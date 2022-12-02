Global Aircraft Communication System Markets, 2022-2027: Increasing Need to Modernize and Replace Legacy Systems Drives Aircraft Communication System Market
DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aircraft Communication System Market by Connectivity (SATCOM, VHF/UHF/L-Band, HF and Data Link), Fit (Line Fit, Retrofit), Platform (Fixed-wing, Rotary-wing, UAVs and eVTOL/eSTOL), Component and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The aircraft communication system market is projected to grow from USD 8.2 billion in 2022 to USD 12.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2027
Need to replace and modernize aircraft communication systems, increase demand for next generation IP systems and increased ongoing advancements in aircraft communication technologies across the globe are driving the aircraft communication system market growth.
Ongoing technological advancements
The rising passenger, as well as freight traffic and increasing aircraft movement have propelled technological advancements for the development of flight systems that help improve aircraft safety and security. As a result, communication technologies have improved, and subsequently, the demand for aircraft communication systems has increased. Several technological advancements are taking place in the field of aircraft communication systems.
These include the multilink strategy, which will be the foundation of future data link architecture for future communication. The Future Communications Infrastructure (FCI) will integrate legacy technology like the aircraft communications addressing and reporting system (ACARS) and VDL2. AeroMACS, LDACS (L-band Digital Aeronautical Communications System), and satellite-based systems are all part of the FCI.
To deal with future data link needs and services, the industry and research communities have been working on future communication radio systems. SESAR and NextGen are the two most important programs in this field of study at the moment.
Internet Protocol (IP) version 6, the most advanced IP protocol, is also projected to be a trending technology in the aerospace sector. Earlier, IP networks were used to transfer data for air traffic management. Currently, IP technology has expanded its applicability in the field of voice communication.
It uses a common network to transmit voice and data messages as compared to legacy communication systems. Thus, the use of a single network has led to a reduction in the cost associated with the operation of multiple onboard communication networks.
The retrofit segment is projected to have 20.8% in 2022. The replacement of legacy systems to reduce communication traffic and expenses is driving this market segment. The transceivers segment is estimated to have the second largest market share in 2022.
Europe is estimated to account for the second largest market share in 2022
Europe is projected to have second largest market share in 2022. The countries considered under this region are UK, France, Russia, Italy, Germany, and Rest of Europe which includes Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and The Netherlands. Growing public -private partnerships in aviation services, increasing technological advancements in UAV communications and increased spending on defense to enhance aircraft capabilities are driving this market
Competitive landscape
Some of the Major players operating in the aircraft communication system market include Thales Group (France), Northrop Grumman (US), BAE Systems (UK), Aselsan A.S. (Turkey) and Garmin Ltd. (US).
Executive Summary
Transponders Segment Estimated to Account for Largest Share of Market in 2022
Line Fit Segment to Dominate Market in 2022
Fixed-Wing Segment Projected to Lead Market in 2022
Satcom Segment to Hold Largest Share During Forecast Period
Market in Asia-Pacific Projected to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
Premium Insights
Increasing Need to Modernize and Replace Legacy Systems Drives Aircraft Communication System Market
Communication Management Units Projected to Lead Market from 2022 to 2027
Line Fit Segment to Dominate Market from 2022 to 2027
Satcom Segment to Hold Major Share from 2022 to 2027
Aircraft Communication System Market in Japan Projected to Have Highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Ongoing Technological Advancements
Rise in Adoption of Software-Defined Radio for Satellite Communication
Increasing Need to Modernize and Replace Aircraft Communication Systems
Rising Demand for New Aircraft Deliveries
Restraints
Issues due to Limited Availability of Radio Spectrum
Opportunities
Use of Commercial Off-The-Shelf (Cots) Technology
Increased Demand for Next-Generation Ip Systems
Challenges
Longer Clearance Period and High Capital Requirement
Lack of Proper Air Traffic Management System During Peak Hours
Trends/Disruption Impacting Customer Business
Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Aircraft Communication System Market
Aircraft Communication System Market Ecosystem
Prominent Companies
Private and Small Enterprises
End-users
Technology Analysis
Hf/Uhf/Vhf Radio System
4D Trajectory for Air Traffic Management
Software-Defined Radio
Wide V-Band for Satellite-Aircraft Communication
Case Study Analysis
Use Case: Use of 5G for Effective Air-To-Ground Connectivity
Use Case: E Traffic Management (Etm) Operations on Hale Uav
Industry Trends
Emerging Trends
L-Band Digital Aeronautical Communication System (L-Dacs)
Laser Communication
5G Communication
Wireless Communication Technologies
Ai/Ml Techniques for Uav Communication
Internet Protocol (Ip) Version 6
Supply Chain Analysis
Major Companies
Small and Medium Enterprises
Mro Suppliers
End-users/Customers
Company Profiles
Key Players
L3Harris Technologies
Thales Group
Collins Aerospace
Honeywell International Inc.
Elbit Systems
Northrop Grumman
Raytheon Intelligence and Space
Rohde & Schwarz
Bae Systems
General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.
Cobham Aerospace Communications
Garmin Ltd.
Orbit Communication Systems Ltd
Other Players
Universal Avionics
Sita
Uavionix
Jupiter Avionics Corporation
Trig Avionics Limited
Microair Avionics Pty Ltd
Avidyne Corporation
Becker Avionics
Commtact Ltd.
Funke Avionics
Tq Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rewqwh
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-aircraft-communication-system-markets-2022-2027-increasing-need-to-modernize-and-replace-legacy-systems-drives-aircraft-communication-system-market-301692489.html
SOURCE Research and Markets