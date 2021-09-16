Global air & water pollution control equipment market size to record 4.2% CAGR over 2021-2027

The latest report on ‘global air & water pollution control equipment market’ emphasizes on decoding the industry behavior and recognizing key areas of investment for the businesses in this vertical. It enlists the primary growth drivers, obstacles, and opportunities influencing the growth graph during 2021-2027.

Pune, India, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global air & water pollution control equipment market size value was USD 31000 million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2% over 2021-2027, subsequently amassing USD 41340 million by the end of the forecast period.

Moreover, it hosts a separate section for the competitive hierarchy of this marketplace, highlighting business profile, product offerings, and other financial parameters of the leading organizations. The report also mentions research & development activities as well as expansion roadmaps and strategic moves predominant in the marketplace.

The growth can be ascribed to increasing pollution, degrading water quality, along with rapid urbanization and industrialization. Moreover, escalating demand for clean water, diminishing freshwater resources, and over-exploitation of natural resources such as land, water, coal, and water are prompting the adoption of air & water pollution control equipment.

Notably, air & water pollution control equipment is a critical component of industrial operations that cannot be overlooked in any business. Oil & gas, energy production, coal & metal mining, chemical, and waste management are some sectors that have significantly added to environmental pollution, urging the need for corrective measures.

Rising toxicity in the air and its repercussions have made people recognize the harmful effects of industrialization. Government institutions across developed countries are introducing several clean air laws for manufacturing and processing sectors to regulate the rising pollution, hence augmenting the industry outlook.

Regional bifurcation summary

Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America are the leading contributors to overall air & water pollution control equipment industry remuneration. Of these, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a major revenue contributor, accounting for over 46% of worldwide sales volume over the forthcoming years. Vendors have recognized the potential in this region and are upgrading their sales and distribution networks. Amplifying manufacturing activities, and flourishing chemical sector are impelling the product demand in APAC.

Meanwhile, Europe market is predicted to amass notable returns by the year 2027, attributable to rising concerns pertaining to the ill-effects of water and air pollution on individual health as well as environment.

Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are expected to significantly contribute to the overall industry expansion in the next six years, on account of escalating product demand. On the other hand, North America market is projected to observe stellar growth over 2021-2027, owing to stringent effluent discharge regulations, and rising oil & gas exploration activities in the U.S.

Global Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Market by Type (Value, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Water Pollution Control Equipment

Air Pollution Control Equipment

Global Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Market by Application Spectrum (Value, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Municipal

Power Generation

Chemical

Mining & Metallurgy

Oil & Gas

Others

Global Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Market Regional Bifurcation (Value, USD Million, 2016-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Italy

France

Nordic

Germany

U.K.

Russia

RoE

Asia-Pacific

India

Australia

South Korea

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

UAE

RoMEA

Global Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Market Major Contenders (Value, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Anhui Shengyun Environment Protection Group Co. Ltd.

Thermax Ltd.

Hamon Group

Hubergroup

Tianjie Group Co. Ltd.

CECO Environmental Corp.

Fives Group

KC Cottrell Co. Ltd.

Sinoma International Engineering Co. Ltd.

Veolia Environment S.A.

Yara Marine Technologies AS

Wartsila Corporation

Ducon Technologies Inc.

Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) Enterprises Inc.

Xylem Inc.

Feida Group Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Corporation

AAF International

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

GEA Group AG

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

General Electric Company (GE)

Fujian Longking Co. Ltd.

Ecolab Inc.

Alfa Laval AB

