U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,721.76
    +26.60 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,703.88
    +280.07 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,805.74
    +125.23 (+1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,742.55
    +16.80 (+0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.81
    +2.26 (+2.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,645.30
    +11.10 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    18.80
    +0.44 (+2.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9828
    +0.0051 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1440
    +0.0170 (+0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1315
    +0.0094 (+0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.7700
    -0.0450 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,276.73
    +78.98 (+0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.07
    +5.67 (+1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,945.57
    +20.58 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Report 2022-2026: Modernization, Upgradation and Restructuring Needs Sustain Market Demand

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2026

Global market for Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period.

Increasing traffic of freight and air passengers is resulting in increased aircraft activities and the need to construct new airports. Increasing needs to modernize existing airports and construction of new facilities are expected to drive Air Traffic Control (ATC) equipment growth over the next few years.

High safety requirements and technological improvements in aircraft components are expected to boost ATC equipment demand. ATC equipment market would continue to gain traction from technology advancements and improvements. New generation technology concepts such as Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML) would continue to broaden the technical capabilities of ATC equipment.

Communications Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Navigation Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 25.7% share of the global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market. Communications infrastructure especially has been a key focus area for investments in the aviation industry, given its role in sharing vital information between air traffic management systems, both at national and international level.

Given the spate of recent air mishaps, delivery of safe air travel services is now even more dependent on timely and reliable information exchange between air traffic controllers and pilots, thereby driving the market opportunities for ATC communications equipment.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026

The Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 27% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Established aviation industry and sustained emphasis on aircraft safety and solving airport congestion, have a major bearing on widespread adoption of ATC equipment in the developed world. Increased aviation activity in developing markets in the form of increased air travel, as a result of years of strong economic development, has been generating strong demand in the global ATC equipment market.

Continued focus on the establishment of new airports, and increasing focus of ANSPs and ATSPs on enhancing the efficiency, and reducing cost of air traffic control for airlines, which call for increased adoption of next-generation ATC and Air Traffic Management (ATM) solutions, will drive growth in developing countries.

Surveillance Equipment Segment to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026

In the global Surveillance Equipment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$781.6 Million will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$190.7 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

What`s New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to the digital archives

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • An Introduction to Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment

  • ATC Equipment: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

  • While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Fastest Growing Markets

  • Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Health of the Global Economy

  • Competitive Scenario

  • Aerospace Majors Dominate the Market

  • ATC Equipment from Select Manufacturers

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Advanced Navigation & Positioning Corporation Inc. (USA)

  • The Aeronav Group (Canada)

  • BAE Systems plc (UK)

  • Becker Avionics Inc. (USA)

  • Cobham Plc (UK)

  • Frequentis AG (Austria)

  • Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (USA)

  • Indra Sistemas S. A. (Spain)

  • Intelcan Technosystems, Inc. (Canada)

  • Kongsberg Geospatial (Canada)

  • L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (USA)

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)

  • Northrop Grumman Corp. (USA)

  • Raytheon Company (USA)

  • Searidge Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

  • Sierra Nevada Corporation (USA)

  • Telephonics Corp. (USA)

  • Thales Group (France)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Growing Commercial Aviation Industry Presents Steady Opportunities

  • Rise in Passenger Traffic Bodes Well for the Market

  • Europe Captures Largest Share of International Tourist Arrivals

  • Air Travel Dominates International Tourism Industry

  • Population Explosion, Emerging Middle Class & Urban Sprawl: The Megatrends Driving Air Travel

  • Anticipated Rise in Freight Volume Augurs Well for the Market

  • Spurt in Number of New Airlines & Low Cost Carriers Creates Business Case for ATC Equipment

  • Low-Cost Long-Haul Airline Operators Worldwide

  • Modernization, Upgradation and Restructuring Needs Sustain Market Demand

  • The Rise of Smart Airports Emphasizes Modernization Programs

  • Worldwide Smart Airport Investments (in US$ Million) for the Years 2018 through 2025

  • Emergence of New Generation Aircraft: Another Major Factor Fueling Upgradation Needs

  • Critical Importance of Aircraft Safety & Solving Airport Congestion: Primary Growth Drivers

  • Consolidation, Relocation & Remote Towers: Reshaping the ATC Landscape

  • Dependence on Automation Systems Continues to Escalate in ATC Ecosystem

  • Automation Systems Gain Traction Offering Efficiency Benefits

  • Technology Developments Bring Forth Advanced Systems, Driving Overall Growth

  • NextGen ATC and Advanced ATM Systems Come to the Fore

  • VoIP: A Fast Growing Technology for ATC

  • Innovative ADS-B ATC Technology Gains Popularity

  • Select Technological Advancements and Innovations in the ATC Equipment Space

  • Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Success of the Market

  • High Operational and Maintenance Costs

  • Lack of Skilled Labor

  • Technical Challenges

  • Air Traffic Control Equipment: A Primer

  • ATC Communications Equipment

  • ATC Navigation Equipment

  • ATC Surveillance Equipment

  • Integrated Global Surveillance and Guidance System (IGSAGS): The New Age ATC Equipment

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/glzuno

Media Contact:

Research and Markets 
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-air-traffic-control-atc-equipment-market-report-2022-2026-modernization-upgradation-and-restructuring-needs-sustain-market-demand-301654754.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Danaher (DHR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Danaher (DHR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.29% and 8.05%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Here's Why Rumble Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) -- a video platform seen as a censorship-proof alternative to YouTube -- plunged on Wednesday after the company filed a registration document with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As of 1 p.m. ET, Rumble stock was down 10%. Rumble officially went public on Sept. 16 when it completed its business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

  • Kinder Morgan Is Quietly Having a Great Year

    Last year was an outlier for Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI). The natural gas pipeline giant capitalized on opportunities to supply energy during Winter Storm Uri, enabling it to make a huge windfall profit in the first quarter. Because of that, it's easy to miss that Kinder Morgan is having a fantastic year.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tumbling Today

    Turning a cold shoulder to news that Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is expanding its partnership with FreezPak Logistics, investors are clicking the sell button on the fuel cell specialist Wednesday. As of 12:08 p.m. ET, shares of Plug Power were down by 6.2%. FreezPak Logistics has been working with Plug Power since 2014, and the food logistics company seems to be happy with how things have gone, because it's looking to expand the relationship.

  • Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of approximately $135 billion.

  • NextEra Energy (NEE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    NextEra Energy (NEE) closed at $73.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.89% move from the prior day.

  • IBM stock jumps on earnings beat and boosted full-year forecast

    Jared Blikre checks out IBM shares following its third-quarter earnings report.

  • Why Nio, Rivian, and ChargePoint Stocks Are Volatile Today

    Instead, investors appeared to be concerned with comments made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about the state of the U.S. economy. The EV industry is just beginning to find its footing, but a widespread economic slowdown in the U.S. and abroad could add to an already turbulent time for high-growth EV companies. As a result, Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down by 9%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by as much as 3.4% before bouncing back up by 0.1%, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) dropped 3.8% as of 11:49 a.m. ET.

  • IBM tops earnings estimates even as U.S. dollar strength bites into margins

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss IBM beating earnings estimates.

  • 10 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten Warren Buffett stocks that are too cheap to ignore. If you want to skip our introduction to the investment guru, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That […]

  • Elon Musk pumps Tesla stock with ridiculous $4 trillion target. Is a dump coming next?

    Another Tesla Inc. earnings call and another fanciful Elon Musk prediction likely encouraged yet another open file at the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

  • ‘Stocks and bonds are toast’: Robert Kiyosaki warns central banks can’t fix inflation and that ‘fake’ money is forcing state pensions to pivot — here are 3 real assets he likes now

    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ is sounding the alarm — again.

  • Why Marqeta, Affirm, and Lemonade Soared Today

    Shares of high-growth fintech firms Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were rallying today, up 4.8%, 5.4%, and 8.3%, respectively, as of 3:30 p.m. EDT. The rally in these newly public financial technology stocks wasn't so much from news out of their own businesses, but rather the stodgy old Wall Street banks they are looking to disrupt. Marqeta is a tech platform for card issuing, which actually helps companies like Affirm seamlessly manage the intricacies of buy now, pay later, as well as a host of other fintech applications requiring real-time card monitoring and rewards.

  • Jamie Dimon Predicts More Doom and Gloom Ahead; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    You don’t get to head one of the world’s largest banks if you don’t know a few things about economics – and so when J.P. Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon speaks, investors listen. And lately, what Dimon has to say isn’t nice to hear. "We're just getting closer to what you and I might consider bad events," was the warning Dimon issued on J.P. Morgan’s earnings call last week. So, what are these bad events, then? The CEO thinks another 20% decline for the S&P 500 is not out of the question, a drop which w

  • Tesla's Growth Is Back on Track. Is It Time to Buy?

    One of the most closely followed stocks is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and its third-quarter earnings report comes at a transitional time for the company and the entire electric vehicle (EV) sector. Amidst competition that is ramping up and several other headwinds in the industry, Tesla just gave investors another good reason to think about buying its stock. One of the highlights for shareholders in Tesla's third quarter was the 3-for-1 stock split it completed in August.

  • Generac stock sinks after slashing its full-year outlook

    Shares of Generac are plummeting to their lowest level in two years as the company cut its full-year outlook.

  • 4 Remarkable Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023

    These phenomenal companies possess the innovation and competitive edges necessary to deliver triple-digit returns for shareholders next year.

  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is a favorite amongst institutional investors who own 63%

    Every investor in Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see...

  • Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Canadian Solar (CSIQ) closed the most recent trading day at $30.58, moving -1.86% from the previous trading session.

  • Barrick Gold (GOLD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Barrick Gold (GOLD) closed at $14.79, marking a +1.23% move from the previous day.