Global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Market to Reach US$26.8 Billion by the Year 2026
Abstract: Global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Market to Reach US$26. 8 Billion by the Year 2026 . Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) from the air are basically defense operations comprising a host of systems based on highly advanced technologies to acquire and subsequently process the information that decision makers on national security or even top military brass require.
Systems for ISR range from hand-held gadgets to satellites in orbit. Growth in the global market is spurred by growing demand for numerous surveillance, intelligence, and reconnaissance equipment and techniques from the defense segment worldwide for use in multiple battlefield-related functions. Furthermore, there is also a need for assisting combat forces by employing their sensor data in the analysis of all collected information. Additionally, favorable initiatives by various governments for improving surveillance of airborne ISR also are a critical factor fueling the market`s growth. The advances in technologies and a growing need for tighter and more robust national security are also expected to be a market growth booster as the requirement for more reliable and accurate systems for tracking, detecting, and classifying different threats, coupled with stricter security regulations keeps increasing simultaneously.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) estimated at US$19.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period. Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$18 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21% share of the global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) market. UAVs are being increasingly deployed by countries in war zones worldwide, for reconnaissance and military surveillance missions and for combats. In the coming years, massive military budgets like the $640 billion budget for the US are expected to drive spending on drones, providing lucrative opportunities to software developers and unmanned aerial vehicle makers.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2026
The Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 39.54% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$918.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America (including USA and Canada) currently dominates the market as leading manufacturers like Lockheed Martin, Boeing, BAE Systems, and Raytheon are operating in the region. Moreover, since the US has an ongoing border conflict with its neighboring country, Mexico, it plans to expand and strengthen its ISR abilities for preventing drug trafficking as also illegal migration. The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) frequently uses the unarmed MQ-9 Predator B drone that is equipped with sensors and cameras for monitoring an area of 100 miles near the border.
Service Segment to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2026
In the global Service segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$445.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Airbus Defence and Space
BAE Systems PLC
Boeing Company, The
CACI International, Inc.
Elbit Systems Ltd.
FLIR Systems, Inc.
General Atomics
General Dynamics Corporation
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Thales Raytheon Systems
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite
a Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
EXHIBIT 2: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
Pandemic Affects the Military & Defense Sector
EXHIBIT 3: Global Defense & Related Technologies Market Reset &
Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Disruptions in Military Training Inflicts Direct Blow on
Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market
EXHIBIT 4: Infection Spread Disrupts Military Personnel
Training & Troop Deployment: Cumulative Number of COVID-19
Cases Across the Defense Department in the U.S. in May, June,
September & November 2020
An Introduction to Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and
Reconnaissance (ISR)
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
EXHIBIT 5: Global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and
Reconnaissance Market by Solution (2021 & 2027): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for Systems, Solutions, and Service
EXHIBIT 6: Global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and
Reconnaissance Market by Platform Type (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Sea, Air, Space, and
Land
Analysis by Application
EXHIBIT 7: Global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and
Reconnaissance Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for Unmanned, and Manned
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 8: Developed Regions Account for Major Share of World
Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market:
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions (2021 & 2027)
EXHIBIT 9: Global Market for Airborne Intelligence Surveillance
and Reconnaissance - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR:
(Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
Why Improving the ISR Systems is Necessary for the US?
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Latest Trends in the Global ISR Market
Reshaping the Future of Airborne ISR
Airborne ISR Benefiting from Rapid Automation and Multi-mission
Features
Manned vs Unmanned ISR
Unmanned ISR is the Future in Military Setup
Unmanned ISR: A Force Multiplier Rising Prominently
Increasing Demand for Unmanned Applications of ISR Driving
Growth in UAVs Market
Growing Use of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) in Assorted
Military Applications Fuels Growth
Rising Demand for Military Unmanned Vehicles
COVID-19 Crisis Impacts Military UAV Spending in 2020
EXHIBIT 10: Japan Defense Budgets: A Pre & Post COVID-19
Comparison (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2022, and 2023
EXHIBIT 11: UK Defense Budget: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2022, and 2023
Security Concerns to Drive Future Military UAV Deployments
Rising Adoption of High Capability Unmanned Vehicles Favors Growth
EXHIBIT 12: Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
UAVs to Solidify Role in Border Security Programs Bodes Well
High Altitude Platforms Hold Potential for Use in Diverse
Applications
EXHIBIT 13: World High Altitude Platforms Market by Payload:
(2021): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Communication,
Surveillance, Navigation, and EO/IR Systems
Integration of Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS
-B) into Drones: A Move to Enhance Safety
EXHIBIT 14: Number of Countries Worldwide Using Drones/UAVs by
Type for the Years 2010 & 2020
Defense Spending Levels Influence Growth in Airborne
Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Systems Market
EXHIBIT 15: Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2015 through 2023F
EXHIBIT 16: Top Countries with Military Spending in USD
Billion: 2019 and 2020
Geopolitical Conflicts & Quest for Military Supremacy Widen the
Business Case
EXHIBIT 17: Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select
Countries: 2020
Need to Upgrade Anti-Terrorism & Counter-Insurgency Departments
to Drive Market Expansion
EXHIBIT 18: Number of Terrorist Attacks Worldwide for the
Period 2011-2019
EXHIBIT 19: Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on
Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of
Fatalities Due to Terrorist Attacks: 2012-2019
Soldier Modernization Initiatives Augur Well for the Manned ISR
Market Growth
EXHIBIT 20: Global Soldier Modernization Market Size (in US$
Billion) for 2018, 2021, 2024 & 2027
ADS-B Technology Holds Tremendous Potential in Military
Applications
EXHIBIT 21: US Military Aircraft: % of Aircraft Equipped with
ADS-B Unit (As of 2019)
EXHIBIT 22: US Military Aircraft: Projected Number of Aircraft
Equipped with ADS-B Unit by 2025
Driving Communications Technology to Suit Modern Requirements
in Times of Globalization
The US Air Force Intends to Take Decisive Advantage with ISR
Testing High-Altitude Airborne ISR
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
