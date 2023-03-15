ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Aircraft Batteries Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aircraft Batteries estimated at US$686.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.1% over the period 2022-2030. Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$776.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $183.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR



The Aircraft Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$183.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$257.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured)

- Cella Energy Ltd.

- Concorde Battery Corporation

- EaglePicher Technologies

- EnerSys

- GS Yuasa International Ltd.

- Kokam Co., Ltd.

- MarathonNorco Aerospace, Inc.

- Marvel Aero International, Inc.

- Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics

- SAFT

- Sichuan Changhong Battery Co., Ltd.

- Teledyne Battery Products





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Implementation of Electric Aircraft Technologies in

Commercial Aircraft Boost the Market

Aircraft Battery Market to Witness Huge Demand with Rise in New

Aircraft Fleet

Efficient Battery Management Systems: Need of the Hour

Requirement for Innovative Battery Solutions Offer Market

Opportunity

High Costs Associated with Developing Various Aircraft

Batteries Hampers the market Growth

Increasing Demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in Civil

and Commercial Applications Bodes Well for the Market

Market for Lithium-Based Batteries to Witness Huge Growth

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Aircraft Battery

Description

Terms

Battery Theory

Aviation Requirements

Battery Types

Threats



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Batteries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Aircraft Batteries by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Batteries by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Products by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Products by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Auxiliary Power Unit

(APU) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Propulsion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Propulsion by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Propulsion by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Emergency by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Emergency by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Civil Aviation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Civil Aviation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Civil Aviation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military Aviation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Military Aviation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Military Aviation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Aircraft Batteries Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UAVs

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for UAVs by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for UAVs by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Aircraft Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Batteries by Offering - Products and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Batteries by

Offering - Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Batteries by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products and

Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Batteries by Application - Auxiliary Power Unit (APU),

Propulsion, Emergency and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Batteries by

Application - Auxiliary Power Unit (APU), Propulsion, Emergency

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Batteries by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Auxiliary

Power Unit (APU), Propulsion, Emergency and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Batteries by Aircraft Type - Civil Aviation, Military

Aviation and UAVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Batteries by

Aircraft Type - Civil Aviation, Military Aviation and UAVs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Batteries by

Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Civil

Aviation, Military Aviation and UAVs for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CANADA

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Batteries by Offering - Products and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Batteries by

Offering - Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Batteries by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products and

Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Batteries by Application - Auxiliary Power Unit (APU),

Propulsion, Emergency and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Batteries by

Application - Auxiliary Power Unit (APU), Propulsion, Emergency

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Batteries by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Auxiliary

Power Unit (APU), Propulsion, Emergency and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Batteries by Aircraft Type - Civil Aviation, Military

Aviation and UAVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Batteries by

Aircraft Type - Civil Aviation, Military Aviation and UAVs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Batteries by

Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Civil

Aviation, Military Aviation and UAVs for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



JAPAN

Aircraft Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Batteries by Offering - Products and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Batteries by

Offering - Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Batteries by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products and

Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Batteries by Application - Auxiliary Power Unit (APU),

Propulsion, Emergency and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Batteries by

Application - Auxiliary Power Unit (APU), Propulsion, Emergency

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Batteries by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Auxiliary

Power Unit (APU), Propulsion, Emergency and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Batteries by Aircraft Type - Civil Aviation, Military

Aviation and UAVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Batteries by

Aircraft Type - Civil Aviation, Military Aviation and UAVs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Batteries by

Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Civil

Aviation, Military Aviation and UAVs for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CHINA

Aircraft Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Batteries by Offering - Products and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Aircraft Batteries by

Offering - Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Batteries by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products and

Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Batteries by Application - Auxiliary Power Unit (APU),

Propulsion, Emergency and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Aircraft Batteries by

Application - Auxiliary Power Unit (APU), Propulsion, Emergency

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Batteries by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Auxiliary

Power Unit (APU), Propulsion, Emergency and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Batteries by Aircraft Type - Civil Aviation, Military

Aviation and UAVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Aircraft Batteries by

Aircraft Type - Civil Aviation, Military Aviation and UAVs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Batteries by

Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Civil

Aviation, Military Aviation and UAVs for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



EUROPE

Aircraft Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Batteries by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Batteries by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Batteries by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Batteries by Offering - Products and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Batteries by

Offering - Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Batteries by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products and

Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Batteries by Application - Auxiliary Power Unit (APU),

Propulsion, Emergency and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Batteries by

Application - Auxiliary Power Unit (APU), Propulsion, Emergency

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Batteries by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Auxiliary

Power Unit (APU), Propulsion, Emergency and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Batteries by Aircraft Type - Civil Aviation, Military

Aviation and UAVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Batteries by

Aircraft Type - Civil Aviation, Military Aviation and UAVs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Batteries by

Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Civil

Aviation, Military Aviation and UAVs for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



FRANCE

Aircraft Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Batteries by Offering - Products and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Aircraft Batteries by

Offering - Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Batteries by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products and

Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Batteries by Application - Auxiliary Power Unit (APU),

Propulsion, Emergency and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Aircraft Batteries by

Application - Auxiliary Power Unit (APU), Propulsion, Emergency

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Batteries by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Auxiliary

Power Unit (APU), Propulsion, Emergency and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Batteries by Aircraft Type - Civil Aviation, Military

Aviation and UAVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Aircraft Batteries by

Aircraft Type - Civil Aviation, Military Aviation and UAVs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Batteries by

Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Civil

Aviation, Military Aviation and UAVs for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



GERMANY

Aircraft Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Batteries by Offering - Products and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Batteries by

Offering - Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Batteries by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products and

Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Batteries by Application - Auxiliary Power Unit (APU),

Propulsion, Emergency and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Batteries by

Application - Auxiliary Power Unit (APU), Propulsion, Emergency

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Batteries by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Auxiliary

Power Unit (APU), Propulsion, Emergency and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Batteries by Aircraft Type - Civil Aviation, Military

Aviation and UAVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Batteries by

Aircraft Type - Civil Aviation, Military Aviation and UAVs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Batteries by

Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Civil

Aviation, Military Aviation and UAVs for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Batteries by Offering - Products and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Aircraft Batteries by

Offering - Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Batteries by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products and

Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Batteries by Application - Auxiliary Power Unit (APU),

Propulsion, Emergency and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Aircraft Batteries by

Application - Auxiliary Power Unit (APU), Propulsion, Emergency

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Batteries by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Auxiliary

Power Unit (APU), Propulsion, Emergency and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Batteries by Aircraft Type - Civil Aviation, Military

Aviation and UAVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Aircraft Batteries by

Aircraft Type - Civil Aviation, Military Aviation and UAVs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Batteries by

Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Civil

Aviation, Military Aviation and UAVs for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Aircraft Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Batteries by Offering - Products and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Aircraft Batteries by

Offering - Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Batteries by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products and

Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Batteries by Application - Auxiliary Power Unit (APU),

Propulsion, Emergency and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Aircraft Batteries by

Application - Auxiliary Power Unit (APU), Propulsion, Emergency

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Batteries by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Auxiliary

Power Unit (APU), Propulsion, Emergency and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Batteries by Aircraft Type - Civil Aviation, Military

Aviation and UAVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for Aircraft Batteries by

Aircraft Type - Civil Aviation, Military Aviation and UAVs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Batteries by

Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Civil

Aviation, Military Aviation and UAVs for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



SPAIN

Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Batteries by Offering - Products and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Aircraft Batteries by

Offering - Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 118: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Batteries by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products and

Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Batteries by Application - Auxiliary Power Unit (APU),

Propulsion, Emergency and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Aircraft Batteries by

Application - Auxiliary Power Unit (APU), Propulsion, Emergency

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Batteries by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Auxiliary

Power Unit (APU), Propulsion, Emergency and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Batteries by Aircraft Type - Civil Aviation, Military

Aviation and UAVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Aircraft Batteries by

Aircraft Type - Civil Aviation, Military Aviation and UAVs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Batteries by

Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Civil

Aviation, Military Aviation and UAVs for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



RUSSIA

Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Batteries by Offering - Products and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Aircraft Batteries by

Offering - Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 127: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Batteries by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Products and

Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Batteries by Application - Auxiliary Power Unit (APU),

Propulsion, Emergency and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Aircraft Batteries by

Application - Auxiliary Power Unit (APU), Propulsion, Emergency



