customers were affected. SBI Securities and Rakuten Securities were among the online brokerages that reported delays in price data feeds and other system glitches.

  • Corn Crashes as Hurricane Ida Devastates Busiest U.S. Export Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn prices in Chicago sank to a seven-week low as broken grain elevators and power outages in the U.S.’s busiest agricultural port raised concerns about grain supplies with nowhere to go.Hurricane Ida left more than 1 million homes and businesses without electricity in southern Louisiana and also shuttered export terminals in New Orleans. Food supply chains were already under severe pressure amid the pandemic, with shortages of everything from packaging to truck drivers.The U.S.

  • Oil drops after OPEC+ reaffirms supply return as demand wavers

    Oil prices fell on Thursday after OPEC+ agreed to keep its policy of gradually returning supply to the market at a time when coronavirus cases around the world are surging and many U.S. refiners, a key source of crude demand, remained offline. U.S. oil fell 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $68.39 a barrel, after rising 9 cents in the previous session. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers including Russia, together known as OPEC+, agreed on Wednesday to continue a policy of phasing out record production reductions by adding 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month to the market.

  • Hershey sued by California cookie maker in Hershey's Kisses dispute

    A California cookie maker on Tuesday sued Hershey Co for the right to keep using a stylized chocolate chip teardrop on its packaging, after Hershey complained it looked too much like its famous Hershey's Kisses. The Cookie Department Inc said Hershey's threatened trademark lawsuit accusing it of borrowing Kisses' "conical configuration" without permission was in retaliation for its own lawsuit accusing Hershey of infringing its "Tough Cookie" mark. Cookie Department said the teardrop it has used since 2009 merely depicts the "universally known" shape of a chocolate chip, and called Hershey's threatened lawsuit a "strategic ploy" to have it soften its stance in the Tough Cookie case.

  • Analysis-Wells Fargo's long road to repair extends with prospect of more penalties

    Regulators at two key agencies – the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) – are considering additional sanctions against Wells Fargo because it has been too slow to compensate victims and address underlying weaknesses in business practices, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. The bank also remains under an unprecedented asset cap that the Federal Reserve imposed, as well as roughly a dozen consent orders with regulators, all stemming from a sales scandal that erupted publicly in September 2016. OCC, CFPB, Fed and Wells Fargo spokespeople declined to comment.

  • Fidelity Unveils Big Hiring Spree, Hybrid Work Strategy

    Fidelity Investments unveiled plans this week to expand its hiring efforts and add 9,000 employees by year’s end to cater to a surge of new investors that have pushed the company’s assets to record heights. Fidelity, which has 47,000 employees and assets under administration of $11.0 trillion, says it needs the help. Fidelity serves retail clients and also provides investment and technology support to more than 13,500 wealth management firms and institutions.