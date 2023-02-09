Global Aircraft Electrical Systems Strategic Report 2023: Players Include Elbit Systems, GE Aviation, Hartzell Engine Technologies and Honeywell International
Global Market for Aircraft Electrical Systems
Dublin, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Electrical Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Aircraft Electrical Systems estimated at US$19.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Power Generation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$11.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Power Distribution segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Aircraft Electrical Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.7 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) -
Astronics Corporation
Crane Aerospace & Electronics
Elbit Systems Ltd.
GE Aviation
Hartzell Engine Technologies LLC
Honeywell International, Inc.
Safran
Thales Group
United Technologies Corporation (UTC)
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Report Metrics:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
243
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$19.7 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$27.4 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
4.2%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Aircraft Electrical Systems: An Introduction
Basic Electrical System
Power and Ground
Normal Operation
Electrical Failures
Voltage
Power Generation
Power Conversion
Power Distribution
Energy Storage Device
Aircraft Electrical Systems: Market Overview
Need for New Generation Aircraft Driving Growth in Aircraft Electrical Systems Market
US: A Key Market
Aircraft Electrical Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
High Reliability and Lightweight: Key Essential Requisites of Aircraft Electrical Equipment Design
Technological Advancements Leading to Growth in the Aircraft Electrical Systems Market
Electronic Code of Federal Regulations for Electrical Systems and Equipment in USA
Australian Civil Aviation Regulation Mandates Periodic Inspection of the Electrical System
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
