Abstract: Global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Market to Reach US$26. 8 Billion by the Year 2026 . Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) from the air are basically defense operations comprising a host of systems based on highly advanced technologies to acquire and subsequently process the information that decision makers on national security or even top military brass require.

Systems for ISR range from hand-held gadgets to satellites in orbit. Growth in the global market is spurred by growing demand for numerous surveillance, intelligence, and reconnaissance equipment and techniques from the defense segment worldwide for use in multiple battlefield-related functions. Furthermore, there is also a need for assisting combat forces by employing their sensor data in the analysis of all collected information. Additionally, favorable initiatives by various governments for improving surveillance of airborne ISR also are a critical factor fueling the market`s growth. The advances in technologies and a growing need for tighter and more robust national security are also expected to be a market growth booster as the requirement for more reliable and accurate systems for tracking, detecting, and classifying different threats, coupled with stricter security regulations keeps increasing simultaneously.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) estimated at US$19.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period. Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$18 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21% share of the global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) market. UAVs are being increasingly deployed by countries in war zones worldwide, for reconnaissance and military surveillance missions and for combats. In the coming years, massive military budgets like the $640 billion budget for the US are expected to drive spending on drones, providing lucrative opportunities to software developers and unmanned aerial vehicle makers.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2026



The Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 39.54% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$918.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America (including USA and Canada) currently dominates the market as leading manufacturers like Lockheed Martin, Boeing, BAE Systems, and Raytheon are operating in the region. Moreover, since the US has an ongoing border conflict with its neighboring country, Mexico, it plans to expand and strengthen its ISR abilities for preventing drug trafficking as also illegal migration. The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) frequently uses the unarmed MQ-9 Predator B drone that is equipped with sensors and cameras for monitoring an area of 100 miles near the border.



Service Segment to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2026



In the global Service segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$445.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period.





Select Competitors (Total 66 Featured)



Airbus Defence and Space

BAE Systems PLC

Boeing Company, The

CACI International, Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

General Atomics

General Dynamics Corporation

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Raytheon Systems







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite

a Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 2: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Pandemic Affects the Military & Defense Sector

EXHIBIT 3: Global Defense & Related Technologies Market Reset &

Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Disruptions in Military Training Inflicts Direct Blow on

Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market

EXHIBIT 4: Infection Spread Disrupts Military Personnel

Training & Troop Deployment: Cumulative Number of COVID-19

Cases Across the Defense Department in the U.S. in May, June,

September & November 2020

An Introduction to Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance (ISR)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

EXHIBIT 5: Global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance Market by Solution (2021 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Systems, Solutions, and Service

EXHIBIT 6: Global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance Market by Platform Type (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Sea, Air, Space, and

Land

Analysis by Application

EXHIBIT 7: Global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and

Reconnaissance Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Unmanned, and Manned

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 8: Developed Regions Account for Major Share of World

Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market:

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing

Regions (2021 & 2027)

EXHIBIT 9: Global Market for Airborne Intelligence Surveillance

and Reconnaissance - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR:

(Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Why Improving the ISR Systems is Necessary for the US?

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Latest Trends in the Global ISR Market

Reshaping the Future of Airborne ISR

Airborne ISR Benefiting from Rapid Automation and Multi-mission

Features

Manned vs Unmanned ISR

Unmanned ISR is the Future in Military Setup

Unmanned ISR: A Force Multiplier Rising Prominently

Increasing Demand for Unmanned Applications of ISR Driving

Growth in UAVs Market

Growing Use of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) in Assorted

Military Applications Fuels Growth

Rising Demand for Military Unmanned Vehicles

COVID-19 Crisis Impacts Military UAV Spending in 2020

EXHIBIT 10: Japan Defense Budgets: A Pre & Post COVID-19

Comparison (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2022, and 2023

EXHIBIT 11: UK Defense Budget: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2022, and 2023

Security Concerns to Drive Future Military UAV Deployments

Rising Adoption of High Capability Unmanned Vehicles Favors Growth

EXHIBIT 12: Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

UAVs to Solidify Role in Border Security Programs Bodes Well

High Altitude Platforms Hold Potential for Use in Diverse

Applications

EXHIBIT 13: World High Altitude Platforms Market by Payload:

(2021): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Communication,

Surveillance, Navigation, and EO/IR Systems

Integration of Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS

-B) into Drones: A Move to Enhance Safety

EXHIBIT 14: Number of Countries Worldwide Using Drones/UAVs by

Type for the Years 2010 & 2020

Defense Spending Levels Influence Growth in Airborne

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Systems Market

EXHIBIT 15: Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2015 through 2023F

EXHIBIT 16: Top Countries with Military Spending in USD

Billion: 2019 and 2020

Geopolitical Conflicts & Quest for Military Supremacy Widen the

Business Case

EXHIBIT 17: Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select

Countries: 2020

Need to Upgrade Anti-Terrorism & Counter-Insurgency Departments

to Drive Market Expansion

EXHIBIT 18: Number of Terrorist Attacks Worldwide for the

Period 2011-2019

EXHIBIT 19: Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on

Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of

Fatalities Due to Terrorist Attacks: 2012-2019

Soldier Modernization Initiatives Augur Well for the Manned ISR

Market Growth

EXHIBIT 20: Global Soldier Modernization Market Size (in US$

Billion) for 2018, 2021, 2024 & 2027

ADS-B Technology Holds Tremendous Potential in Military

Applications

EXHIBIT 21: US Military Aircraft: % of Aircraft Equipped with

ADS-B Unit (As of 2019)

EXHIBIT 22: US Military Aircraft: Projected Number of Aircraft

Equipped with ADS-B Unit by 2025

Driving Communications Technology to Suit Modern Requirements

in Times of Globalization

The US Air Force Intends to Take Decisive Advantage with ISR

Testing High-Altitude Airborne ISR



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

