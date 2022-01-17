The Global Aircraft Engine Market is expected to grow by $ 57.07 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 18.83% during the forecast period

Global Aircraft Engine Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the aircraft engine market and it is poised to grow by $ 57. 07 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 18.

83% during the forecast period. Our report on the aircraft engine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in aircraft deliveries and strategic collaborations. In addition, increase in aircraft deliveries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The aircraft engine market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The aircraft engine market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Commercial aviation

• Military aviation



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing operations in the commercial aircraft industryas one of the prime reasons driving the aircraft engine market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on aircraft engine market covers the following areas:

• Aircraft engine market sizing

• Aircraft engine market forecast

• Aircraft engine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aircraft engine market vendors that include Airbus SE, BMW AG, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., MTU Aero Engines AG, PowerJet Pressure Cleaning Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Safran SA, and Williams International Co. LLC. Also, the aircraft engine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

