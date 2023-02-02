U.S. markets close in 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,165.13
    +45.92 (+1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,978.41
    -114.55 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,127.89
    +311.57 (+2.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,990.08
    +29.27 (+1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.80
    -0.61 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.70
    -15.10 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    23.54
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0916
    -0.0078 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3960
    -0.0010 (-0.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2238
    -0.0134 (-1.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6800
    -0.2450 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,794.97
    +212.71 (+0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    543.53
    -1.79 (-0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,820.16
    +59.05 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

Global Aircraft Carriers Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·22 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Carriers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955793/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Aircraft Carriers Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aircraft Carriers estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 1.9% over the period 2022-2030. Nuclear Powered, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Conventional Powered segment is readjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR

The Aircraft Carriers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 1.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- Babcock International Group PLC
- BAE Systems PLC
- FINCANTIERI SpA
- General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.
- Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
- Navantia SA
- Thales Group
- United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC)


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955793/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Aircraft Carriers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2020 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Aircraft Carriers Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 3: World Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nuclear Powered by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 6: World Historic Review for Nuclear Powered by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Nuclear Powered by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Conventional Powered by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 9: World Historic Review for Conventional Powered by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Conventional Powered by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Aircraft Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 11: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 12: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 13: USA 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear Powered and
Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 15: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 16: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear Powered
and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Aircraft Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 17: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 18: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 19: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear Powered
and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Aircraft Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 21: China Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 22: China 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear Powered
and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Aircraft Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 23: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 25: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear Powered
and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Aircraft Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 29: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: France Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: France 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear Powered
and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Aircraft Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear Powered
and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 35: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: Italy Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear Powered
and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Aircraft Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 38: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: UK Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: UK 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear Powered and
Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN
Table 41: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Spain Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear Powered
and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA
Table 44: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Russia Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear Powered
and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 47: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and
Conventional Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers
by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft
Carriers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Aircraft Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Aircraft Carriers by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft
Carriers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and
Conventional Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft
Carriers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

AUSTRALIA
Aircraft Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Australia Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear
Powered and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

INDIA
Aircraft Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 59: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: India Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: India 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear Powered
and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SOUTH KOREA
Table 62: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and
Conventional Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: South Korea Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear
Powered and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and
Conventional Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Aircraft
Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft
Carriers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

LATIN AMERICA
Aircraft Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Aircraft Carriers by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 69: Latin America Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers
by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of
Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft
Carriers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 71: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and
Conventional Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Latin America Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers
by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft
Carriers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

ARGENTINA
Table 74: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Argentina Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Argentina 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear
Powered and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

BRAZIL
Table 77: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Brazil Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Brazil 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear Powered
and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

MEXICO
Table 80: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Mexico Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Mexico 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear Powered
and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 83: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and
Conventional Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Aircraft
Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Rest of Latin America 16-Year Perspective for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

MIDDLE EAST
Aircraft Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)
Table 86: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Aircraft Carriers by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Middle East Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and
Conventional Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Middle East Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear
Powered and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

IRAN
Table 92: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Iran Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Iran 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear Powered
and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ISRAEL
Table 95: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Israel Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Israel 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear Powered
and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 98: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and
Conventional Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Saudi Arabia 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft
Carriers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 101: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: UAE Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: UAE 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear Powered
and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and
Conventional Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Aircraft
Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Rest of Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft
Carriers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

AFRICA
Aircraft Carriers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Africa for 2023 (E)
Table 107: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Carriers by Type - Nuclear Powered and Conventional
Powered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Africa Historic Review for Aircraft Carriers by Type -
Nuclear Powered and Conventional Powered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Africa 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Carriers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nuclear Powered
and Conventional Powered for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955793/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Rivian announces plans to layoff 840 workers amid EV price wars

    Yahoo Finance automotive reporter Pras Subramanian explains Rivian's recent round of layoffs amid pressures to ramp up its EV production targets.

  • Price cap on Russian refined fuels set to disrupt trade

    The European Union's ban on imports of Russian refined oil products, including diesel and jet fuel, will disrupt global flows once it takes effect on Sunday and could hurt Moscow more than an embargo on crude oil. Although Western sanctions could force Russia to cut crude production and refining runs, which would further tighten global supplies, some analysts said the ban on products may ultimately have little impact on overall availability. "Barrels will get out and find a market, logistical challenge but not a supply challenge," senior research associate Ian Moore at global brokerage firm Bernstein.

  • The U.S. Plans New China Export Controls With Japan and the Netherlands. Bad News for ASML Investors?

    These two semiconductor investors are back to discuss some headwinds ASML might experience with new export controls.

  • 10 Hot EV Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 hot EV stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more hot EV stocks to buy now, go directly to 5 Hot EV Stocks To Buy Now. The electric vehicle (EV) industry was heavily impacted by the economic downturn in 2022. As interest rates increased […]

  • Halliburton Stock, Baker Hughes And SLB Plan Return 50% (Or More) To Shareholders

    Halliburton stock and other leading oilfield service plays show strength coming off of earnings, with optimistic outlooks for 2023.

  • ConocoPhillips (COP) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat

    Lower natural gas liquid price and increased expenses hurt ConocoPhillips' (COP) earnings in Q4.

  • Better Buy: Wells Fargo or Citigroup?

    The two megabanks that lagged competitors over the course of the bull market run of the past decade, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and Citigroup (NYSE: C), are outperforming thus far in 2023. Wells Fargo's stock price is up about 13.8% year to date, while Citigroup was up about 14.2%. Wells Fargo, the fourth-largest bank in the U.S. with about $1.9 trillion in total assets under management, has been dogged by regulatory problems over the past several years.

  • 3 High-Yield Energy Stocks Worth Owning Now

    There are several high-quality, low-risk opportunities in the sector that still offer compellingly high dividend yields.

  • Profit of NYSE parent ICE hit by mortgage headwinds, misses views

    The NYSE had a systems glitch at the market open on Tuesday last week that sowed widespread confusion among traders, caused erroneous prices for 251 securities, and resulted in thousands of trades being nullified. NYSE members have submitted compensation claims for losses, and the exchange could potentially face additional claims from regulators, ICE said in the legal and regulatory risks section of a regulatory filing related to its financial results. ICE executives did not mention the NYSE glitch on a post-earnings call with analysts.

  • U.S. Steel Stock Bases Ahead Of Earnings, As Industry Rebounds

    United States Steel will report fourth-quarter financials Thursday with analysts predicting the company will be the latest steel stock in recent weeks to see earnings drop compared to a year ago. U.S.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights McDonald's, Yum! Brands and Darden Restaurants

    McDonald's, Yum! Brands and Darden Restaurants have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript January 31, 2023 Operator: Welcome to the Corning Incorporated Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. . It is my pleasure to introduce to you, Ann Nicholson, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ann Nicholson : Thank you, Crystal, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to Corning’s fourth quarter 2022 earnings […]

  • Ryanair boss says Europe entering 'inevitable' airline consolidation period

    Europe was entering an "inevitable" post-pandemic period of airline consolidation as legacy flag-carriers struggle to navigate through a competitive landscape, the chief executive of low-cost carrier Ryanair said on Wednesday. "We are definitely, post-COVID, entering a four or five-year period of consolidation," Ryanair's Michael O'Leary told Reuters on the sidelines of a news briefing in Portugal's capital Lisbon. Many of Europe's legacy airlines are finding it tough to effectively compete with budget carriers, hampered by weak balance sheets that could be made more robust by merging with rivals, analysts have said.

  • MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 1, 2023 Operator: Greetings and welcome to the MaxLinear fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. Please note that this conference call is being recorded. I would now turn […]

  • 1 Under-the-Radar EV Stock to Buy in 2023

    Lithium is the most popular metal associated with EV stocks, but that doesn't make it the best investment choice.

  • India central bank asks local banks for details of Adani exposure - sources

    India's central bank has asked local banks for details of their exposure to the Adani group of companies, government and banking sources said on Thursday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Shares in Adani group of companies plunged on Thursday after the conglomerate, led by tycoon Gautam Adani, shelved a $2.5 billion share sale amid a turbulent market, citing the need to insulate investors from potential losses.

  • Airbus Revives Order From Qatar Airways Following Paint-Dispute Settlement

    Airbus agreed to revive orders for close to 75 aircraft from Qatar Airways after reaching a settlement with the Middle East airline over a dispute about chipping paint on its A350 wide-body models.

  • U.S. oil prices end at 3-week low as EIA reports a 6th straight weekly rise in U.S. crude supplies

    Oil futures finish lower on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a increase in U.S. crude supplies for a sixth week in a row.

  • Bank of America’s Veteran Mining Head Omar Davis to Retire

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp.’s global mining head Omar Davis, one of the most senior bankers covering the sector, is retiring.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismLondon-based Davis will remain with the Wal

  • Oil dives $3 after U.S. EIA reports big builds in U.S. crude, fuel stocks

    (Reuters) -Oil prices settled lower on Wednesday after sliding more than $3 a barrel in the session after U.S. government data showed big builds in crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories and OPEC and its allies stuck to their output policy. Brent crude futures settled down $2.62, or 3.1%, at $82.84 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude futures fell $2.46, or 3.1% to settle at $76.41. U.S. crude oil and fuel inventories rose last week to their highest levels since June 2021, the Energy Information Administration said, as demand remained weak.