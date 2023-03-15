U.S. markets close in 5 hours 12 minutes

Global Aircraft Batteries Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Batteries Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344800/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Aircraft Batteries Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aircraft Batteries estimated at US$686.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.1% over the period 2022-2030. Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$776.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $183.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR

The Aircraft Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$183.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$257.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured)
- Cella Energy Ltd.
- Concorde Battery Corporation
- EaglePicher Technologies
- EnerSys
- GS Yuasa International Ltd.
- Kokam Co., Ltd.
- MarathonNorco Aerospace, Inc.
- Marvel Aero International, Inc.
- Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics
- SAFT
- Sichuan Changhong Battery Co., Ltd.
- Teledyne Battery Products


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344800/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Aircraft Battery: A Prelude
North America: The Largest Market for Aircraft Battery
Asia-Pacific Aircraft Battery Market: An Insight
Aircraft Battery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Global Aircraft Battery Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales by Leading Players
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Implementation of Electric Aircraft Technologies in
Commercial Aircraft Boost the Market
Aircraft Battery Market to Witness Huge Demand with Rise in New
Aircraft Fleet
Efficient Battery Management Systems: Need of the Hour
Requirement for Innovative Battery Solutions Offer Market
Opportunity
High Costs Associated with Developing Various Aircraft
Batteries Hampers the market Growth
Increasing Demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in Civil
and Commercial Applications Bodes Well for the Market
Market for Lithium-Based Batteries to Witness Huge Growth
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Aircraft Battery
Description
Terms
Battery Theory
Aviation Requirements
Battery Types
Threats

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344800/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


