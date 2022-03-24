U.S. markets closed

Global Air Springs Market To Expand 1.7x By 2030 | North America Holds A Share Of More Than 20% Of The Total Market Value: Fact.MR Analysis

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Air Springs Market Analysis by Product Type (Single Convolute, Multi Convolute, Sleeve, Rolling Lobe), by Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), by Application (Passenger Cars, Buses, Trailer & Trucks, Light Commercial Vehicle, Railways), by Force (Less than 1500, 1500-2100, 2100-3300, 3300-7300, 7300-8800, 8800-10000, Above 10000) by Region - Global Forecast 2020-2030

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global air springs market will generate incremental revenue opportunities at an impressive 5% CAGR During the forecast period. An evolving world economy and developments in road infrastructure have ramped up production and sales of commercial vehicles across the globe, which is one of the leading growth engines for air springs components. Suspension of non-essential import/export to contain the spread of COVID-19 has limited the growth potential of the market during the first quarter of 2020. Market players are targeting demand from low impact countries such as Singapore, Indonesia and Australia.

The global market for air springs is also influenced by the aftermarket to a large extent. Replacement of air springs becomes necessary after a predetermined range of travel, which is expected to fuel the demand for air springs. Moreover, various technological developments with respect to design and composites used in air springs are expected to exert a positive impact on air springs market growth.

Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Air Springs Market at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=716

Air Springs Market Application Insights
The production of commercial vehicles has been steadily increasing across the globe. This growth is mainly fuelled by increasing trading activities which involve transportation of goods and growing preference for local transport such as buses.

The increase in the production of commercial vehicles especially in emerging economies and few countries in Eastern Europe are expected to drive the demand for air springs. Air springs for trucks are very high in demand. Truck racing has gained wide popularity with huge companies investing in truck racing championships and organizing events.

For such events, highly tuned trucks are being used with enhanced safety features, which includes the incorporation of air spring suspensions (typically convoluted bellows). Manufacturers are also developing advanced air springs for facilitating enhanced air suspension for racing trucks. Truck racing championships that use advanced air springs in air suspension systems are expected to have a positive influence on the growth of the global air springs market.

Global Air Springs Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments
The global air springs market is segmented on the basis of product type, sales channel, application, forces and region.

By Product Type:

  • Single Convolute

  • Multi Convolute

  • Sleeve

  • Rolling Lobe

By Sales Channel:

  • OEM

  • Aftermarket

By Application:

  • Passenger Cars

  • Buses

  • Trailer & Trucks

  • Light Commercial Vehicle

  • Railways

  • Industrial Lifts & Earthmovers

By Force:

  • Less than 1500

  • 1500-2100

  • 2100-3300

  • 3300-7300

  • 7300-8800

  • 8800-10000

  • Above 10000

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia & Oceania

  • Middle East & Africa

This taxonomy and the detailed TOC prepared are confidential and intended exclusively for the individual or entity with whom it is being shared. Reading, disseminating, distributing, or copying this to any party other than addressee(s) is unauthorized and prohibited.

To learn more about Air Springs Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=716

Air Springs Market Regional Insights
North America holds more than 20% share of the total market value. Technologically advanced mobility solutions, such as electric vehicles are gaining traction, especially in developed countries thus escalating demand for airs spring assemblies in the foreseeable future. However, the most financially rewarding opportunities are offered by Middle East & Africa.

Developing healthcare infrastructure coupled with increasing disposable incomes of consumers is set to drive demand from this region. The air springs market in the Middle East & Africa region will continue to grow at a stupendous 7% CAGR through 2030. Investments by developing countries in railways and transportation to enhance connectivity make air springs a high growth category. South Asia & Oceania will witness an impressive 6% CAGR during the forecast period.

COVID-19 and Air springs
Manufacturers face increased trade restrictions due to COVID-19. Major organizations have ceased production or are working at minimal capacity. Suspension of non-essential trade has pushed market players to rely on cash reserves during the pandemic. Raw material procurement and availability of workforce is a major hurdle for air springs manufacturing during COVID-19.

As the world fights novel coronavirus, prosthetic operations have been suspended indefinitely. Manufacturers will find revenue opportunities in fast recovering countries such as Australia. The country has witnessed around six thousand cases and more than three thousand have been recovered fully. Stringent lockdowns of public gatherings and retail shopping is another limitation for market players.

Financial recovery strategies focus on low impact countries such as Indonesia and Singapore to find growth opportunities. Companies are mapping alternative trade routes to avoid stagnancy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Takeaways of Air Springs Market

  • 3300-7300 force segment holds the majority share in global market and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4% during the long-term forecast period

  • Rolling lobes shall expand 1.7x by 2030, and are expected to witness a healthy CAGR, owing to high deployment in commercial vehicles

  • Buses are set to hold the dominating share in the global air springs market. Proliferation of public transport in developing countries escalates the production of public buses which has fueled the demand for air springs

  • Owing to early adoption of air springs in developed regions, North America holds a share of more than 20% of the total market value

  • High growth can be seen in economies of Asia Pacific (East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania) attributed to heavy investments in electric vehicles. This boom shall generate increased demand for air springs. These economies collectively account for 35% share of the total market value.

  • Middle East & Africa offers the most lucrative growth prospects, with a growth rate of over 7% during the forecast period. Developing automotive infrastructure with high penetration of automotive manufacturing units are major indicators of growth potential.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Purchase a copy of report on Air Springs Market at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/716

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Automotive Domain –

Small Motors Market Forecast - The demand for small motors is being sustained by consumers' growing preference for compact electronic products. A fundamental feature of compact motors that has been pushing their sales in recent years is the elimination of additional accessories that are utilized in conventional motors. Furthermore, the growing trend of shrinking in the electronics industry has aided in the use of small motors. The small motors market is expected to expand due to rising demand for small motors in medical equipment due to its high efficiency, longer life, and reduced replacement costs as compared to their conventional counterparts.

In-wheel Motor Market Analysis - The most significant propulsion sector in the worldwide In-wheel motor market is expected to be the in-wheel motor for electric cars battery. Consumer demand for electric mobility, combined with increased awareness of gasoline and diesel pollution, has fuelled tremendous expansion in the in-wheel motor sector. Reduced motor weight, which controls four wheels centrally, and increased allocations for space in electric vehicles are pushing demand for in-wheel motors. In comparison to other motors in the electric mobility business, the use of in-wheel motors is increasing at a rapid rate.

Automotive Sunroof Motor Market Size - As the world's population grows, so does demand for automobiles, resulting in increased production. Significant advancements in component materials, together with an increase in the number of pre-installed sunroofs, are likely to boost the market for automotive sunroof motors. The rise in demand for automotive sunroof motors is likely to be fueled by an increased focus on the installation of motors with noiseless operation in premium vehicles, as well as the introduction of innovative technologies into automotive designs. Manufacturers are also investing in the development of sunroofs that use IoT for automated operations.

